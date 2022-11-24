ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field Hockey: BCWCA’s All-Bergen County Teams, 2022

NOTE: These teams were selected by members of the BCWCA, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Coach of the Year: Jessica Rickerhauser, River Dell. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey: All-Middlesex County Team, 2022

NOTE: The team and honors are selected by coaches from Middlesex County, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Player of the Year: Samantha Arnold, East Brunswick. Offensive Player of the Year: Laila Vaughan, Old Bridge. Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Davis, South Plainfield. Coach of the Year: Brittany Fuentes,...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Bergenfield DWI Crash: Englewood Passenger Critical, Dumont Driver Charged With Assault By Auto

A Dumont driver was drunk when he crashed his sedan into a utility pole in Bergenfield, seriously injuring a passenger from Englewood, authorities said. Passersby got Aaron Estevez, 27, and the unresponsive 30-year-old male passenger out of the Honda Accord after it slammed into the pole near the corner of New Bridge and Wilbur roads shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Bergenfield Detective Lt. William Duran said.
BERGENFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers football offseason tracker: Monitoring transfer portal departures/arrivals, senior decisions

A pivotal offseason is underway in Piscataway. Rutgers’ 2022 season concluded Saturday with a 37-0 loss to Maryland, making way for an offseason that has the potential to feature unprecedented player movement across college football. The Scarlet Knights are unlikely to be an exception to that rule, a reality that head coach Greg Schiano is well aware of.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
stevensducks.com

Men’s Basketball Tops Rutgers-Newark 72-56 for Second Straight Win

HOBOKEN, N.J. (November 27, 2022) – Senior Conor Coffey had a game-high 15 points and junior Mike Goodall finished with 12 points and five steals as the Stevens Institute of Technology men's basketball team defeated Rutgers-Newark 72-56 Sunday in a non-conference matchup at Canavan Arena. Sophomore Jack Spellman filled...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Where Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt needs to improve after his 1st season as starter ends with loss to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Through the first four Big Ten starts of his college career, Gavin Wimsatt had garnered believers in the Rutgers locker room. Scarlet Knights senior wide receiver Shameen Jones gushed about the redshirt freshman quarterback on Tuesday, saying he is a “rare talent” that has “a lot of potential,” that his “arm strength is beautiful” and that he is a “constant learner.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Cops identify N.J. man killed in Thanksgiving crash on Route 1

A 51-year-old man from Jersey City was killed Thanksgiving night when his pickup truck hit a median and flipped over on Route 1 in Woodbridge, police said. The overturned truck was then hit by a second vehicle, which officials learned was stolen, according to Woodbridge Township Police Department officials. All three occupants of the stolen vehicle were arrested.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Virginia woman charged with Hoboken assault

A Virginia woman was arrested Saturday evening on assault and weapons possession charges after a dispute with another woman in Hoboken, authorities said. Police responded to the area of Second and Harrison streets on the report of a dispute and charged Lucinda Borque, 31, with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm, Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. She was processed and taken to Hudson County jail.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Veteran Rutgers DB declares for 2023 NFL Draft

The first notable domino of Rutgers’ offseason fell on Monday night. Senior defensive back Christian Izien, who started 11 games at safety for the Scarlet Knights this season, announced in a tweet on Monday night that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Police investigate fatal shooting in N.J. neighborhood

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a person Saturday night in a neighborhood in North Jersey, authorities said. The victim, identified only as a male, was found seriously wounded by gunfire about 7:10 p.m. in the area of 900 Boulevard in New Milford, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
NEW MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store

A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

North Bergen mayor marries longtime girlfriend

North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco has officiated hundreds, if not thousands, of weddings at Township Hall. On Saturday he was on the other side. The longtime mayor and state senator married longtime girlfriend Kathryn Somick at a ceremony at the Venetian in Garfield, township spokesman Phil Swibinski said. Sacco turned 76 just last month.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

