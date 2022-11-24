Read full article on original website
Will Manitex (MNTX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Manitex (MNTX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of forklifts, cranes...
Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?
Medical real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine two relatively stable, recession-proof industries: healthcare and real estate. Spending on healthcare in the United States reached $4.1 trillion in 2020 and, thanks in part to an aging population, it's estimated to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: McKesson, Virtu Financial and Principal Financial Group
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), and Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 1/3/23, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/15/22, and Principal Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 12/19/22. As a percentage of MCK's recent stock price of $385.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of McKesson Corp to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when MCK shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for VIRT to open 1.07% lower in price and for PFG to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.
Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series B Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Monday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series B (TSX: POW-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.51 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRB was trading at a 17.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.8%. Within that group, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 26.46% year-to-date. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is down 8.12% year-to-date, and Ulta Beauty Inc is up 10.38% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and ULTA make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection
Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with eight of its affiliates, in the latest casualty since FTX collapsed earlier this month triggering instability in the crypto market. New Jersey-based BlockFi had earlier paused withdrawals from its...
How Much Upside is Left in Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 54%
Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) closed the last trading session at $15.85, gaining 3.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.33 indicates a 53.5% upside potential.
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and...
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cedar Fair, McDonald's and Interpublic Group of Companies
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN), McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cedar Fair LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/15/22, McDonald's Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.52 on 12/15/22, and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of FUN's recent stock price of $41.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Cedar Fair LP to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when FUN shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for MCD to open 0.55% lower in price and for IPG to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.
CNNE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.22, changing hands as low as $22.15 per share. Cannae Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
UPS Strong on Dividends & Buybacks Despite Cost Challenges
United Parcel Service’s UPS efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks vouch for its solid financial footing. However, high operating costs, mainly due to elevated fuel expenses, are restricting bottom-line growth. Currently, UPS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Delving Deeper. UPS’ strong free cash flow generating...
TC Energy (TRP) Stock Rises 8% Since Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat
Shares of TC Energy TRP have gained 8.1% since the third-quarter 2022 earnings announcement on Nov 9. The upside is led by both earnings and revenue beats. TRP reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share, marginally outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. This outperformance could be attributed to strong segmental results like that of the Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Power and Storage, and the U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines unit, partially offset by a weak Liquids Pipelines unit.
2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
It's hard to find growth stocks that can withstand the heat these days. The sector has taken a beating in 2022 as rising interest rates have compressed valuations, and fears of a recession are weighing on growth rates. However, some companies are still putting up strong growth numbers even in this difficult environment, and these two are primed to deliver impressive long-term returns.
Daily Dividend Report: SJI,BTG,HTLD,ELTK
SJI announced today that its board of directors approved the distribution of the company's regular quarterly dividend at $0.3100 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable December 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2022. This is SJI's 71st consecutive year of paying dividends, reflecting the company's commitment to a consistent, sustainable dividend.
Monday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks
In trading on Monday, beverages & wineries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of Zevia, up about 6% and shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev up about 2.9% on the day. Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on...
Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.1% on the day, and down 9.59% year-to-date. Celanese Corp, meanwhile, is down 38.27% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV is up 1.52% year-to-date. Combined, CE and LYB make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Notable ETF Outflow Detected - XLI, HON, RTX, UNP
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLI) where we have detected an approximate $106.4 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.7% decrease week over week (from 143,080,000 to 142,030,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLI, in trading today Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) is down about 0.2%, Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) is up about 0.3%, and Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) is lower by about 0.8%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLI, versus its 200 day moving average:
