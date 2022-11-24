ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders, Seahawks Thursday Week 12 injury report: DT Kendal Vickers sidelined by back injury

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pXGq_0jMqafJh00

Thursday didn’t bring any upgrades for the Raiders on the injury report. Both LT Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) and LB Luke Masterson (ribs) were once again limited. They did, however, see someone added to the injury report. Defensive tackle Kendal Vickers suffered a back injury that caused him to miss practice Thursday.

Seahawks DE LJ Collier returned to practice from illness. He was limited, as was G Damien Lewis (ankle). Still missing was WR Dee Eskridge (hand).

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss

Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
DENVER, CO
NESN

Russell Wilson Assures ‘No Animosity’ With Broncos Teammate After Loss

Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense continued their struggles as Denver reached a new low Sunday. The Carolina Panthers pulled off a 23-10 win over the Broncos in Week 12. Sam Darnold got his first start of the 2022-23 NFL season and slightly outplayed Wilson. The fifth-year quarterback threw for 11-of-19 for 164 yards and a touchdown compared to his counterpart’s 19-of-35 day for 142 yards and one touchdown pass.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons punched a Giant? TV record, Jones photo center of attention

Cowboys fans woke up Friday out of a turkey-induced fog to realize that the 28-20 comeback victory over the Giants wasn’t just the tryptophan talking. And just like those mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, the leftovers the next day are just as good. We’ve got the details on everything you might have missed, from the run defense’s shutdown of Saquon Barkley and the tight ends’ inspired Whac-A-Mole touchdown celebration to the serious injury that didn’t seem to slow down Jayron Kearse and the play that one Giants player says should result in a heavy fine for Micah Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: OBJ's lawyer talks deboarding, offense working on pre-snap penalties

Odell Beckham’s aborted plane ride dominated headlines in Cowboys Nation on an off Sunday, with the free agent wide receiver set to visit Dallas in another week’s time. By Sunday night, Beckham’s lawyer had issued a statement that painted a very different picture of what happened aboard that American Airlines flight. League sources suggest that it likely won’t impact Beckham’s upcoming team meetings anyway, and another source thinks the smart money is on Beckham wearing the star.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12

With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy