Read full article on original website
Related
Going Beneath the GraphQL Federated API
I am fascinated to work with GraphQL federated API. Recently, I was building a code generation framework that can generate actual compilable and deployable code in Java and connect automatically through GraphQL Federation API. For this to shine, I needed to have a profound understanding of how GrahQL works and...
Building Microservice Architecture With ASP.NET Core
The conversation about software architectures typically centers around monolithic and microservices. In the past, a monolithic architecture was used to build a completely self-contained software program that was unaffected by other programs. Microservice architecture is essentially the opposite of a monolith because it relies on a succession of different services that can be deployed at any time. While a project is just getting started, code management, cognitive overhead, and deployment are all advantages of monolithic systems. Scalability, continuous deployment, and updates can become problematic when a monolithic application grows too large.
How to do API Caching with Dio and Hive in Flutter
Caching basically is the process of storing the response from a request on-device storage to avoid frequent network requests to the API or any other resource on the internet. You might already use CachedNetworkImage in Flutter to avoid multiple network requests for loading images in your flutter app. This helps users by saving the mobile data and also reduces the requests made to your server for the same resource which was loaded before.
A Look at the Laqira Protocol: An NFT and Metaverse Platform
Laqira Protocol is a blockchain-based platform aiming to create an ecosystem that covers multiple crypto and blockchain services. First, let's look at the platform and how it works. What is Laqira?. Laqira Protocol is a platform that aims to build a metaverse network comprising various decentralized applications (dapps). The ecosystem...
Machine Learning Solutions - Ensuring Powerful Cybersecurity for Modern-Day Companies
Rapid digitization has transformed the global landscape. This means virtual reality and its use has become normal for business operations, from professional conferences to official happy hours. In this way, companies like Zoom experienced a lot of traffic. Fraudsters saw this as an opportunity and attacked the corporation for its benefit.
All Types of POST Requests With API Tester
Post requests are the most common types of requests that we perform on the internet and it is very useful in our day-to-day work life. These methods are those which are used to transfer data from a web browser to the server. In this article, I will teach you how to test post requests using API Tester mobile app.
Autocomplete Search Component With React and TypeScript
Nowadays, one of the most widely used components of a website is the search engines with autocomplete or suggestions. It is usually the first component with which the user interacts since it is more practical to perform a search and go directly to what we need. These components are essential in sites such as e-commerce for a good user experience.
Privacy protection and how Nym can help
In this article, I’ll make an overview of what I’ve learned from Alexis Roussel, the COO of Nym, who read the lecture “Nym technologies and how they protect your privacy” for Shipyard Academy students on November, 10. Privacy and who needs it. Privacy is a broad...
How to Scrape Google News Results with Node JS
This post will teach us to scrape Google News results with Node JS using Unirest and Cheerio. Scraping the tags from the HTML files is not only a difficult thing to do but also a time-consuming process. It is better to use the CSS Selectors Gadget for selecting the perfect tags to make your web scraping journey easier.
Updating a .NET MAUI Canvas with Messaging events
Since I was about 10 years old I have been addicted to code. I always want to try new things. Professionally I work on MAUI apps as a software architect. The kind of architect that cannot resist to code. And so I started building emulators. Intro. Recently I found out...
The Cheapest Crypto Marketing Agencies for Low-Budget Projects
In a world full of fresh crypto initiatives, marketing offers several methods to help new projects stand out. While some projects are lucky enough to have a big budget for marketing, others have to resort to cheaper methods. This article will explore five of the cheapest cryptocurrency marketing agencies available...
How to Not Screw Up Your Product Strategy
As a consultant, I’ve had dealings with many companies. So, I’ve seen a lot of product strategies. Most have been problematic. Occasionally, I see an example of a product strategy that stands out. Today in this article, I review common problems with product strategies. Then, we’ll cover how...
Web Scraping For Fun: With 'requests-html'
The primary responsibility of a data professional (Data Scientist, Data Engineer, Data Analyst etc.) is to locate, clean, examine, and extract valuable information from data for business purposes. Especially when it comes to gathering data for a project, this can be complicated. Despite the massive amount of data available, it...
DAOs Vs DeFi: Decentralized Building Blocks
It’s easy to get confused when living in this tech-driven world with new ideas evolving every day. Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are a perfect example of tech being embraced quickly with little to no understanding. DAOs are entities that enable users to create objectives or meet a mandate by coordinating via a shared set of steps policed on a blockchain. DAO tools, or builders, are separate entities that allow third parties to perform those tasks on already-established platforms. In fact, decentralized autonomous organizations and tools have grown exponentially to the point where the total value locked (TVL) in the DAO market is currently higher than that of DeFi’s – compared to.
On Multichain and Interoperability with Maciej Baj and Jacobi Kowalewski
This Slogging thread by Sara Pinto, Jacob Kowalewski, Denis, Kelley Dane, Maciej Baj, Valentine Enedah, Jack Boreham, Limarc Ambalina and SuperSaiyanProgramming occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability. Hey everyone, in this AMA, we have the pleasure to welcome Maciej Baj and Jacob Kowalewski from...
The Top 5 Reasons to Back up Exchange Online
COVID-19 caused a rapid shift toward remote work and, thus, fueled the rise in adoption of Microsoft Office 365 services, including Exchange Online. While a growing number of users are choosing Exchange Online, the native data protection tools may be insufficient to ensure data protection and compliance retention. And this is where Exchange Online backups come into play.
What Every Metaverse Economy Needs to Be Profitable
If you are going to argue the fact that Metaverses will be the cornerstone of the Web3 rise, you clearly haven’t been keeping up with what is going on in the industry. The biggest challenge for all the developers out there is figuring out how to create a Metaverse that will retain users and bring them profits, and that’s precisely what we will discuss today.
Why You Should Avoid Using Public WiFi
How To Maintain Data Security When Using Public WiFi. When you are outside in public places like restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, malls, and libraries, there are many benefits apart from interacting with other people and enjoying the ambience of these locations. One significant advantage of being in these places is that you can connect to the available public WiFi systems there and use Internet data for free. Everyone loves a freebie: the idea of streaming music, downloading large work documentation files, watching high-quality videos on social media apps, etc at no costs sounds amazing for the average Internet user.
An Intro to Web Design and UI/UX Trends in 2023
Web design refers to the process of creating a website, including optimizing its content and appearance to ensure that it is easy to use. It helps to make a website visually appealing and ensures that the layout, user interface, and other visual graphics are user-friendly. Also, web design is constantly...
5 Tips for Breaking Into Cybersecurity with No Experience
If you're looking to break into the cybersecurity field, you may feel like you have your work cut out for you. Many people believe that you need a traditional computer science degree to be successful in this industry. However, that's not always the case. There are many ways to break into cybersecurity, even if you don't have any experience. In this blog post, we will discuss five tips that can help you make the jump into this exciting and challenging field!
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0