MIAMI, Fla. – Senior guard Kaliah Henderson led FIU with a career-high 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting to lead the Panthers in a victory over Howard University (1-4) in the opening round of the FIU Thanksgiving Classic. The Panthers had three players finish with double figures in the win against Howard to give FIU a 2-2 overall record on the season.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO