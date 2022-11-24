Albany's mayor, County Commission chairman make cases for distribution of LOST dollars

Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. starting early voting Monday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Voting for the Georgia Senate Runoff has begun. A total of 27 counties in the Peach State have early voters taking advantage of the extra day to vote this weekend. For other counties, early voting begins Monday, including Dougherty county. Bennie Hand, a county elections board...
WALB 10
Long lines seen on first day of early voting in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday marks the first day of early voting in Dougherty County and across southwest Georgia for the Senate runoff race. Hundreds of voters came out to take advantage of the early voting hours voting at the Albany Civic Center. Voters said despite the lines, they were able to move through and cast their ballot in a reasonable time.
etxview.com
Albany unemployment rate rises in October
ATLANTA — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.8% in October, up three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.4 percent. “Job seekers have continued to experience a favorable hiring environment across multiple job sectors, despite...
WALB 10
Airbnb rental properties aim to enhance Tifton’s downtown development
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As part of Tifton’s downtown development projects, several Airbnb rental properties are now available for travelers coming to visit the Friendly City. The owner, Regina Clark, and her husband are the owners of the studios on Third Street. They say they just wanted to service visitors traveling to their community.
wfxl.com
Mitchell County woman arrested for arson, insurance fraud
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday that 67-year-old Linda Troendle, of Camilla, has been arrested for arson and insurance fraud. On October 6th, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office in reference to a residential structure fire on Red Hill Road.
WALB 10
Albany restaurant mourning the loss of general manager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Albany are mourning the loss of a young father who died Saturday night at one of the city’s most popular restaurants, Harvest Moon. The General Manager of Harvest Moon, 38-year-old Jamie Lyon, suffered a heart attack and died just before closing time. The...
WALB 10
APD: 2 injured in Albany hit and run, identity of driver wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in an Albany hit-and-run on Saturday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard. Police say they responded to the scene after a bicyclist and a pedestrian were crossing...
WALB 10
DA: Convicted Dougherty Co. rapist sentenced to life plus 100 years
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man convicted of over 10 rapes in Dougherty County has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office. Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 100 years for rapes spanning over 13 years, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards.
Albany Technical College sets fall graduation
ALBANY — Dougherty Superior Court Judge Victoria S. Darrisaw will be the keynote speaker Tuesday when Albany Technical College’s commencement celebrating the accomplishments of graduates for fall 2022 will be held at 7 p.m. at the James H. Gray Civic Center. Candidates for technical certificates of credit, diplomas,...
WALB 10
Downtown Cordele and Moultrie host shop small Saturday events
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The day after Black Friday is known as Small Business Saturday. Downtown Moultrie continued their holiday festivities by hosting food trucks and encouraging people to shop locally. This year businesses are dealing with higher costs for materials, shipping, and gas. Kalee Bass and her husband Andrew...
WALB 10
Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves Albany man with gunshot wound to the back
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man is recovering after being shot in the back on Thanksgiving morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of Corn Avenue. According to what a witness told police, her brother, the victim, was heard screaming as gunshots rang out outside the home.
WALB 10
16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old male was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The shooting happened on Sims Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is learned.
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon County (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Central Georgia on Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 75 in Macon. In the southbound lanes of I-75, a 27-year-old male was operating a Chevy Tahoe north when he collided head-on with another car.
WALB 10
Cook Co. deputy struck during traffic stop
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County deputy suffered injuries after being struck by a car during a traffic stop, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday at approximately 3:54 p.m., a Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy was performing a traffic stop on Interstate 75/GA 401 in the area of the 37-mile marker northbound when he was struck by a passing car.
WALB 10
Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after an Albany man was found shot to death Wednesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight. The victim, later identified as Larry Calloway, 39, was found...
WALB 10
No one injured after 2 Cordele siblings exchanged gunfire in a McDonald’s parking lot
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has received an update on the case of two siblings being arrested after a Saturday altercation led to a shooting. Police responded to the area of Greer Street and 16th Avenue Saturday afternoon after a shooting. Quendarius Robinson, 28, of Macon, was arrested on multiple...
WALB 10
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
28-year-old arrested after shooting at brother in Cordele
CORDELE, Ga. — A 28-year-old man was arrested by Cordele Police officers Saturday afternoon after he shot into a car that had two children under the age of 5 inside. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, two brothers had been traveling from Florida back to Macon and stopped in Cordele. They got into an argument, and the 28-year-old was put out of the car.
GrandVille make triumph holiday return home
ALBANY — Take that, Thomas Wolfe. It was the prolific writer who passed off the “You can’t go home again” theory as fact in his 1940 novel of the same name.
WALB 10
Update: Car found in Smithville carjacking; suspects still wanted
SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently looking for two suspects who may be “armed and dangerous” after robbing and carjacking a victim at gunpoint, according to the Smithville Police Department (SPD). The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. at the Dollar General on Church Street. The...
