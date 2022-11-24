ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Why NFL fans at Ford Field had trouble seeing Bebe Rexha's strange Thanksgiving halftime show during Lions vs. Bills

By Jacob Camenker
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

How Todd Bowles' poor clock management cost Buccaneers in OT loss to Browns

Just when it looked like things were starting to turn around for Tampa Bay, the season has hit a new low. The Buccaneers fell, 23-17, in overtime to the Browns on Sunday. It ended a two-game win streak and dropped them to 5-6 on the year. There is plenty of blame to go around after such a gutting loss, but one man sure to face some criticism is head coach Todd Bowles. His clock management down the stretch was simply baffling.
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

'A Philly Special Christmas': What to know about Eagles, Jason Kelce's Christmas album

You've heard of a blue Christmas and a white Christmas. Now, thanks to Jason Kelce and the Eagles, Philadelphia fans can enjoy a green Christmas. Midnight green, that is. Kelce, enlisting the help of fellow offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata — as well as cameos from teammates Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Brandon Graham — will release an Eagles-themed Christmas album in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Aaron Rodgers thumb injury, explained: Why Packers QB has been playing with fracture suffered in Week 5

This story has been updated from a previous version. If it could go wrong, it has gone wrong for the Packers in 2022. Aaron Rodgers has been hurt. The defense has been inconsistent. The run game has alternated between dominant (in victories over the Patriots and Cowboys) and non-existent (in losses to the Bucs and Commanders). And their playoff chances continue to dwindle.
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Luke Fickell to Wisconsin: Why Badgers are reportedly offering head coach job to Cincinnati Bearcats coach

Wisconsin is reportedly dipping into the Group of 5 to select its next coach — perhaps the best one available outside the Power 5. The Badgers reportedly are in discussions with Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, a move that is being described as a "done deal." The Bearcats head coach would take over the program from interim coach Jim Leonhard, who himself was a candidate for the coaching position left by Paul Chryst, who was fired following a 2-3 start to the season.
MADISON, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Defense rankings Week 13: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football

With the NFL season flying by, we roll into December and creep ever closer to the fantasy football playoffs. Every lineup decision at this point can make or break the season, so making the right call at D/ST takes on more importance each week. Our Week 13 fantasy defense rankings will help guide you to the right decisions, regardless of whether you have a top D/ST on your roster or you're looking for a waiver-wire streamer to help get you by for one week.
WASHINGTON STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'

The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
ng-sportingnews.com

Mike McDaniel takes blame for Dolphins' struggles vs. Texans after sitting QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins cruised in the early stages of their Week 12 win over the Texans, but things got a bit bumpy after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was removed from the game. Miami led 30-0 when Tagovailoa exited in the third quarter. He played two drives after halftime. Coach Mike McDaniel and his staff figured they could get him some rest in what was turning into a blowout.
HOUSTON, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL power rankings: Bengals have Chiefs, Bills in sights; Packers, Rams, Broncos near rock bottom for Week 13

Week 12 in the NFL brought a few key surprises but for the most part the better teams in the league worked more to separate themselves. Although there isn't too much big change near at the top of Sporting News' NFL power rankings ahead of Week 13, a few more hot contenders kept up the momentum while some better first-half teams continued to fade.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy