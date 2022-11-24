Read full article on original website
Bielema believes Illini just scratching the surface: ‘I’m excited as hell’
WCIA — The regular season is officially over for the Illini, after dominating Northwestern Saturday 41-3 to finish with their most wins since 2007 at 8-4. With that should come a nice destination in the postseason, as bowl projections coming out Sunday are looking favorably at Illinois. CBS, ESPN, and Yahoo all project Illinois to […]
Illini defensive back DD Snyder intends to enter transfer portal
Illinois redshirt freshman defensive back DD Snyder announced on Sunday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. A former three-star prospect out of Tampa (Fla.) Catholic in the Class of 2021, Snyder did not play a single game at Illinois during his two seasons in Champaign.
Bielema to coach at Northwestern after difficult week of loss
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will be with his team in Evanston Saturday afternoon when they take the field in the regular season finale at Northwestern. Bielema has had a difficult nine days, losing his mother last Thursday, before his father-in-law Greg Hielsberg passed away on Wednesday. Bielema returned to Champaign late […]
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Takes Shot At Referees
It sounds like Bret Bielema is still a little bitter about losing to Purdue and Michigan. The Boilermakers and Wolverines will meet in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday. Illinois dropped close matchups to both teams, with the loss to Purdue proving to be the difference between the Boilermakers and Illini playing Michigan in Indianapolis.
Illinois dominates Northwestern 41-3; comes up short in Division Title hopes
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Safety Sydney Brown returned a touchdown and an interception for scores and Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak with a 41-3 rout of Northwestern on Saturday. Brown raced 53 yards for a touchdown after Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman fumbled, then sprinted in for a 39-yard...
Illinois rips Northwestern, falls short in Big Ten West bid
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Safety Sydney Brown returned a touchdown and an interception for scores and Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak with a 41-3 rout of Northwestern on Saturday. Brown raced 53 yards for a touchdown after Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman fumbled, then sprinted in for a 39-yard score off an interception, both in the third quarter. Illinois (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) entered with a chance to win the Big Ten West and advance to the conference championship for the first time. However, Purdue defeated Indiana 30-16 to win the division title and will play Michigan at Indianapolis next Saturday. Still, the Illini took a huge step forward under second-year coach Bret Bielema and now look forward to playing in a postseason bowl game... somewhere.
Prep Basketball Recap for Nov. 25, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The day after Thanksgiving may have been filled with leftovers in the refrigerator but it was also filled with hoops in central Illinois. Among the winners in boys hoops: Metamora, Morton, Bloomington, Central Catholic, IVC, Eureka, Brimfield and Peoria Christian. Metamora, Morton, Washington and Elmwood were among the girls basketball winners. […]
Decatur cheerleader travels thousands of miles for Thanksgiving performances
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you’re prepping your turkey early tomorrow morning, a 15-year-old from Central Illinois will be getting ready for a unique cheerleading opportunity across the country. Mia Doyle from St. Theresa High School in Decatur is in Philadelphia with over 100 other girls. After rounds of tryouts, she’ll be marching and cheering […]
New Mattoon winery to open in May 2023
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-expected winery will open in Mattoon in May 2023. Warren James Winery will be located at the 5600 block of Lerna Road in Mattoon. Owners Blake and Cole Pierce said the winery was born out of a love of family and community. “The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I […]
People, floats fill downtown Champaign for Parade of Lights
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is getting into the Christmas spirit. Many people lined the streets of downtown Champaign on Saturday night as floats, queens and marching bands filled the 22nd annual Champaign Center Parade of Lights. More information about the parade can be found here.
Boxcar Books and Vinyl opens in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston welcomes a new business today. Boxcar Books and Vinyl, an independent bookstore on Main Street, celebrated its grand opening Saturday morning. Owners Bob and Emily Brown cut the ribbon and opened the door to the first crowd visiting the bookstore. Nicole Van Hyfte, Director of the Chamber of Commerce at Vermilion […]
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
Was The ‘Mad Gasser Of Mattoon’ A Poison-Wielding Maniac — Or A Mass Delusion?
The "Mad Gasser of Mattoon" allegedly attacked more than two dozen Illinois townspeople in 1944, but many now believe this disturbing episode was actually a case of mass hysteria. In the 1940s, a small town in Illinois experienced a strange wave of ailments. Victims smelled a foul odor and then...
Grand marshal announced for 2022 Champaign Parade of Lights
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2022 Champaign Parade of Lights announced its grand marshal. Joe DeLuce, the founder of the Parade of Lights and Executive Director of the Champaign Park District, was selected to lead the annual event. DeLuce started the parade in 2001 and has served Champaign communities through the park district for over 25 […]
END OF AN ERA: Ken Leonard retires as state champ, Sacred Heart-Griffin beats Providence Catholic to win Class 4A title
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a storybook ending for the state’s all-time winningest coach. Ken Leonard walked off the field for the final time a state champ Friday night, with Sacred Heart-Griffin beating Providence Catholic 44-20 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the sixth state championship for Leonard, the best coach in IHSA history, who won his 419th […]
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
Riggs Christmas market kicks off in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Riggs Beer Company plans to kick off their Christmas market Friday afternoon. Over the next four weekends, the market will feature dozens of local vendors selling various items, including artwork, Christmas decorations, food and jewelry. Seasonal drinks like hot spiced wine, Glühwein and hot chocolate will also be available throughout the […]
Neighbors shocked by police presence in Champaign
Update 5:53 p.m. Champaign Police said the incident on Krebs Drive does not have any impact on public safety. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a Champaign neighborhood were left shocked Thursday evening by a large police response outside their homes, interrupting their Thanksgiving evenings. Personnel from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments responded to […]
Black Friday shopping in full swing at Marketplace Mall
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Thanksgiving has come and gone and people are taking to the shops, getting ready for the holidays ahead. Marketplace Mall in Champaign was packed throughout the day on Friday as people shopped for Black Friday deals. People lined up outside of stores all day waiting to buy for themselves, family, or […]
Heavy holiday traffic near Champaign I-57 Exit
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Illinois State Police, there is a high volume of holiday traffic on I-57 southbound and the Market Street Exit near Champaign. Police said crashes and numerous near misses are reported on the interstate. Officers encourage drivers to use a different exit or pay extra attention when driving through this area.
