T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Phone Arena
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Instead of waiting until the end of November as tradition dictates and disturbing your Thanksgiving dinner digestion by dropping a sudden avalanche of deals on thousands of popular products across dozens of different categories, Best Buy has started a slow and gradual drip of Black Friday 2022 promotions last week.
AOL Corp
Amazon's 70 best Cyber Monday deals: Bose, Sony, Instant Pot and more
Let's wrap up this four-day holiday weekend with one more reason to give thanks: Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is on! Some goodies to be on the lookout for: Our experts say big-ish-ticket items such as TVs (hello, 50-inch top-seller down to $220) and headphones are the bread and butter of Cyber Monday 2022. And Prime members will be especially poised to dig in, with early access to select Lightning Deals. Speaking of which...time to get shopping! We've curated Amazon's top 5 Cyber Monday markdowns, below, followed by a rundown of the best deals by category.
laptopmag.com
Best Black Friday iPhone 14 deals 2022
The best Black Friday iPhone 14 deals at Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile slash up to $1,000 off Apple's latest (opens in new tab)phone series. If you're bargain shopping for an iPhone, Black Friday is the best time of year to save. Prices start at $799 for the iPhone 14 and...
AOL Corp
Our Favorite Compression Boots and Massage Guns Are on Sale for Cyber Monday
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." ONE OF our favorite brands in the recovery tech space, Therabody, is extending its Cyber Monday sale through midnight. Two major deals we love include a sale on our editor-approved Theragun Elite massage gun (38% off) and another on the RecoveryAir JetBoots (22% off)—the JetBoots were actually deemed the "Best Pair Overall" in our "Best Compression Boots" guide. But these aren't the only deals at the Therabody Cyber Monday Sale. In fact, nearly all of the recovery tech brand's lineup can be scored at a top-tier discount.
Cult of Mac
Black Friday doorbuster: Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office on two computers for $55
An estimated 1.2 billion people use Microsoft Office, and for good reason. This comprehensive app suite lets users write polished documents, crunch numbers, create stunning presentations and more. But if you’ve yet to join the user base or want to install the suite on your home computer, you can purchase two lifetime Microsoft Office licenses for just $54.99, one for you and the second for a loved one.
AOL Corp
More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these stylish Puma sneakers that are on sale for just $35 for Cyber Monday
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sneaker trends come and go. One day, everyone...
Samsung’s entire Galaxy Tab S8 lineup plunges to unbelievably low prices for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung has long been leading the way for Android tablets, which is evident from its entire tablet lineup that feels much more mature than anything else on the market. The nifty One UI features for tablets like DeX make Galaxy tablets a formidable force against iPad dominance. That’s precisely why the Galaxy Tab S8 series makes for the best Android tablets we’ve ever used. And for this Black Friday, you can grab one for yourself at a never-seen-before price, saving you as much as $300 — or even more if you trade in an old tablet.
AOL Corp
Best Cyber Monday vacuum deals
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Cyber Monday is officially here. If you’re planning to invest in a new vacuum or update your home-cleaning regimen, or do the same as a gift for someone else, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy and Walmart are offering notable discounts. Some of these sales run through the end of the week, aka Cyber Week.
US News and World Report
Unbeatable iPad Black Friday deal drops price to just $270
When you use our links to buy products, U.S. News may earn a commission but that in no way affects our editorial independence. The Apple iPad has been in such high demand over the past year, it has rarely seen a price decrease below $300. But after Apple’s introduction of a newer model at a much higher base price, Amazon and other retailers are discounting the 9th gen model by $59 to $269.99, a price that has not been seen since Prime Day.
AOL Corp
The most purchased products during Black Friday 2022
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Black Friday 2022 was on Nov. 25 but there are plenty of sales and deals still live for you to take advantage of. We’ve got you covered with the best deals on tech, beauty, home and more. To give you an idea of what Select readers are shopping for, here are the most purchased products based on our coverage. Each product has been checked against price history trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and Keepa to ensure it was at its lowest price in at least three months when published (some of these products may no longer be on sale or not currently at its lowest price).
AOL Corp
Think small: Amazon has tiny homes in stock — and on sale — for Cyber Monday
Tiny homes are having a serious moment — and some are back in stock and on sale for Cyber Monday. Whether you want an instant guest room behind your 'normal' house, a home office that's separate from your living quarters or you need to seriously downsize, tiny homes are where it's at. There are even a bunch of reality shows dedicated to the phenomenon. Well, it turns out that you don't have to hire a special contractor to build your pint-sized abode — you can just pick one up at Amazon. That's right: The mega-retailer is selling tiny home kits, delivering your new dream house right to your door. The structures are on sale starting at just $2,900, which is pretty impressive, but they tend to sell out fast.
AOL Corp
Psst! We Found the Best Target Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Right Now—All Under $50
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below. Save up to 50 percent on Nutribullet, KitchenAid, Bliss Spa, and more. If you haven't finished your holiday shopping, then we have good news. Black Friday might be over, but the holiday sales are just beginning for major retailers like Target. You can start shopping Target's two-day Cyber Monday sales event today and save up to 50 percent on thousands of items for your home and beyond. You'll find seasonal home decor for 30 percent off, boots and outerwear for 40 percent off, up to 40 percent off bath and bedding essentials, 25 percent off beauty, and so much more.
Cyber Monday deal: Snag the Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandals for over $100 off while you still can
The Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandals are on sale right now for Cyber Monday.
TechRadar
This 20TB Black Friday desktop hard drive deal is all the storage you’ll ever need
You’ve got the PC, you’ve got the monitor, you’ve got the mouse and keyboard. This Black Friday, why not future-proof your storage needs with an absolutely ridiculous hard drive deal? Over at Amazon, the Western Digital 20TB Elements desktop hard drive is reduced to just £287.99 (opens in new tab), down from £485.99. That’s a giant 41% off, saving you £198.
AOL Corp
LEGO sets, Barbies, Squishmallows, and more toys are already on sale for Cyber Monday
UPDATE: Nov. 26, 2022, 9:05 p.m. EST This post has been updated with the latest toys on sale ahead of Cyber Monday. BEST AMAZON DEAL: Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball — $64 $84.99 (save $20.99) BEST WALMART DEAL: L.O.L Surprise Color Change Mega Pack Exclusive with 70+ surprises...
AOL Corp
Kohl's is offering massive discounts on a wide array of Cyber Monday deals
Black Friday is over and Kohl's has moved on to Cyber Monday deals. Right now it includes a shockingly wide array of massive discounts — like $122 off a Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven and 50% off a Google Nest hub. Consumers are super-motivated to take advantage of the epic savings, so if you see something you want, grab it fast: “According to our survey," says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot, "70% of shoppers are taking inflation into consideration this year.” Rest assured we're watching Kohl's to keep you updated as new deals drop. Scroll on for the retailer's best early Cyber Monday deals so far.
Apple Reveals Its Black Friday through Cyber Monday Deals
This year, in the four days spanning Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report is offering gift cards ranging from $50 to $250 when customers purchase specific products. Instead of lowering prices on those items, Apple encourages customers to buy them during these four days by...
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation
Days after flocking to stores on Black Friday, consumers are turning online for Cyber Monday to score more discounts on gifts and other items that have ballooned in price because of high inflation
