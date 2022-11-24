ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
More than 100 waterfowl found dead on Waseca lake

WASECA, Minn. — The city of Waseca says more than 100 waterfowl were found dead on Loon Lake Sunday, all of which are suspected of suffering from disease. A Facebook post from the city said officers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were first made aware of the deaths on Nov. 20. Samples from the birds were collected and sent to the lab for testing, but local wildlife experts say they suspect the birds all died from disease. At this point, it's unclear if the more than 100 Canadian geese and 25 mallard ducks suffered from the avian flu.
WASECA, MN
Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska

Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
CHASKA, MN
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Prior Lake arrested a man after an hours-long standoff Friday night.Police asked the public to stay away from the area around Blind Lake Trail and Windsor Lane following the assault of an officer.Police say they were called to a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. for a man seen digging through the business's dumpster. The man assaulted an officer attempting to identify him and attempted to draw a handgun from his waistband before fleeing on foot, officers say.The man then allegedly broke into a nearby home, where he barricaded for hours. The occupants of the home, not associated with the suspect, escaped safely.A shelter-in-place order was issued for a half-mile radius of the scene. Some nearby homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Lake City Man Avoids Prison For Death of Teenage Skateboarder

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Lake City man will not be headed to prison for causing the death of a teenage skateboarder last year. 86-year-old Bernard Quist today was given a stayed 57-month prison term and was ordered to spend 180 days in jail for his conviction on a criminal vehicular homicide charge. The judge in the case instructed Quist to serve the jail term in 10-day increments each year on the anniversary of the death of 16-year-old Adriana Simon.
LAKE CITY, MN
BE Council votes not to cover costs

The Blue Earth City Council debated setting a precedent at a regular meeting on Nov. 21. Discussion arose from two residents’ requests for reimbursement for private improvements to their properties, which were negatively affected by the city’s 2021 and 2022 street improvement projects. Both improvements were installed in...
BLUE EARTH, MN

