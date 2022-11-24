ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: Blue Devils see ranking slide once again

Jon Scheyer's first Duke basketball squad began the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 and remained in that position after the first week of college hoops. But then the Blue Devils, now 6-2 overall, dropped a spot last week due to their 69-64 loss to the then-No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Nov. 15.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball's starting lineup for championship clash

STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial) While the No. 8 Blue Devils (6-1, 0-0 ACC) warmed up at the Moda Center, the program's official Twitter account announced the Duke basketball starting lineup against Purdue:. Junior point guard Jeremy Roach. Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor. Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell. Freshman...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Live Updates: Undefeated Iowa State down 34-32 to #1 UNC at the break

Iowa State has gotten off to an undefeated start in non-conference play this year at 4-0, just like last year when the Cyclones did not lose a non-conference game in the regular season. At the Phil Knight Invitational, Iowa State picked up its best win of the year so far against Villanova on Thursday, and now gets a massive test Friday afternoon, as top-ranked North Carolina awaits in Portland.
AMES, IA
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ncataggies.com

A&T Wins Big Over Greensboro College

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T men's basketball has three dynamic scorers. But unfortunately, two of their top scorers, sophomore Kam Woods and senior Demetric Horton, did not have their typical scoring outputs. But on Saturday afternoon against the Division III Greensboro College Pride, junior Marcus Watson picked up...
GREENSBORO, NC
Scorebook Live

Grimsley tops out Hough in triple OT

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – Sophomore kicker Jackson Henry calmly booted a 20-yard field, in the third overtime, to lift the Grimsley Whirlies to a thrilling, 40-37, victory over Hough in a quarterfinal round game of the South Carolina 4A state playoffs, Friday night. Grimsley (14-0) survived an ...
GREENSBORO, NC
orangemedianetwork.com

Beavers score 28 unanswered points late to take lead back from Ducks

After last week’s win against Arizona State, the No. 21 ranked Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 5-3 PAC-12) hosted the No.8 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1 PAC-12). In their last contest, the Ducks defeated the Beavers 38-29. In the opening drive of the game at Reser Stadium, Beaver kicker Everett Hayes...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Spun

Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral

NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week. During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader. "They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar,...
RALEIGH, NC
orangemedianetwork.com

OSU helps spearhead search for world’s oldest ice

The Oregon State University led Center for Oldest Ice Exploration is sending a 22 person team of researchers to Antarctica in a quest to find the world’s oldest ice. According to a recent OSU press release, the COLDEX team intends to collect samples of the Antarctic ice, trapped inside which is a record of Earth’s climate history in the form of ancient dust particles and air bubbles. These samples, known as ice cores, are taken by drilling into the ice, in this case to a depth of several miles.
CORVALLIS, OR
orangemedianetwork.com

OSU Extension Service launches website for pest and disease problems

Oregon State University’s Extension Service has a new website that provides scientific solutions for weeds, plant diseases, and garden pests. The Solve Pest and Weed Problems website contains both general information for gardeners, as well as solutions for specific issues. These range from ways to discourage rodents from your home and garden to how you can identify species of invasive plants and insects.
CORVALLIS, OR
triad-city-beat.com

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: NC A&T and the Black asterisk

Last week the UNC Board of Governors fined NC A&T State University almost $2 million for the crime of taking on too many out-of-state students. While they were allowed 35 percent, this year 41 percent of A&T’s student body came here from out of state. And it’s hard not...
GREENSBORO, NC

