HighPlainz RoadWarrior
2d ago
South Dakota needs to add PTSD to the medical marijuana conditions list. Veterans have been getting turned away at the screening centers. I have a dispensary across the street that I can't use because my condition doesn't qualify. Sucks I, and many like me, have to break the law just to live normally
2
