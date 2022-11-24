Read full article on original website
Related
Neighborhood 'grinch' sends letter to Burnsville family over holiday lights
Burnsville resident Adam Duncan's holiday lights at his family's Itokah Valley townhome. Courtesy of Brandi Joy. Burnsville couple Adam Duncan and Brandi Joy assumed they'd received a holiday card in the mail Friday when a red envelope pasted with "happy holidays" stickers appeared in the mailbox. The anonymous letter sent...
KIMT
Empty vehicle found in median on Highway 14 leads to Rochester man being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing DUI charges following a crash early Sunday morning that left authorities searching for the driver. The sheriff’s office said it found a vehicle just after 2 a.m. upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township.
Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
More than 100 waterfowl found dead on Waseca lake
WASECA, Minn. — The city of Waseca says more than 100 waterfowl were found dead on Loon Lake Sunday, all of which are suspected of suffering from disease. A Facebook post from the city said officers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were first made aware of the deaths on Nov. 20. Samples from the birds were collected and sent to the lab for testing, but local wildlife experts say they suspect the birds all died from disease. At this point, it's unclear if the more than 100 Canadian geese and 25 mallard ducks suffered from the avian flu.
willmarradio.com
Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake
(Waseca, MN) -- More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska
Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
fox9.com
Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police
CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Prior Lake arrested a man after an hours-long standoff Friday night.Police asked the public to stay away from the area around Blind Lake Trail and Windsor Lane following the assault of an officer.Police say they were called to a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. for a man seen digging through the business's dumpster. The man assaulted an officer attempting to identify him and attempted to draw a handgun from his waistband before fleeing on foot, officers say.The man then allegedly broke into a nearby home, where he barricaded for hours. The occupants of the home, not associated with the suspect, escaped safely.A shelter-in-place order was issued for a half-mile radius of the scene. Some nearby homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.
Lake City Man Avoids Prison For Death of Teenage Skateboarder
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Lake City man will not be headed to prison for causing the death of a teenage skateboarder last year. 86-year-old Bernard Quist today was given a stayed 57-month prison term and was ordered to spend 180 days in jail for his conviction on a criminal vehicular homicide charge. The judge in the case instructed Quist to serve the jail term in 10-day increments each year on the anniversary of the death of 16-year-old Adriana Simon.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Faribault County Register
BE Council votes not to cover costs
The Blue Earth City Council debated setting a precedent at a regular meeting on Nov. 21. Discussion arose from two residents’ requests for reimbursement for private improvements to their properties, which were negatively affected by the city’s 2021 and 2022 street improvement projects. Both improvements were installed in...
KAAL-TV
Sentencing rescheduled for former RAC employee who assaulted teenager
(ABC 6 News) – A former Rochester Athletic Club employee’s sentencing was rescheduled to Feb. 15, 2023. Bradley Dorsher, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a teenager in August of this year. Dorsher who lists a Brandon, MN address, was accused of...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Comments / 0