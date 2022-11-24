Read full article on original website
astaga.com
China Unrests Spooks Crypto Market With BTC Falling 3%
Large protests have erupted throughout China and spreading like wildfire amid the nation’s strict COVID-19 restrictions. The occasions at Foxconn’s iPhone manufacturing unit final week have triggered additional reactions throughout the nation. On Monday, November 28, the worldwide markets have come beneath strain with investor nervousness rising. The...
astaga.com
What crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen thinks of Bitcoin (BTC/USD) before a reversal occurs
Bitcoin might bear one other Capitulation occasion round Christmas – Cowen. The cryptocurrency is consolidating however lacks an upside momentum. When will Bitcoin price (BTC/USD) bottom-up after slipping beneath the essential $19,000 stage? Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen believes Bitcoin has to bear one capitulation occasion earlier than a value reversal. Cowen examines the historic patterns to clarify when that is more likely to happen.
astaga.com
Ethereum Loses Demand Zone; Investors Eyes $700 ETH price?
ETH value losses key demand zone of $1,200 once more. Worth stays weak as bears battle bulls; a lot uncertainty available in the market. ETH value will get rejected from a low of $1,220 on the excessive timeframe. The worth of Ethereum (ETH) buying and selling beneath $1,200 continues as...
astaga.com
Litecoin (LTC/USD) prediction as price corrects above a breakout zone
Crypto analyst Peter Brandt thinks LTC printed a bullish sample. The cryptocurrency stays bullish and will embark on an uptrend after the correction. Litecoin (LTC/USD) has been gaining power within the final one week. As CoinJournal reported, the restoration may very well be contributed by the following Litecoin halving occasion. The good points noticed it provoke a breakout that has been pushing costs larger. Nonetheless, the value of LTC is correcting, with an intraday lack of 6%. Will the downturn proceed?
astaga.com
Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shed Gains as Metacade Presale Attracts Investors
Regardless of the cryptocurrency bear market, there have been some flashes of hope for the most important cash. Merchants had excessive expectations with the Ethereum Merge and that helped to spur positive aspects in Ethereum Basic (ETC). For Ripple (XRP) it was the potential finish to the long-running SEC court docket case that has affected the value. In the meantime, buyers on the lookout for one thing new are snapping up Metacade all through the mission’s presale. The MCADE utility token will present a great deal of options like play-to-earn (P2E) and metaverse themes to supercharge future development.
Tiantian Kullander: Founder of crypto company valued at $3bn dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died at the age of 30 on 23 November.The unexpected death of the young crypto founder - confirmed by the company in a statement on Sunday night - has left many in the financial markets sector shocked. The statement revealed that Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs trader affectionately known as “TT”, “unexpectedly” died in his sleep. It did not share any other details. “It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and...
astaga.com
Are Wrapped Bitcoin Under Threat After FTX Crash?
Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) is Bitcoin that has been regenerated for use inside the Ethereum ecosystem. Launched in January 2019, wBTC is an Ethereum token that’s backed by Bitcoin (BTC), which suggests that one wBTC ought to at all times be equal to 1 Bitcoin. The wBTC token permits customers to maneuver with a wide range of Ethereum decentralized purposes (dApps) and particularly Ethereum’s decentralized finance (DeFi) system.
astaga.com
FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs
Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
astaga.com
Binance (BNB/USD) initiates a mini breakout
Crypto critic Roubini has accused a “shady” Binance. The cryptocurrency might hit $330 quickly, and $360 subsequent. Binance (BNB/USD) pushed above $295, setting the cryptocurrency on the course above $300. The realm round $295 has been a minor resistance zone, though BNB has since fallen again to $292. Buyers can be curious whether or not the present slowdown is a correction again, with a value of $330 in sight. However then, Binance has additionally come below sharp criticism.
