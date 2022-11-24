ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theweektoday.com

Camaraderie, competition at annual alumni soccer game

With age comes experience — this was proven at the annual alumni soccer game at Old Rochester Regional High School on Friday, Nov. 25. Alumni of Old Rochester’s soccer program arrived to relive the glory days at their alma mater and to face off against the current varsity soccer team.
ROCHESTER, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Local Brothers Lead Moses Brown to State Title

Vin and Joe Ucci have been around sports their whole life. They are great nephews of the legendary, Anthony “Tar Tar” Ucci, a renowned athlete from the East Greenwich of lore. Along with brothers Dave and Anthony, they have played them all. Dave has gone on to prepare athletes for life after the fourth quarter. He is a mortician at Hill’s Funeral Home. Anthony has been coaching baseball at the high school and AAU level for a long time.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
AVON, MA
theweektoday.com

Joshua Fernandes, 35

Joshua P. Fernandes, 35, of Wareham, passed away on November 16, 2022 at home. He was the son of Sonya M. (Fernandes) Pina-West and Paul S. Tavares, Sr. He was born in Wareham and lived there all his life. He graduated from Wareham High School, class of 2004. Joshua worked...
WAREHAM, MA
Dianna Carney

This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day Only

Photo by(Photo by Anthony : )) (HINGHAM, MA) A popular bookstore in Hingham has revealed that they will be hosting a book signing and meet & greet event at their Derby Street location! This event comes just in time for the holidays, as you can get a personalized book signed for the athlete in your life! This event will host Olympic Champion, Nathan Chen, who released this week his memoir, One Jump at a Time: My Story.
HINGHAM, MA
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

The steaks will be high at Redmen Hall meat raffle

Redmen Hall will host its monthly meat raffle at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at the hall, 745 Main St., Wareham, Mass. Doors open at 6 p.m., and a meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. The meal cost is $8. Raffles start at 7 p.m. The Redmen...
WAREHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theweektoday.com

Mary Elizabeth Kenney, 99

Mary Elizabeth (nee Moore, formerly Lindsley) Kenney, age 99, passed away peacefully, her family with her, on November 26, 2022. Mary was the devoted and beloved wife of fifty years to the late Horace S. Kenney, Jr. of Weston, Marion and Fall River, MA. She was the mother of Mary...
FALL RIVER, MA
theweektoday.com

Angela DeBonis, 89

Angela (Mozzetta) DeBonise, 89, of Wareham, died Friday, November 25, 2022 at her home. She was the wife of the late Alfred W. DeBonise. Born in San Polo dei Cavalieri, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Adelaide (De Bonis) Mozzetta. She met her husband while he was on military leave in Italy, and they soon married. Mrs. DeBonise came to the United States in 1959.
WAREHAM, MA
mediafeed.org

Boston College will cost you this much

Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
FUN 107

Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes

There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Festival of Trees kicks off the Christmas season in Marion

MARION — Christmas came early to the Cushing Community Center as the Friends of the Marion Council on Aging began its third Festival of Trees on Saturday, Nov. 26. The festival, which runs through Dec. 8, brings craft vendors, raffle items, and hand-designed Christmas trees into the community center.
MARION, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy