That incredible Nintendo Switch OLED deal is BACK – get it now for £279
Asda's record-breaking Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal is back (but it may not last long). Black Friday is here, and we can thank the gaming gods, because Asda has brought back its record-breaking Switch OLED deal, reducing the price from £309 to £279 (opens in new tab). Though this price was briefly surpassed this week, it remains almost the best deal that's ever been seen on the Switch – but it sold out super-fast last time so you should snap it up quickly.
I think we've found our favourite PS5 SSD deal this Black Friday
Have you ever considered upgrading your PS5 console's storage? As Black Friday quickly approaches, now is the perfect time as we see plenty of internal SSDs going on sale. The best deal we're seeing so far is from Best Buy, where the SeaGate Firecuda 1TB internal SSD in now only $249.99 $139.99 (opens in new tab), saving you an impressive $110.
Woah! Nintendo Switch OLED has already hit its lowest-ever price of £279
Update: This deal has sold out online, but there is still stock available in select stores which you can check via the link below. Or you could head over to Very, where a deal on the Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch Sports is now just £299 - save £40 (opens in new tab)
Finally! The Nintendo Switch OLED gets a record-breaking US discount
Update: This deal has now sold out, but we've found the same price on a refurbished model from a reputable seller – get a refurbished Switch at Gamestop for $319.99 (opens in new tab). Hurrah! The US has been short-changed on Switch OLED deals so far, but we finally...
Apple Watch 8 price drops lower than 7 in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday seems to be heating up already, and one top product that we've had our eyes on has just received a good amount of money off. Over at Amazon, you can get $50 off the 41mm GPS Apple Watch 8 in red, down from $399 to $349 (opens in new tab).
The best XPPen Black Friday deals: up to 40% off top drawing tablets
The official Black Friday event might still be a couple of weeks away, but popular drawing tablet manufacturer XPPen is kicking things off early with an epic sale. Purchase directly from the XPPen website and you could save up to 40% off the retail price of some of the best drawing tablets on the market today.
XP-Pen Deco MW Pen Tablet review: an affordable yet capable entry-level drawing tablet
The XP-Pen Deco MW pen tablet is a great entry-level pen tablet that's both affordable and easy to use. It has an attractive, comfortably sized design with great colour choices and overall makes for a pleasant drawing experience despite its few small issues. Welcome to our review of the XP-Pen...
Black Friday laptop deals live blog: the best Black Friday deals on Dell, Microsoft, ASUS and more
Welcome to Creative Bloq's Black Friday laptop deals live blog. We're now approaching Black Friday itself (only one more sleep, kids), but we're already seeing some very enticing offers on laptops from Dell, Razer, ASUS, Apple and Microsoft. Several retailers have jumped in with early Black Friday sales, so we'll be keeping an eye on the most exciting laptop deals live right now. With the fast-shifting nature of Black Friday stock and deals, it can be hard to keep up, so we want to help you find the kit you need for your creative life (and maybe gaming life too) at the best price possible.
Top Nintendo Switch SD card is less than half price in essential Black Friday deal
Update November 26: The 'less than half price SD card' has gone back up t0 $79, not a bad deal but not as standout as before. However, there's still up to 47 per cent off other SD cards in the range, so be sure to click through the Nintendo Switch SD card options (opens in new tab) to find another deal.
Our favourite PS5 SSD sees fantastic price cut
If you own an elusive PS5, you'll know that the 825GB of internal storage doesn't go far when you're playing all the best next-gen games. If you're wanting to expand your storage but don't want a bulky external hard drive, then an internal SSD is the way to go! Luckily right now, you can head on over to Best Buy and grab the Seagate FireCuda 1TB Internal SSD on sale from $249.99 down to just $139.99 (opens in new tab), saving you an impressive $110!
Wacom Intuos Pro price plummets by 20%
If you're wanting to step up your digital art game, then a good drawing tablet is the way to go. Wacom is one of the top brands for digital artists, and right now you can grab a great deal where the Medium Wacom Intuos Pro is discounted from $379.95 down to $299.95 (opens in new tab) at Amazon.
Origin EVO17-S (2022) review: this gaming laptop is a great choice for creatives
This high-powered laptop performed well in both our benchmark tests and our personal experience of using software like Photoshop, making it a great choice for creative pros. As far as gaming goes, the Razer 17 just pips it for overall quality, thanks to its superior cooling system, but that device is a lot more expensive at current prices. So I'd argue that if you want a premium gaming laptop with a nice big screen, the Origin EVO17-S (2022) offers the best value on the market today.
This Surface Pro 8 Black Friday deal may have changed, but it's still great
Update: This deal has changed since we reported on it on Sunday 20th November. It was originally a record low of $799 for the Surface Pro 8, 1TB storage. It is now $990, down from $1,199.99 over at Amazon (opens in new tab). The Surface Pro 8 made a big...
HP USB-C Dock G5 review: links up everything on your desk without a hitch
Convenient, sleek, compact and well-equipped with ports, the HP USB-C Dock G5 is a great dock for port-poor laptops and multi-device desk setups for any professional. It's not the cheapest dock out there, but still more affordable than some similarly decked docks, so will be a good pro option for both PC and Mac users.
My favourite award-winning Cricut alternative is on sale
One of the best laser cutters around is the Red Dot design award-winning xTool M1, and it's also one of the best Cricut alternative you can buy. This laser cutter also features a blade cutter, making it a perfect 2-in-1 machines. Right now US crafters can get an impressive $200...
Apple's brand new AirPods Pro 2 just got a huge price drop ahead of Black Friday
Is there anything strange about the image above (other than my dodgy rushed Photoshop job)? Yes, the words 'massive deal' alongside Apple's newest headphones the AirPods Pro 2. But it's true, right now you can get the 2nd Gen AirPods pro for $249 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and others (see full details below).
It already sounds like the iPhone 15 Pro will destroy the iPhone 15
The iPhone has been rumoured to be getting a USB-C port for what feels like 20 years – but it's very likely that it'll finally happen next year. Thanks to new EU laws, Apple is required to switch to a universal charging port. But if new rumours are to be believed, the changeover might not be as simple as we thought.
Rare Adobe Black Friday deal returns for a limited time only
Adobe's getting the Black Friday party started early, with a mega deal on its popular Creative Cloud suite. Black Friday is almost upon us, but software giant Adobe has kicked things off early with a mega deal that cuts 40% off the price of it's popular Creative Cloud suite (opens in new tab) for anyone living in the UK and Europe. In the States it's not quite as much, with 25% knocked off the price (opens in new tab)– still a saving of $120 over the year.
We weren't expecting a Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch 8 so soon
We were not expecting this. The Apple Watch Series 8 only got released (alongside the Apple Watch Ultra) in September of this year, and what with Black Friday a week and a half away, the last thing we were expecting to see was a decent price reduction on the new model. But over at Amazon, you can get the Apple Watch 8, GPS, 41mm, down from $399 to $349, saving you $50 (opens in new tab).
iPhone 15 rumoured to feature seductive MacBook Pro design
IPhone 15 rumours are coming in thick and fast now that the iPhone 14 has been out for, what, a whole two months. From rumours of a titanium iPhone 15 Ultra to an iPhone with USB-C and no buttons, there's plenty of speculation about what Apple will have in store for us next year.
