EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal with 5 seconds remaining in the third period and Leon Draisaitl got the winner 22 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Monday night. Bouchard took a desperate shot from the slot late in regulation and beat Panthers goalie Spencer Knight stick side for his third of the season — all in the last two games — to tie it. Early in the extra period, Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid and scored his 13th for the win. The 27-second gap marked the shortest time between a team scoring a regulation goal and an OT goal in NHL history. “It was kind of a weird one from our group,” said McDavid, who had a goal and two assists. “I thought we were kind of lethargic. We’ve talked about hanging in there, about winning with your ‘B’ and ‘C’ game. ... We kind of stole it late.” Tyson Barrie also scored and Zach Hyman had three assists for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots.

34 MINUTES AGO