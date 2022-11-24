ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 4

HighPlainz RoadWarrior
2d ago

South Dakota needs to add PTSD to the medical marijuana conditions list. Veterans have been getting turned away at the screening centers. I have a dispensary across the street that I can't use because my condition doesn't qualify. Sucks I, and many like me, have to break the law just to live normally

Reply
2
Related
KELOLAND TV

Most popular baby names for girls in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in South Dakota in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Times-Online

SARE Farmer Rancher grant proposals are due Dec. 1

The North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (NCR-SARE) program provides competitive grants for innovative ideas for farmers and ranchers. Farmers and ranchers in the North Central region, including North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, are invited to submit grant proposals to explore sustainable agriculture solutions to problems on the farm or ranch.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEVN

South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you plan on celebrating the holidays with a drink or two, remember that the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is conducting sobriety checkpoints. There will be 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties throughout December. The counties are: Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Beadle, Brown, Lyman,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Miami

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

AP — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread.The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Omaha, Nebraska..Just like on other farms where bird flu has been found this year, all the chickens on the Nebraska farm will be killed to limit...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
Black Hills Pioneer

South Dakota News Watch: South Dakota retailers adapt to online shopping trend by improving in-person experience

South Dakota retailers hope to take advantage of a national trend toward increasing in-store shopping this holiday season by enhancing customer experience and blending online offerings into their business model. An annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insight & Analytics found that of an estimated 115 million...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre. The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling,...
PIERRE, SD
Buffalo's Fire

Indian Country, MHA Nation, and North Dakota Seeing Results From The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Including Spotlight Projects at Fort Berthold

The United States Department of the Interior recently issued a press release outlining final guidance for Tribes on how to apply for the first $50 million in grand funding available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, BIL, to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells. The BIL provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country – including $150 million for Tribal communities over five years. The final guidance is the result of a 60-day nation-to-nation consultation process.
BERTHOLD, ND
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in South Dakota: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in South Dakota: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Do you know when the first snow in South Dakota typically falls? How much snow does South Dakota see in an average winter season, and what can you expect out of visiting this state as well as living in it? Marked by its low population density and sprawling plains, South Dakota is a serene and somewhat desolate location with plenty of wildlife and natural beauty.
OREGON STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Idaho Activists Launch Signature Drive To Put Medical Marijuana Legalization On 2024 Ballot

Idaho activists have begun collecting signatures for a medical marijuana legalization initiative that they hope to place on the state’s 2024 ballot. The Kind Idaho campaign officially launched in August, with advocates filing the required paperwork with the state to start the signature drive. After getting sign-off on their language from state officials in mid-October, activists started collecting signatures for the measure, which is virtually identical to ones that group filed in 2020 and 2022 that did not end up making the ballot.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy