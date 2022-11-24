NOTE: These teams were selected by members of the BCWCA, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Coach of the Year: Jessica Rickerhauser, River Dell. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO