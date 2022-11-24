Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Black Friday 2022 was on Nov. 25 but there are plenty of sales and deals still live for you to take advantage of. We’ve got you covered with the best deals on tech, beauty, home and more. To give you an idea of what Select readers are shopping for, here are the most purchased products based on our coverage. Each product has been checked against price history trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and Keepa to ensure it was at its lowest price in at least three months when published (some of these products may no longer be on sale or not currently at its lowest price).

2 DAYS AGO