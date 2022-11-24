ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Nov. 26, 2022

Last Saturday Mathias Berens collected for St. Mark’s church over $700 pew rent, and on Sunday a fourth as much more, making a total of nearly $1,000. This amount in addition to the sums paid during the past year to the same account speaks well for the liberality and prosperity of the parish.
SHAKOPEE, MN
touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Mankato, Minnesota

It makes sense why this city was once called Mahkato, meaning ‘greenish blue earth’ for the Dakota Indians – Mankato’s first inhabitants. Renowned for being home to magnificent parks, adventurous trails, and secluded natural prairies offering a breathtaking backdrop for an area with a deep historic significance, deep blues and greens can indeed be seen everywhere in the glorious city of Mankato!
MANKATO, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?

If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
steeledodgenews.com

Something for everyone at new OHS building

With any luck, there are four words you’ll hear often during a publicly funded construction project:. If it happens, project managers are sure to repeat it, especially when the project is the size and scope of the new high school currently under construction in southeast Owatonna. The $104 million...
OWATONNA, MN
Faribault County Register

BE Council votes not to cover costs

The Blue Earth City Council debated setting a precedent at a regular meeting on Nov. 21. Discussion arose from two residents’ requests for reimbursement for private improvements to their properties, which were negatively affected by the city’s 2021 and 2022 street improvement projects. Both improvements were installed in...
BLUE EARTH, MN
KROC News

Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
ROCHESTER, MN
willmarradio.com

Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake

(Waseca, MN) -- More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
WASECA, MN
mahoningmatters.com

‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say

Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word

The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
EDINA, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska

Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
CHASKA, MN
steeledodgenews.com

County warns about high tax bills

Many Steele County homeowners are experiencing a bit of sticker shock as they open their mail this week, as rising home values have also driven up property taxes. County officials said Friday that some Steele County residents may see a 20% increase over their 2021 tax bills. The process for...
STEELE COUNTY, MN