astaga.com
This Bitcoin Investors’ Cohort Makes Aggressive BTC Purchases
The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has come underneath large promoting strain ever because the FTX collapse triggered. As of now, Bitcoin is buying and selling 2.30% down at a worth of $16,198 with a market cap of $311 billion. Nevertheless, one investor group has been shopping for aggressively...
astaga.com
Top 10 Metaverse Crypto Coins to Buy in 2023 for Big Gains
Metaverse bridges the hole between the true and digital worlds through modern applied sciences. Whereas many assume that crypto and metaverse are inter-linked; the necessary query stays is it actually so?. Cryptocurrency market and the metaverse are two various things however their interlinking surfaces hope of a decentralized web managed...
astaga.com
The Bahamas Calls FTX CEO’s Actions As Regrettable
FTX’s newly appointed CEO John J. Ray III, liable for proscribing the corporate has come beneath the fireplace of the Bahamian authorities. There’s been a brand new tussle and escalating combat over what must be accomplished with the stays of FTX’s crippled empire. On Sunday, November 27,...
astaga.com
Fresh Rally Likely If DOGE Holds This Support
Dogecoin rallied in the direction of the $0.108 stage in opposition to the US Greenback. DOGE is correcting features and approaching a significant assist at $0.090. DOGE began a draw back correction from the $0.1080 resistance in opposition to the US greenback. The worth is buying and selling effectively above...
astaga.com
Controversial Bitcoin Core 24 Is Live; What You Need to Know
Just a few days in the past, a brand new model of probably the most extensively used Bitcoin implementation, Bitcoin Core, was released. Model 24.0 consists of the configuration “mempoolfullrbf”, which has already been the topic of full of life dialogue throughout the Bitcoin neighborhood for a number of weeks, along with quite a few different undisputed updates.
astaga.com
Genesis Bankruptcy By EOY At 59%; Bitcoin Investors Pivot
A potential Chapter 11 chapter of Genesis Buying and selling and guardian firm DCG remains to be miserable the sentiment on the Bitcoin market. Genesis final commented on Twitter on November 16. Guardian firm DCG final spoke out on November 18 through the social media platform. Traders, nonetheless, appear to...
astaga.com
Has ApeCoin (APE/USD) turned bullish after weekly 25% gains?
ApeCoin token has registered 25% beneficial properties previously one week. Bored Ape NFTs proceed to draw excessive costs amid a protracted crypto winter. APE may keep bullish as much as the 50-day MA or descending trendline. With beneficial properties of 25% in every week, ApeCoin (APE/USD) is among the many...
astaga.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Historical Bear Markets Bottom
Bitcoin (BTC) value holds above the $16.5k stage regardless of the collapse of FTX crypto exchange. Whereas mathematical fashions and veteran analysts predict $14,000 because the BTC backside, some analysts together with Michael van de Poppe suggests Bitcoin value could get better based mostly on historic information. Will Bitcoin (BTC)...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $16.5K
Bitcoin value prolonged its decline and examined the $16,000 assist. BTC is forming a base and would possibly quickly rise above the $16,500 resistance zone. Bitcoin declined additional and examined the $16,000 assist zone. The worth is buying and selling under $16,500 and the 100 hourly easy shifting common. There’s...
astaga.com
Tom Lee Says Bitcoin is Still A good Investment, But Why?
Bitcoin has been declining because the introduction of the bear market. However the bearish pattern escalated previously three weeks because of the lending disaster. The Terra collapse, the macroeconomic scenario, and the present FTX disaster has made 2022 a terrible year for crypto. The worry of extra losses has led to huge withdrawal from exchanges previously weeks. Traders and merchants are making strikes, looking for methods to cut back the chance of extra losses.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Miners To Capitulate Again? Will This Hurt BTC?
Bitcoin Value Prediction Information: Bitcoin value is struggling to get well amid the elevated promoting stress and volatility available in the market. The declining BTC value has additionally led to an all time excessive (ATH) mining issue for Bitcoin miners. Nonetheless, specialists have steered that miners may capitulate once more.
