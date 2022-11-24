Brazil vs Serbia final score, result: Richarlison stunner seals win as Selecao start World Cup challenge with win

Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Belgium vs Morocco final score, result: Atlas Lions claim stunning win to edge towards World Cup knockouts
Morocco shocked 2018 semifinalists Belgium with the greatest result in their World Cup, history thanks to two second-half goals. Substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal struck in the latter stages, and Morocco fully deserved their win with a determined display against a poor Belgian side who once again failed to live up to their 'Golden Generation' status.
ng-sportingnews.com
Japan vs Costa Rica final score, result: Late Fuller goal seals smash and grab World Cup win
Costa Rica claimed an unlikely victory over Japan through Keysher Fuller’s late winner that throws the Central American side a lifeline at the 2022 World Cup. The defender found himself just outside the box with 10 minutes to go, unleashing a fine, curling shot that Japan goalkeeper Gonda could not deal with. It was Costa Rica’s first shot on target of the tournament, and following their 7-0 thrashing by Spain it gives them a win that few would have predicted.
ng-sportingnews.com
Brazil vs. Switzerland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Sommer saves from Vinicius Junior
Brazil arguably put forth the best performance of the tournament in a 2-0 win over Serbia, showing just why they're the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But it won't be all smooth sailing for the Selecao when they face Group G joint leaders Switzerland in their next match.
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
ng-sportingnews.com
When is Canada vs. Morocco? Date, time for CanMNT's next game at the 2022 World Cup
Canada has just one more match on the schedule at the 2022 World Cup, as the men's team faces Morocco on Thursday. After losses to Belgium and Croatia in the first two matches, Les Rouges were mathematically eliminated from advancing to the knockout stage. While it was a promising showing against Belgium despite a 1-0 loss, Canada struggled defensively against Croatia, losing 4-1.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tunisia vs France World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
The pressure is on for Tunisia in one of two closing matches in Group D at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Head coach Jalel Kadri, who was only appointed in January, has said he will step down if the Eagles of Carthage do not reach the knockout stage in Qatar, and their prospects are precarious after they followed up their 0-0 draw against Denmark with a 1-0 defeat to Australia.
ng-sportingnews.com
World Cup 2022 standings: Live updated table, points for every group in Qatar
Like many World Cup group stages of tournaments past, the 2022 FIFA World Cup group phase should be tightly contested until the final matchday, with most groups appearing evenly balanced on paper. If teams are tied on points in their group — three for a win, one for a draw,...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Canada vs. Croatia in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
While it didn't result in any points, Canada passed its first test at the 2022 World Cup. Going against No. 2 ranked Belgium, Les Rouges fought hard and gave the Red Devils a tough contest, ultimately resulting in a 1-0 win for Belgium. John Herdman's crew proved they belonged, but...
ng-sportingnews.com
Canada fans react to Alphonso Davies' historic World Cup goal vs Croatia
Canada soccer fans will remember November 27, 2022 for a long time. Alphonso Davies' tally in the opening minute of their match against Croatia marked the first goal in Canada men's World Cup history. The star midfielder for Les Rouges took a cross from Tajon Buchanan and headed it into the net, past Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.
ng-sportingnews.com
When is Australia vs. Denmark World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Socceroos Group D game
For the second World Cup in a row, Australia and Denmark will collide in the group stages with a place in the knockout rounds on the line. After losing 4-1 to France in their opening match, the Socceroos bounced back with a crucial 1-0 win over Tunisia to put one foot into the Round of 16.
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
ng-sportingnews.com
Jurgen Klinsmann's Iran World Cup comments earn the ire of coach Carlos Queiroz
Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked outrage for comments he made about Iran and their manager Carlos Queiroz. Klinsmann isn't on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having led Germany to the semifinals in 2006 and the USA to the last 16 in 2014.
ng-sportingnews.com
Canelo blasts Messi on Twitter after video shows Argentina star apparently cleaning floor with Mexico jersey
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to defend his country against all who he believes insults it. That includes international soccer icons. Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion from Mexico, took exception to the fact that Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, disrespected Mexico. Following a 2-0...
ng-sportingnews.com
USA vs. Iran prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group B
Iran and the United States clash in a critical Group B matchup for all the marbles, with a World Cup knockout stage spot on the line. Only one of the two nations can reach the Round of 16. For the United States, the task is simple — they must win to advance. There's no goal differential, goals scored, or fair play tiebreakers to worry about. If Gregg Berhalter and company win, they go through, and if they do not, they are out.
