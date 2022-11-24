ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Don't lose faith in us': Why Wallabies 'had a lot of belief' vs Wales

Australian try-scoring hero Mark Nawaqanitawase has praised the Wallabies’ “character and courage” after their incredible comeback win over Wales in Cardiff this morning. The Wallabies were down against Wales, they were losing by a lot, but they certainly weren’t out of the fight just yet. While...
World Cup 2022 standings: Live updated table, points for every group in Qatar

Like many World Cup group stages of tournaments past, the 2022 FIFA World Cup group phase should be tightly contested until the final matchday, with most groups appearing evenly balanced on paper. If teams are tied on points in their group — three for a win, one for a draw,...
When is Canada vs. Morocco? Date, time for CanMNT's next game at the 2022 World Cup

Canada has just one more match on the schedule at the 2022 World Cup, as the men's team faces Morocco on Thursday. After losses to Belgium and Croatia in the first two matches, Les Rouges were mathematically eliminated from advancing to the knockout stage. While it was a promising showing against Belgium despite a 1-0 loss, Canada struggled defensively against Croatia, losing 4-1.
Tunisia vs France World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match

The pressure is on for Tunisia in one of two closing matches in Group D at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Head coach Jalel Kadri, who was only appointed in January, has said he will step down if the Eagles of Carthage do not reach the knockout stage in Qatar, and their prospects are precarious after they followed up their 0-0 draw against Denmark with a 1-0 defeat to Australia.
Belgium vs Morocco final score, result: Atlas Lions claim stunning win to edge towards World Cup knockouts

Morocco shocked 2018 semifinalists Belgium with the greatest result in their World Cup, history thanks to two second-half goals. Substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal struck in the latter stages, and Morocco fully deserved their win with a determined display against a poor Belgian side who once again failed to live up to their 'Golden Generation' status.
Four England takeaways, including case for a Smith/Farrell break up

Saturday was grim for England as the curtain fell on the Autumn Nations Series with a damaging thud, the comprehensive defeat to the Springboks leaving Eddie Jones with just a single win for four games this month and only five wins in a dozen outings for 2022. Here are four RugbyPass takeaways from the 13-27 defeat.

