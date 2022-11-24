Read full article on original website
Most Wanted by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn Police Department under investigation by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for death
The Auburn Police Department is currently under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for the death of an individual in their custody. On Nov. 27, 2022, at 2:48 p.m., APD received a complaint of a person exhibiting erratic behavior on Martin Luther King Drive. Officers responded to the call and contacted the 32-year-old male from Auburn.
WSFA
First-year teacher inspiring students at Floyd Middle Magnet School
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first-year on the job can be tough, and it can really be stressful when you realize your boss is stopping by. At least, that’s what Niya Kimbell thought was happening on this day. “I thought I was being observed today by the district or...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville to Honor Andrea Armstrong as Grand Marshal of Annual Christmas Parade
The City of Prattville is excited to honor Andrea Armstrong as Grand Marshal of the 2022 Christmas Parade. Ms. Armstrong is from Prattville, but has travelled around the world to become a World Champion in Women’s Weightlifting. Andrea Armstrong competed in the IPL Drug tested world championship hosted in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
alreporter.com
Alleged victim asks that charges against Perry Hooper be dropped
Perry Hooper Jr.'s arrest page on the website of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Montgomery County Sheriff. The woman who was allegedly assaulted by former state Representative Perry Hooper has issued a statement asking that Montgomery Police drop the charges against Hooper and saying that they have “settled” the matter.
WSFA
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery high school student is inspiring her community after being chosen to perform in one of the most historic music halls in the world. “I started playing the guitar in second grade at Carver Elementary,” said young musician Kaylen Miles. Kaylen Miles, an 11th...
Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story
An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
WSFA
I-85 NB in Shorter reopens after multi-vehicle crash
SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the pile-up happened near mile marker 19 around 3:50 p.m. Sunday. The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department said at least eight vehicles were involved. Northbound traffic...
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
WSFA
Man, 26, identified as latest Montgomery homicide victim
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 26-year-old Jaderrick Richardson. According to police, officers and medics were called around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the 3900 block of Woodley Road. There, they found Richardson’s body. No other information related to Richardson’s shooting...
WAFF
Erron Brown sentenced to three years in prison for 2018 Galleria shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man who shot two people at the Riverchase Galleria in 2018 has pled guilty and will spend three years in prison. Erron Brown pled guilty to two counts for First Degree Assault in the 2018 shooting that killed one person and injuring two others. Brown was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised probation.
WSFA
Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Elmore County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Alex W. Cumbie, 32, was killed when the 1997 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees. Authorities said he was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Alabama man killed when truck veers off road, strikes several trees
An Alabama man was killed Saturday night after his truck veered off the road and struck several trees, state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of Wetumpka, Alabama, man. Alex W. Cumbie, 32, was fatally injured when the 1997 Ford F-150...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Alabama man dies after police use Taser, investigation ongoing
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old Auburn man dies after being detained and tased by Auburn police. Auburn police say Saturday, November 27 at 2:48 PM dispatch received a complaint from the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive of a person exhibiting erratic behavior. Officers responded to the area […]
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka man dies in Saturday accident
A Saturday night crash on Central Plank Road claimed the life of Alex W. Cumbie, 32, of Wetumpka. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Cumbie’s vehicle was the only vehicle in the accident at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday,...
WSFA
Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police say a woman was found dead in a crashed vehicle Saturday afternoon. According to police, units responded to East Samford Avenue at Oak Street shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle with a single occupant that struck a utility pole. The Lee County Coroner’s...
WSFA
First Alert: Rain and storms return Saturday night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are tracking another storm system that arrives tonight and brings in a very low risk of severe weather to far south Alabama. The main concern would be a pocket or two of wind damage in the most intense storm cores. But, with plenty of wind shear around, we can’t rule out a rogue, quick tornado dropping late tonight. This risk is for the far southern sections of the state, roughly along and south of a line from Monroeville to Troy to Eufaula.
collegeandmagnolia.com
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27
Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
