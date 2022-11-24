Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Field Hockey: BCWCA’s All-Bergen County Teams, 2022
NOTE: These teams were selected by members of the BCWCA, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Coach of the Year: Jessica Rickerhauser, River Dell. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Field Hockey: All-Middlesex County Team, 2022
NOTE: The team and honors are selected by coaches from Middlesex County, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Player of the Year: Samantha Arnold, East Brunswick. Offensive Player of the Year: Laila Vaughan, Old Bridge. Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Davis, South Plainfield. Coach of the Year: Brittany Fuentes,...
Immaculate Heart is the Girls Volleyball Team of the Year, 2022-23
The 2022 season for Immaculate Heart was all about returning to their dominant ways. Falling to Bogota in the Bergen County quarterfinals last year, followed by a defeat in the Non-Public A championship against Paul VI, IHA had their eyes set on returning to the top.
Football Top 20 for Nov. 27: Bergen Catholic leaves no doubt with overpowering win
From the top of the New Jersey high school football mountain came the message that couldn’t have been more clear had it come from the burning bush. In clear channel, Quadraphonic, Dolby stereo, Bergen Catholic delivered the message heard from Montague to Cape May Point: We are No. 1!
Bergenfield DWI Crash: Englewood Passenger Critical, Dumont Driver Charged With Assault By Auto
A Dumont driver was drunk when he crashed his sedan into a utility pole in Bergenfield, seriously injuring a passenger from Englewood, authorities said. Passersby got Aaron Estevez, 27, and the unresponsive 30-year-old male passenger out of the Honda Accord after it slammed into the pole near the corner of New Bridge and Wilbur roads shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Bergenfield Detective Lt. William Duran said.
Rutgers football offseason tracker: Monitoring transfer portal departures/arrivals, senior decisions
A pivotal offseason is underway in Piscataway. Rutgers’ 2022 season concluded Saturday with a 37-0 loss to Maryland, making way for an offseason that has the potential to feature unprecedented player movement across college football. The Scarlet Knights are unlikely to be an exception to that rule, a reality that head coach Greg Schiano is well aware of.
stevensducks.com
Men’s Basketball Tops Rutgers-Newark 72-56 for Second Straight Win
HOBOKEN, N.J. (November 27, 2022) – Senior Conor Coffey had a game-high 15 points and junior Mike Goodall finished with 12 points and five steals as the Stevens Institute of Technology men's basketball team defeated Rutgers-Newark 72-56 Sunday in a non-conference matchup at Canavan Arena. Sophomore Jack Spellman filled...
Where Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt needs to improve after his 1st season as starter ends with loss to Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Through the first four Big Ten starts of his college career, Gavin Wimsatt had garnered believers in the Rutgers locker room. Scarlet Knights senior wide receiver Shameen Jones gushed about the redshirt freshman quarterback on Tuesday, saying he is a “rare talent” that has “a lot of potential,” that his “arm strength is beautiful” and that he is a “constant learner.”
Doug Edert Slaps Back: NJ Star Baller Ejected After On-Court Brawl At 'Cuse (VIDEO)
The Bryant University guard — who made headlines during Saint Pete's run to the Elite 8 — was ejected from the Saturday, Nov. 26 game at Syracuse University apparently after being slapped by and then slapping an Orange player. It began with with 7:35 left in the first...
WINNERS: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home Half A Million Dollars, Another Gets $50K
One lucky Powerball lottery player in New Jersey is half a million dollars richer, and another lucky player will take home $50,000. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, Nov. 26 drawing were sold at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake and Super Convenience on West Front Street in Plainfield, lottery officials said.
Cops identify N.J. man killed in Thanksgiving crash on Route 1
A 51-year-old man from Jersey City was killed Thanksgiving night when his pickup truck hit a median and flipped over on Route 1 in Woodbridge, police said. The overturned truck was then hit by a second vehicle, which officials learned was stolen, according to Woodbridge Township Police Department officials. All three occupants of the stolen vehicle were arrested.
Seton Hall lands 1st Class of 2023 commit in guard Isaiah Watts
Seton Hall landed its first commit in the Class of 2023 when South Kent (Conn.) combo guard Isaiah Watts committed on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 160-pound Seattle native said he also considered Missouri and UC Irvine. He also held offers from Charlotte, Fordham and George Washington.
New Jersey Globe
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
Virginia woman charged with Hoboken assault
A Virginia woman was arrested Saturday evening on assault and weapons possession charges after a dispute with another woman in Hoboken, authorities said. Police responded to the area of Second and Harrison streets on the report of a dispute and charged Lucinda Borque, 31, with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm, Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. She was processed and taken to Hudson County jail.
Here are the 5 players Rutgers must keep out of the transfer portal
As Rutgers coach Greg Schiano has noted: It’s a new age of college football. Anything can happen. That’s especially true when it comes to players entering the transfer portal. The frenzied free agency-like shuffle officially starts Dec. 5, and that puts the pressure on Rutgers to not only...
Veteran Rutgers DB declares for 2023 NFL Draft
The first notable domino of Rutgers’ offseason fell on Monday night. Senior defensive back Christian Izien, who started 11 games at safety for the Scarlet Knights this season, announced in a tweet on Monday night that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
Police investigate fatal shooting in N.J. neighborhood
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a person Saturday night in a neighborhood in North Jersey, authorities said. The victim, identified only as a male, was found seriously wounded by gunfire about 7:10 p.m. in the area of 900 Boulevard in New Milford, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store
A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
Cops ID man killed when his car flipped and caught fire in N.J. intersection
Police have identified a 37-year-old man killed when his vehicle overturned and caught fire in Monmouth County early Wednesday. Islam Elmedani, of Long Branch, was pronounced dead following the 2 a.m. crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls, police said. There were no other...
North Bergen mayor marries longtime girlfriend
North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco has officiated hundreds, if not thousands, of weddings at Township Hall. On Saturday he was on the other side. The longtime mayor and state senator married longtime girlfriend Kathryn Somick at a ceremony at the Venetian in Garfield, township spokesman Phil Swibinski said. Sacco turned 76 just last month.
NJ.com
NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1