Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO