LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
Anthony Davis Said He Wishes The New Orleans Pelicans Had Given Him A Tribute Video After He Left
Anthony Davis expressed his wish to have gotten a tribute video on his return to New Orleans after leaving the Pelicans.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
There is a lot of great players in NBA history, but only one is the GOAT. Check our latest NBA GOAT Pyramid.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Boogie Cousins called Warriors GM Myers and got reality check on why he’s not in NBA
DeMarcus Cousins didn’t understand why he didn’t have an NBA contract this season. He thought he had proven he could help teams in need of front-line depth last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out following back surgery and gave them 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game of solid play. The Bucks ultimately let Cousins go for financial reasons, so the Nuggets picked him up to backup Nikola Jokic. He was again solid, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
Kevin Stefanski must deal with big problems beyond the offense – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face Tampa Bay:. 1. There’s one big reason I’d love to see the Browns win this – it’s probably the last start of the season for Jacoby Brissett. As I wrote in my weekend column, the blame for Cleveland’s 3-7 record has little to do with Brissett playing QB.
Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Would Appreciate' Playing With The Brooklyn Nets Roster
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been heavily criticized for their changing season, looking hot and cold depending on the day, and struggling to win consistently. These Nets were seen as the best version of this team since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined them, but once again, they've been unable to play well.
ESPN’s Booger McFarland has 1 word to describe Ohio State’s defensive gameplan
Ohio State has been hearing it from all comers after losing 45-23 to Michigan on Saturday in “The Game.” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland had some very interesting criticism for the Buckeyes. ESPN was playing highlights from the day in college football during halftime of Saturday night’s Notre Dame-USC...
Look: Football World Reacts To Maurice Clarett's Demand
Former Ohio State Buckeyes football star Maurice Clarett wasn't happy on Saturday. Ohio State got thumped by Michigan, 45-23, on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes were out-played and out-coached by the Wolverines in Columbus. Clarett isn't happy. The legendary Ohio State football star wants a job on Ryan Day's coaching staff.
NBA Analyst Blasts Current Superstars While Revealing Why He's Quitting Covering The Sport
Leigh Ellis, a long-time NBA analyst, is no longer covering the league, and has blamed the superstars of today for his decision.
Report: Mavericks, Kemba Walker agree to deal
Kemba Walker is set to join the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, pending a physical. Walker, 31, will take the roster spot created when Dallas waived reserve point guard Facundo Campazzo on Monday, per multiple reports. Dallas is reeling after being swept on a four-game road trip that dropped...
Cavaliers, Pistons meet while facing injury woes
The Cleveland Cavaliers' four-game winning streak ended in Milwaukee on Friday at the start of a three-game road trip. They'll try to build a new one when they visit the banged-up Pistons in Detroit on Sunday. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart in the...
76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
Ranking The NBA Teams By Tiers: Celtics Are The Team To Beat, But Don't Discount The Warriors
The first 20 games, despite being a relatively small sample size, shows where the teams stack up.
