lastwordonsports.com

Bears Rising Star Sends Strong Message as Injuries, Losses Mount

By the time the clock struck triple zeros on the Chicago Bears (3-9) in Week 12, they had already lost more than a game. They have now dropped five in a row after falling on the road against the New York Jets 31-10. That ties them with the Los Angeles Rams for the second-longest losing streak in the NFL. They are only behind the Houston Texans whom they beat in Week 3.
atozsports.com

Bears HC reveals the real reason why Justin fields was ruled out for game vs Jets

Justin Fields’ importance to the Chicago Bears was on full display in the team’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out before pregame warmups as he continues to deal with a separated left shoulder. The decision was ultimately made after head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace conferred with Fields and the medical staff.
247Sports

BREAKING: Wisconsin OL Commit Flips to Notre Dame

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek has flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to Notre Dame. The 6-5, 320-pound three-star recruit had been rumored to be leaning to the Fighting Irish as of late according to Irish Illustrated and 247Sports reporting and made it official today.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Comeback

NFL world puzzled by weird Bears quarterback situation

The Chicago Bears entered Week 12 without star quarterback Justin Fields. Their 2021 first-round pick was injured in last week’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. His status was in question all week, but the Bears ultimately decided to sit him to protect him. That meant they were set to deploy a dubiously known quarterback on Read more... The post NFL world puzzled by weird Bears quarterback situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coaching search: The 11th hour update

It is Iron Bowl Saturday, which means that the search for the next head coach at Auburn has reached its final stretch. Saturday morning has provided plenty of updates regarding the search, so let’s take a dive into the latest buzz. The plan remains that Auburn does not plan...
The Associated Press

Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the Pacers, who trailed 101-84 early in the fourth. LeBron James hit a one-handed floater with 20.9 seconds left, and Myles Turner missed an ensuing 3-point attempt for Indiana — but Haliburton got the long rebound and eventually found Nembhard alone on the perimeter with a...
Yardbarker

Two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong linked to White Sox

Recently, Kolten Wong has been the center of a lot of Brewers rumors. Earlier in the offseason, the Crew picked up his option for the 2023 season. However, there is a lot of speculation that he will be traded prior to Opening Day. The Seattle Mariners reportedly have been calling to check in on Wong’s availability. Now, you can add the Chicago White Sox as a team linked to the two-time Gold Glove-winning second baseman.
The Associated Press

Bouchard, Draisaitl help Oilers beat Panthers 4-3 in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal with 5 seconds remaining in the third period and Leon Draisaitl got the winner 22 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Monday night. Bouchard took a desperate shot from the slot late in regulation and beat Panthers goalie Spencer Knight stick side for his third of the season — all in the last two games — to tie it. Early in the extra period, Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid and scored his 13th for the win. The 27-second gap marked the shortest time between a team scoring a regulation goal and an OT goal in NHL history. “It was kind of a weird one from our group,” said McDavid, who had a goal and two assists. “I thought we were kind of lethargic. We’ve talked about hanging in there, about winning with your ‘B’ and ‘C’ game. ... We kind of stole it late.” Tyson Barrie also scored and Zach Hyman had three assists for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots.

