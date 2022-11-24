Read full article on original website
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
How to Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Event That Was Once Illegal!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Camaraderie, competition at annual alumni soccer game
With age comes experience — this was proven at the annual alumni soccer game at Old Rochester Regional High School on Friday, Nov. 25. Alumni of Old Rochester’s soccer program arrived to relive the glory days at their alma mater and to face off against the current varsity soccer team.
Division 3 State Champions!!! No. 2 seed Redmen prevail over No.1 seed D-Y in epic, four-set battle
WORCESTER – When the Dennis-Yarmouth's serve landed into the net, giving the Tewksbury Redmen its 25th point to win the game, and the fourth set, the players off the bench quickly ran out to the floor and hugged, celebrated and cried together, knowing they all made history. That 25th...
Local Brothers Lead Moses Brown to State Title
Vin and Joe Ucci have been around sports their whole life. They are great nephews of the legendary, Anthony “Tar Tar” Ucci, a renowned athlete from the East Greenwich of lore. Along with brothers Dave and Anthony, they have played them all. Dave has gone on to prepare athletes for life after the fourth quarter. He is a mortician at Hill’s Funeral Home. Anthony has been coaching baseball at the high school and AAU level for a long time.
The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun
AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
Salve Regina senior softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash in NH
PORTSMOUTH, NH — A Salve Regina University softball player was killed in a rollover crash in Portsmouth, NH on Thanksgiving, according to school officials. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Thursday, state police said. Police said a 2018 Porsche Macan, driven by...
Joshua Fernandes, 35
Joshua P. Fernandes, 35, of Wareham, passed away on November 16, 2022 at home. He was the son of Sonya M. (Fernandes) Pina-West and Paul S. Tavares, Sr. He was born in Wareham and lived there all his life. He graduated from Wareham High School, class of 2004. Joshua worked...
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day Only
Photo by(Photo by Anthony : )) (HINGHAM, MA) A popular bookstore in Hingham has revealed that they will be hosting a book signing and meet & greet event at their Derby Street location! This event comes just in time for the holidays, as you can get a personalized book signed for the athlete in your life! This event will host Olympic Champion, Nathan Chen, who released this week his memoir, One Jump at a Time: My Story.
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
You Might Bump Into Some WWE Superstars at This Legendary Massachusetts Restaurant
Residents of the North Shore were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Kowloon co-founder and matriarch Madeline Wong. According to the legendary restaurant’s official Twitter account, Wong was 95 and full of life and energy. It’s bittersweet that Wong passed this month, as she was likely due for another visit from some of the restaurant’s biggest supporters.
The steaks will be high at Redmen Hall meat raffle
Redmen Hall will host its monthly meat raffle at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at the hall, 745 Main St., Wareham, Mass. Doors open at 6 p.m., and a meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. The meal cost is $8. Raffles start at 7 p.m. The Redmen...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
Mary Elizabeth Kenney, 99
Mary Elizabeth (nee Moore, formerly Lindsley) Kenney, age 99, passed away peacefully, her family with her, on November 26, 2022. Mary was the devoted and beloved wife of fifty years to the late Horace S. Kenney, Jr. of Weston, Marion and Fall River, MA. She was the mother of Mary...
Angela DeBonis, 89
Angela (Mozzetta) DeBonise, 89, of Wareham, died Friday, November 25, 2022 at her home. She was the wife of the late Alfred W. DeBonise. Born in San Polo dei Cavalieri, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Adelaide (De Bonis) Mozzetta. She met her husband while he was on military leave in Italy, and they soon married. Mrs. DeBonise came to the United States in 1959.
WATCH: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Dancing in the Streets of Boston
I totally forgot about this! I'm so excited, because it's time to see the finished product. I'm talking about the movie musical based on A Christmas Carol that was filmed in the Boston area a year ago, and had Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell dancing in the streets of Boston.
Boston College will cost you this much
Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes
There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
‘Insane’: Heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals? You better pack your patience
You better pack your patience if you’re heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals. A video shared by Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath showed a miles-long line of vehicles on Interstate 495 approaching Wrentham. “Everyone seems happy & nice in spite of insane traffic. Tis the season...
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!
Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Things are getting nutty in Plymouth! The Plymouth Police Department revealed on Sunday, November 27 via Facebook that a flying squirrel landed on an officer while they were on duty!
Police find missing Fall River woman
Fall River police have found the woman who was reported missing on Thanksgiving.
Festival of Trees kicks off the Christmas season in Marion
MARION — Christmas came early to the Cushing Community Center as the Friends of the Marion Council on Aging began its third Festival of Trees on Saturday, Nov. 26. The festival, which runs through Dec. 8, brings craft vendors, raffle items, and hand-designed Christmas trees into the community center.
