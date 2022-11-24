ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

coloradoboulevard.net

Muir Wins CIF Football Championship!

The John Muir HS Mustangs won the CIF Southern Division 10 Championship Saturday night, Nov. 26, shutting out the Salesian Mustangs 21-0. The John Muir Mustangs scored a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on a long run. Later they scored on a long touchdown pass to lead 14-0 at the half. They scored again on a short touchdown run in the third quarter. All three points after touchdown kicks were successful.
PASADENA, CA
WEHT/WTVW

Mater Dei throws triumphant parade after state title win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In a story 22 years in the making, the Mater Dei Wildcats have taken home another state title. The Mater Dei Football team made the trip up to Indy for the Class 2A Football State game, and returned as champions. After beating Andrean, the Wildcats came back home on firetrucks Sunday […]
SANTA ANA, CA
myburbank.com

Tequilas Cantina and Grill Teams Up with Home LA and Burbank Chamber of Commerce for Second Annual Toy Drive

Tequilas Cantina & Grill restaurant has partnered with Home Again L.A.’s Chief Executive Officer, Albert Hernandez, and the Burbank Chamber of Commerce to host the second annual Burbank Holiday Toy Drive. “Our goal is to bring the community together to spread holiday cheer to the many deserving children and families right here in Burbank through Home Again LA,” said Tequila’s co-owner Patricia Rivera.
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

USC Arcadia Hospital’s Crystal Ball Raises $694,000 for Robotic Surgery

First published in the Nov. 17 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The USC Arcadia Hospital Foundation recently held its 33rd annual Crystal Ball celebration at the Pasadena Convention Center Nov. 5, which attracted 630 guests who raised $694,000 in support of the development and operation of a robotic surgery program at the hospital.
PASADENA, CA
AdWeek

Irene Cruz Named Co-Anchor for KABC Weekend Morning News

Irene Cruz has been named weekend morning anchor at Los Angeles ABC owned station KABC. Cruz posted the news on social media saying she is”officially joining” Marc Cota-Robles and Tony Cabrera as the new weekend morning anchor and reporter. “To be a journalist in the place I grew...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events

From providing space for Bollywood dance classes and dog obedience training to movement and flow yoga, Lincoln Park—Long Beach’s oldest park—has seen some much-needed revitalization over the past few months. The post ‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Travel rush underway at LAX as 215,000 people expected to pass through airport

Sunday is expected to be among the busiest travel days of the year at the Los Angeles International Airport. LAX officials said they expect 215,000 travelers to pass through the airport as they return from their Thanksgiving breaks. "It's definitely very busy," said Sydney Ruse, a traveler at LAX. "I'm just hoping to make it to my terminal."In addition, there were hundreds of delays and flight cancellations across the nation, especially on the East Coast which was experiencing extreme weather. Some 350 flights were believed to be impacted.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Around and About December 2022 Peninsula

The Palos Verdes Assembly volunteers recognized their 2022-2023 Patronesses at the Harlyne J. Norris Pavillion on September 11. Our 40 Patronesses serve throughout the duration of their children’s memberships, said Assembly publicity chair Heather ElkinPatroness. Patronesses volunteer their time to help with community events, and the annual Presentation Ball, typically held the first Saturday in May at The Biltmore in Los Angeles.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
travellens.co

18 Best Restaurants in Azusa, CA

The city of Azusa, known as one of the hidden gems of Southern California, is nestled against the San Gabriel mountains. The beauty of Azusa goes far beyond the attractions. Friendly, heartwarming smiles will greet you as you step on the streets. You will also experience great year-round weather. The...
AZUSA, CA
CBS News

Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety

A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
ALISO VIEJO, CA

