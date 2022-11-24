ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa men’s basketball suffers first loss of the season

(Iowa City) TCU defeated #25 Iowa on Saturday in the Emerald Coast Classic. Both teams are 5-1 on the year. Tony Perkins made 7/15 shots and scored 15 points. Ahron Ulis (pictured) went 7/8 from the field and also scored 15. Kris Murray posted 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawkeyes shot only 17.6% from 3-point range (3/17).
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Hawkeye men and women both win

The Iowa men and women both picked up victories on Friday. Fran McCaffery’s crew held off Clemson, 74-71. Patrick McCaffery led the way with 21 points. Iowa will face TCU or Cal on Saturday. Bluder’s Bunch beat Oregon State 73-59. Caitlin Clark scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 8 assists. The Hawkeyes […]
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Three positives and three negatives from Iowa basketball's showing at the Emerald Coast Classic

Iowa basketball finished 1-1 at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, over Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Hawkeyes took down Clemson, 74-71. Iowa was up 14 points in the second half before the Tigers came clawing back and tied it with less than a minute ago. Iowa was able to hit its free throws and make key plays down the stretch to pull out the win.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa football’s senior class leads Hawkeyes to bowl game

Iowa football’s 2022 senior class will be remembered for its ability to fight through adversity. From enduring a COVID-19-shortened season in 2020 to starting a season 3-4 for the first time in 15 years in 2022, the Hawkeyes’ 27 seniors can take credit for keeping the program’s head above water.
IOWA CITY, IA
starvedrock.media

Princeton flexes muscle Friday at "Shoot the Rock" Tourney

Princeton muscle proves itself with two wins Friday in Ottawa holiday tourney play. The Tigers were 53 – 46 winners over La Salle Peru at the Dean Riley “Shoot the Rock” tournament. The afternoon game saw LP testing Jason Smith's troops, but three Tigers were in double figures by game's end. Teegan Davis shot 17 points, Grady Thompson chipped in 16 and Noah Laporte added 12. For LP, London Cabrera put in 11 points and Josh Senica netted 10. After the game, Cavalier Coach Jim Cherveny sized up his team thus far:
PRINCETON, IL
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey

St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
DAVENPORT, IA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Davenport, IA

Davenport is a vibrant city nestled along the Mississippi River in Iowa. Located in Scott County, it is famously known for being a part of the Quad Cities, along with Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline. The term "Quad Cities" is a misnomer since Bettendorf is also a part of...
DAVENPORT, IA
augustanaobserver.com

Professor Peter Xiao and the color green

While most kindergartners were busy playing with blocks and running around the playground, Augustana art professor Peter Xiao remembers pacing through the green of his backyard, hands clasped behind his back “like grownups,” wondering what he would grow up to be. The thought of painting had yet to enter his mind.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy