HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- The demand to find new ways to combat disease is rising by the day. Humanity is always at risk of a new pandemic, and the mutation of viruses creates resistance to antibiotics. According to experts, it has caused both high fatalities and economic value losses. “There’s already 1.2 million deaths per year, and it’s going to grow to 10 million deaths per year,” said Professor Yoshua Bengio (Mila Quebec AI Institute). “Economic costs are also rising, and it’s projected to be 100 trillion US dollars by 2050. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221127005127/en/ Tech Innovators #11 reunited Prof. Yoshua Bengio with Dr. Truong Gia Binh and Dr. Phong Nguyen. Prof. Ho Tu Bao, Ms. Chu Thi Thanh Ha (Chairwoman, FPT Software) joined the event. (Photo: Business Wire)

37 MINUTES AGO