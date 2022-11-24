The Oregon State University led Center for Oldest Ice Exploration is sending a 22 person team of researchers to Antarctica in a quest to find the world’s oldest ice. According to a recent OSU press release, the COLDEX team intends to collect samples of the Antarctic ice, trapped inside which is a record of Earth’s climate history in the form of ancient dust particles and air bubbles. These samples, known as ice cores, are taken by drilling into the ice, in this case to a depth of several miles.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO