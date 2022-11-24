Read full article on original website
Wales vs. Australia result, highlights and analysis as Wallabies complete comeback to win game for the ages
Wales and Australia ended their 2022 campaigns by playing one of the games of the year in Cardiff, as the Wallabies came back from a huge 21-point deficit to win 39-34, scoring the winning try with just 100 seconds left on the clock. The first half started brilliantly for Wales...
Four England takeaways, including case for a Smith/Farrell break up
Saturday was grim for England as the curtain fell on the Autumn Nations Series with a damaging thud, the comprehensive defeat to the Springboks leaving Eddie Jones with just a single win for four games this month and only five wins in a dozen outings for 2022. Here are four RugbyPass takeaways from the 13-27 defeat.
Latrell Mitchell set to feature on Fox League's NRL coverage in 2023
Latrell Mitchell looks set to become a fixture on Fox League after the superstar fullback signed a deal with the network to appear on their NRL coverage. "Latrell is one of our great players and we're excited about it," the executive director of Fox Sports, Steve Crawley, told The Daily Telegraph.
Lleyton Hewitt masterminds Davis Cup semi-final shock for Australia in 19-year first
Australia was on the verge of crashing out of their Davis Cup semi-final on multiple occasions against Croatia, before an impressive display from Alex de Minaur and some Lleyton Hewitt magic in creating a new doubles pairing guided the Aussies to their first appearance in the final in 19 years.
Rabbitohs hero George Burgess announces retirement from rugby league
George Burgess has officially announced his retirement from rugby league, following a tough one-year stint with the Dragons. The 30-year-old came back from a serious hip injury to make his NRL return in 2022, but managed just four games for St George Illawarra and was released by the club at the end of the year.
New Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths humbled by the opportunity to represent his culture
Newly appointed Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths has spoken of his immense excitement at being able to represent his people and his culture when the fifth instalment of the current All Stars concept travels to New Zealand for the first time in 2023. Newcastle’s premiership-winning NRLW coach has taken...
'Gutted': Australia's Davis Cup drought continues as Canada prove too strong in final
Australia's drought in the Davis Cup has continued for another year, falling short against Canada in the 2022 final. After getting past Croatia and Netherlands in the lead-up to the final, Australia had a tough assignment with two players inside the ATP top 20 on the opposing team and already missing Nick Kyrgios.
