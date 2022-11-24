Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), and Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 1/3/23, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/15/22, and Principal Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 12/19/22. As a percentage of MCK's recent stock price of $385.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of McKesson Corp to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when MCK shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for VIRT to open 1.07% lower in price and for PFG to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

16 HOURS AGO