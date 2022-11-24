Several WWE Hall of Famers will be on this week’s WWE NXT episode to help with the Iron Survivor Challenge announcements. It was previously announced that WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will be on Tuesday’s NXT to announce the participants for the male and female Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. Now WWE has announced that four more WWE Hall of Famers will be on the show to help Michaels make those announcements.

