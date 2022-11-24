ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Boogie Cousins called Warriors GM Myers and got reality check on why he’s not in NBA

DeMarcus Cousins didn’t understand why he didn’t have an NBA contract this season. He thought he had proven he could help teams in need of front-line depth last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out following back surgery and gave them 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game of solid play. The Bucks ultimately let Cousins go for financial reasons, so the Nuggets picked him up to backup Nikola Jokic. He was again solid, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Look: Football World Reacts To Maurice Clarett's Demand

Former Ohio State Buckeyes football star Maurice Clarett wasn't happy on Saturday. Ohio State got thumped by Michigan, 45-23, on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes were out-played and out-coached by the Wolverines in Columbus. Clarett isn't happy. The legendary Ohio State football star wants a job on Ryan Day's coaching staff.
Report: Mavericks, Kemba Walker agree to deal

Kemba Walker is set to join the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, pending a physical. Walker, 31, will take the roster spot created when Dallas waived reserve point guard Facundo Campazzo on Monday, per multiple reports. Dallas is reeling after being swept on a four-game road trip that dropped...
Cavaliers, Pistons meet while facing injury woes

The Cleveland Cavaliers' four-game winning streak ended in Milwaukee on Friday at the start of a three-game road trip. They'll try to build a new one when they visit the banged-up Pistons in Detroit on Sunday. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart in the...
76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
