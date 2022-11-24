Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seminoles.com
Ta’Niya Latson Named ACC Rookie of the Week for Third Straight Time
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has earned ACC Rookie of the Week for the third consecutive time, announced on Monday by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Latson previously swept the first two weekly awards of the season by being named both ACC...
seminoles.com
Five Noles Tab All-ACC Honors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Five members of the Florida State volleyball team were given All-ACC honors on Monday afternoon. Emma Clothier, Audrey Koenig, Khori Louis and Emily Ryan were each named to the All-ACC Second Team while Audrey Rothman was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team. The Noles tied with Louisville, Pitt and Georgia Tech for most All-ACC honorees with five selections.
seminoles.com
Benson, Smith Earn ACC Player of the Week Recognition
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After helping lead Florida State to a 45-38 win vs. Florida, running back Trey Benson and center Maurice Smith have combined to win the ACC’s Running Back and Offensive Lineman of the Week honors. It is Benson’s fourth weekly honor this year (all over the past five games), while Smith has won two of the Seminoles’ four Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.
seminoles.com
Dillan Gibbons Wins 2022 Jim Tatum Award
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons has won the 2022 Jim Tatum Award, presented to the ACC’s top football senior scholar-athlete, it was announced Monday live on ACC Network. “It means so much to me to be the recipient of the ACC’s Jim Tatum Award,”...
seminoles.com
Noles Qualify for Its 24th NCAA Tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team learned its postseason fate on Sunday night as the Seminoles were selected for the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The Noles will travel to Minneapolis, Minn., where they will face Northern Iowa (26-7) at 5:30 p.m. eastern on Friday, Dec. 2. If the Noles win, they will play the winner of No. 2 Minnesota and Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday Dec. 3. The Noles were seeded seventh in the region. This will be the third time that the Seminoles have been sent to Minneapolis for an NCAA Tournament match. The Noles played a Sweet 16 match in the Minneapolis in 2011 and a Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matches in 2009.
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Faces Nebraska On Sunday At 7:30 P.M.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla — Florida State plays in third and final game in the ESPN Events Invitational as it faces Nebraska in the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. The Seminoles’ game against the Cornhuskers is the third game in a series with began during the 2005-06 season and is tied at one game each. The game marks the second meeting on a neutral court and the third in the state of Florida. The Seminoles gained their first win in the series with a 74-60 win over Nebraska at the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise, Fla. on December 31, 2005. The second game of the series was in Tallahassee in the 2014 ACC / Big Ten Challenge. Following Sunday’s game against Nebraska, the Seminoles play host to Purdue in the ACC Big Ten Challenge presented by Continental Tire at home in the Donald L. Tucker Center on November 30, 2022 at 7:15 p.m.
seminoles.com
Valenzuela Sparks Noles to 88-57 Win vs. Harvard
CANCUN, Mexico – Mexican-born sophomore forward Mariana Valenzuela totaled a career-high 19 points off the bench to spark Florida State Women’s Basketball to an 88-57 win over Harvard in its final game of the Cancun Challenge on Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The Seminoles (7-1)...
seminoles.com
Noles Fall at No. 13 Georgia Tech
ATLANTA, Ga. – The Florida State volleyball team (19-10, 11-7) fell in three sets (19-25, 14-25, 22-25) at No. 13 Georgia Tech (20-7, 13-5) Saturday afternoon in front of a packed and loud O’Keefe Gym in Atlanta, Ga. The Seminoles struggled to get anything going offensively in the...
Comments / 0