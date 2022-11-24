LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla — Florida State plays in third and final game in the ESPN Events Invitational as it faces Nebraska in the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. The Seminoles’ game against the Cornhuskers is the third game in a series with began during the 2005-06 season and is tied at one game each. The game marks the second meeting on a neutral court and the third in the state of Florida. The Seminoles gained their first win in the series with a 74-60 win over Nebraska at the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise, Fla. on December 31, 2005. The second game of the series was in Tallahassee in the 2014 ACC / Big Ten Challenge. Following Sunday’s game against Nebraska, the Seminoles play host to Purdue in the ACC Big Ten Challenge presented by Continental Tire at home in the Donald L. Tucker Center on November 30, 2022 at 7:15 p.m.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO