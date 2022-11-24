Read full article on original website
weareiowa.com
Iowa finishes regular season 7-5, looks ahead to bowl game
Currently, ESPN, CBS and 247Sports all have Iowa in different bowl games. Iowa's destination will be announced next Sunday.
Iowa avenges regular season loss, reaches semifinals for first time
By LaMar Gafford Photo of Iowa tailback Ronald Young LEESVILLE - In Week 3, Leesville used a strong running game to give Iowa its only blemish of the season. When the two teams met again in the Division II non-select quarterfinals Friday, the Yellow Jackets repaid the favor. Behind 220 yards ...
Iowa men’s basketball suffers first loss of the season
(Iowa City) TCU defeated #25 Iowa on Saturday in the Emerald Coast Classic. Both teams are 5-1 on the year. Tony Perkins made 7/15 shots and scored 15 points. Ahron Ulis (pictured) went 7/8 from the field and also scored 15. Kris Murray posted 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawkeyes shot only 17.6% from 3-point range (3/17).
Photo Gallery: Recruits Visiting Iowa for Nebraska Game
Asa Newsom, Titus Cram, Koi Perich, Others Checking Out Kinnick Stadium Friday
Hawkeye men and women both win
The Iowa men and women both picked up victories on Friday. Fran McCaffery’s crew held off Clemson, 74-71. Patrick McCaffery led the way with 21 points. Iowa will face TCU or Cal on Saturday. Bluder’s Bunch beat Oregon State 73-59. Caitlin Clark scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 8 assists. The Hawkeyes […]
#9 Iowa women set up clash with #3 UCONN at Phil Knight Legacy Tournament
(Iowa City) Caitlin Clark went for 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in the University of Iowa women’s basketball win over Oregon State on Friday. The Hawkeyes topped the Beavers 73-59 and have a 5-1 record. Monica Czinano added 17 points on 7/11 shooting along with 7 rebounds....
Three positives and three negatives from Iowa basketball's showing at the Emerald Coast Classic
Iowa basketball finished 1-1 at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, over Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Hawkeyes took down Clemson, 74-71. Iowa was up 14 points in the second half before the Tigers came clawing back and tied it with less than a minute ago. Iowa was able to hit its free throws and make key plays down the stretch to pull out the win.
hawkeyesports.com
Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football’s senior class leads Hawkeyes to bowl game
Iowa football’s 2022 senior class will be remembered for its ability to fight through adversity. From enduring a COVID-19-shortened season in 2020 to starting a season 3-4 for the first time in 15 years in 2022, the Hawkeyes’ 27 seniors can take credit for keeping the program’s head above water.
starvedrock.media
Princeton flexes muscle Friday at "Shoot the Rock" Tourney
Princeton muscle proves itself with two wins Friday in Ottawa holiday tourney play. The Tigers were 53 – 46 winners over La Salle Peru at the Dean Riley “Shoot the Rock” tournament. The afternoon game saw LP testing Jason Smith's troops, but three Tigers were in double figures by game's end. Teegan Davis shot 17 points, Grady Thompson chipped in 16 and Noah Laporte added 12. For LP, London Cabrera put in 11 points and Josh Senica netted 10. After the game, Cavalier Coach Jim Cherveny sized up his team thus far:
saturdaytradition.com
Controversy in Iowa City? Key 3rd-down catch for Iowa ruled incomplete on review
Iowa has been chipping away at Nebraska’s lead all second half, and the Hawkeyes have a chance to tie the game late. Unfortunately, one big play by the Hawkeyes was wiped away by review. Facing a 3rd-and-10 play, quarterback Alex Padilla was immediately forced out of the pocket by...
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to Iowa's disastrous showing with B1G West on the line
Well, this is not how Iowa fans had hoped that the regular season finale would go. Iowa struggled against Nebraska in the first half and the fans and media let the Hawkeyes have it on social media. An offense that has already had problems this season didn’t get much help....
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ourquadcities.com
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
Knox County hunters have successful first weekend of firearm deer hunting season
Hunters in Knox County had a very successful first weekend of the firearm deer hunting season. According to preliminary numbers released by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources this week, Knox County hunters bagged 737 head of deer in the first three days of the firearm season. That’s up from 720 last year and 686 in 2020.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Davenport, IA
Davenport is a vibrant city nestled along the Mississippi River in Iowa. Located in Scott County, it is famously known for being a part of the Quad Cities, along with Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline. The term "Quad Cities" is a misnomer since Bettendorf is also a part of...
augustanaobserver.com
Professor Peter Xiao and the color green
While most kindergartners were busy playing with blocks and running around the playground, Augustana art professor Peter Xiao remembers pacing through the green of his backyard, hands clasped behind his back “like grownups,” wondering what he would grow up to be. The thought of painting had yet to enter his mind.
WQAD
Mississippi River Trail to close Monday in Bettendorf and Riverdale
The path will be closed through December 31, 2022. It will allow crews to improve infrastructure in the area.
