wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Madusa Criticizes Ronda Rousey For Wanting WWE To Remove “Women’s” Term From Titles
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on TheA2theK Wrestling Show to promote her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King.”. During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion talked about Rousey expressing her take that WWE should remove the term ‘women’s’ from the respective championships.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Spot
In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver. “We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Discusses His Heat With Jeff Jarrett
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy looked back on his backstage heat with Jeff Jarrett. 2015’s WrestleCade featured a match between Hardy and Jarrett. ‘Double J’ attempted to use his trademark guitar shot to knock Hardy out during the battle, but something went wrong and Hardy ended up being busted open.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Star Compares Backstage Influence Of The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels
During an appearance on the Monte and The Pharoah podcast, Dennis Knight, who performed as Mideon and Phineas I. Godwinn throughout the Attitude Era, talked about The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. The former WWE star was also part of the backstage group the Bone Street Krew, which The Undertaker led.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset After WWE Survivor Series
Despite The Bloodline defeating Team Brawling Brutes in War Games at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night, word now is that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was upset backstage after the match. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Reigns was visibly upset after the War Games match,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H Praises WWE Stars and Talks War Games Future, Becky Lynch Talks Big Spot, Bianca Belair Wants Charlotte Flair, Paul Heyman Praises Sami Zayn, More
Byron Saxton hosted a press conference after WWE Survivor Series: War Games on Saturday night. He and members of the media were first joined by Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn, then Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and finally WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Below are a few highlights from the presser, along with full video:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Says Everyone in WWE Was Wrong About What They Initially Thought Steve Austin Could Become
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Steve Austin’s move to WWE from WCW in 1995 and how no one expected him to be the big star that he would become, including WWE’s merchandise department.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Talks Whether The Rock Had ‘It’ From His First Day In WWE
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy looked back on The Rock’s WWE debut at the Survivor Series event in 1996 and whether he thought Rock had the ‘it factor.’ Hardy began appearing for the company in 1994, but wasn’t signed to a full-time contract until 1998.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mandy Rose Talks Trish Stratus Comparisons, How Her Main Goal Was Always To Prove Herself In The Ring
NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where the Blonde Bombshell gave her thoughts on being compared to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, and how one of her main goals was to not just rely on her good looks and prove herself inside the squared circle.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Explains Why It Was So Difficult To Bring WCW To Canada
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, which included Bischoff looking back on his time as the president of WCW, even recalling when he brought the promotion to Canada and how difficult of a process that all was. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Booker T Thinks Former World Champion Is “Past His Prime”
Booker T discussed Nick Aldis during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. The WWE Hall Of Famer thinks the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion wasted a lot of his prime years on the “impossible” task of reviving the NWA and now has a chance to get some of the years back when he becomes a free agent in January:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Raquel Rodriguez Injury Update from WWE
Raquel Rodriguez will be out of action for 4-6 weeks, according to WWE. Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attack Rodriguez backstage, right before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later noted in a backstage interview that Rodriguez suffered a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, and aggravated the injury during the tag match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several Hall of Famers to Help Make Announcements on WWE NXT
Several WWE Hall of Famers will be on this week’s WWE NXT episode to help with the Iron Survivor Challenge announcements. It was previously announced that WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will be on Tuesday’s NXT to announce the participants for the male and female Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. Now WWE has announced that four more WWE Hall of Famers will be on the show to help Michaels make those announcements.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Report Says Kevin Owens Will Challenge Roman Reigns At The WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Kevin Owens is reportedly set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at the January 28th Royal Rumble premium live event from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. According to WrestlingNews.Co, the Prizefighter’s involvement with the Bloodline will surpass last night’s Survivor Series WarGames matchup, and he...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes Pays Tribute To His Father After WWE Survivor Series
WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes created the WarGames concept, a match type that would be brought to WCW, but the match had been on ice for years after WWE bought the rival promotion in 2001. WarGames would remain dormant in WWE until it was used as part of NXT...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Recalls The Rock Slamming British Bulldog Into Dog Poop
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked back on a memorable Rock Bottom that The Rock did on The British Bulldog, who ended up getting slammed into some dog poop. It happened on the October 11, 1999, edition of Monday Night Raw.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Colt Cabana Talks His Podcast Taking A Hiatus, Says It Had Nothing To Do With ALL OUT Media Scrum Incident
On the latest edition of The Art of Wrestling podcast show host Colt Cabana spoke about his decision to take a temporary hiatus away from his podcast, a decision he claims had nothing to do with the ALL OUT media scrum incident between his former friend CM Punk, the Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and Kenny Omega. Cabana also shares some insight as to why he launched the podcast many years ago. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jey Uso and Sami Zayn Got Ucey At WWE House Show
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be quickly becoming great buddies. As Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron, Sami and Jey hugged and used their unique handshake to show how much they agreed.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Survivor Series War Games Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The 2022 WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Survivor Series will feature the first-ever War Games matches for the main roster – one bout for the men’s division and one for the women’s division. The WWE United States Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title will be on the line, while AJ Styles and Finn Balor will look to end The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. feud.
