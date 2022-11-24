Read full article on original website
'Don't lose faith in us': Why Wallabies 'had a lot of belief' vs Wales
Australian try-scoring hero Mark Nawaqanitawase has praised the Wallabies’ “character and courage” after their incredible comeback win over Wales in Cardiff this morning. The Wallabies were down against Wales, they were losing by a lot, but they certainly weren’t out of the fight just yet. While...
Wales vs. Australia result, highlights and analysis as Wallabies complete comeback to win game for the ages
Wales and Australia ended their 2022 campaigns by playing one of the games of the year in Cardiff, as the Wallabies came back from a huge 21-point deficit to win 39-34, scoring the winning try with just 100 seconds left on the clock. The first half started brilliantly for Wales...
What do Socceroos need to qualify for World Cup knockout stages? Explaining the scenarios for Australia to advance
Australia supercharged their chances of making the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a vital win over Tunisia in their second group game. The Socceroos bounced back from losing 4-1 to France in their opening match, when they had shocked the reigning champions by taking an early lead. Manager...
World Cup 2022 standings: Live updated table, points for every group in Qatar
Like many World Cup group stages of tournaments past, the 2022 FIFA World Cup group phase should be tightly contested until the final matchday, with most groups appearing evenly balanced on paper. If teams are tied on points in their group — three for a win, one for a draw,...
When is Canada vs. Morocco? Date, time for CanMNT's next game at the 2022 World Cup
Canada has just one more match on the schedule at the 2022 World Cup, as the men's team faces Morocco on Thursday. After losses to Belgium and Croatia in the first two matches, Les Rouges were mathematically eliminated from advancing to the knockout stage. While it was a promising showing against Belgium despite a 1-0 loss, Canada struggled defensively against Croatia, losing 4-1.
Tunisia vs France World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
The pressure is on for Tunisia in one of two closing matches in Group D at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Head coach Jalel Kadri, who was only appointed in January, has said he will step down if the Eagles of Carthage do not reach the knockout stage in Qatar, and their prospects are precarious after they followed up their 0-0 draw against Denmark with a 1-0 defeat to Australia.
Belgium vs Morocco final score, result: Atlas Lions claim stunning win to edge towards World Cup knockouts
Morocco shocked 2018 semifinalists Belgium with the greatest result in their World Cup, history thanks to two second-half goals. Substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal struck in the latter stages, and Morocco fully deserved their win with a determined display against a poor Belgian side who once again failed to live up to their 'Golden Generation' status.
How to watch Canada vs. Croatia in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
While it didn't result in any points, Canada passed its first test at the 2022 World Cup. Going against No. 2 ranked Belgium, Les Rouges fought hard and gave the Red Devils a tough contest, ultimately resulting in a 1-0 win for Belgium. John Herdman's crew proved they belonged, but...
Four England takeaways, including case for a Smith/Farrell break up
Saturday was grim for England as the curtain fell on the Autumn Nations Series with a damaging thud, the comprehensive defeat to the Springboks leaving Eddie Jones with just a single win for four games this month and only five wins in a dozen outings for 2022. Here are four RugbyPass takeaways from the 13-27 defeat.
F is for Fearless: Alphonso Davies and John Herdman blaze a trail in defeat for thrilling Canada
Oh, the flagrant disrespect. Would somebody please not think of the children? Did Tajon Buchanan and Alphonso Davies not know this was Croatia? THE Croatia — the reigning World Cup runners-up, because apparently that’s some sort of title nowadays. Canada head coach John Herdman caused a pre-match stir...
New Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths humbled by the opportunity to represent his culture
Newly appointed Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths has spoken of his immense excitement at being able to represent his people and his culture when the fifth instalment of the current All Stars concept travels to New Zealand for the first time in 2023. Newcastle’s premiership-winning NRLW coach has taken...
