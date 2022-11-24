ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

Four England takeaways, including case for a Smith/Farrell break up

Saturday was grim for England as the curtain fell on the Autumn Nations Series with a damaging thud, the comprehensive defeat to the Springboks leaving Eddie Jones with just a single win for four games this month and only five wins in a dozen outings for 2022. Here are four RugbyPass takeaways from the 13-27 defeat.
Latrell Mitchell set to feature on Fox League's NRL coverage in 2023

Latrell Mitchell looks set to become a fixture on Fox League after the superstar fullback signed a deal with the network to appear on their NRL coverage. "Latrell is one of our great players and we're excited about it," the executive director of Fox Sports, Steve Crawley, told The Daily Telegraph.
Lleyton Hewitt masterminds Davis Cup semi-final shock for Australia in 19-year first

Australia was on the verge of crashing out of their Davis Cup semi-final on multiple occasions against Croatia, before an impressive display from Alex de Minaur and some Lleyton Hewitt magic in creating a new doubles pairing guided the Aussies to their first appearance in the final in 19 years.
Rabbitohs hero George Burgess announces retirement from rugby league

George Burgess has officially announced his retirement from rugby league, following a tough one-year stint with the Dragons. The 30-year-old came back from a serious hip injury to make his NRL return in 2022, but managed just four games for St George Illawarra and was released by the club at the end of the year.
'Gutted': Australia's Davis Cup drought continues as Canada prove too strong in final

Australia's drought in the Davis Cup has continued for another year, falling short against Canada in the 2022 final. After getting past Croatia and Netherlands in the lead-up to the final, Australia had a tough assignment with two players inside the ATP top 20 on the opposing team and already missing Nick Kyrgios.

