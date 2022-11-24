Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanji Noodle Bar Opening in PiscatawayMarilyn JohnsonPiscataway Township, NJ
If You're A Music Lover, You Need To Check Out Princeton's Best-Kept SecretOssiana TepfenhartPrinceton, NJ
Visit Drumthwacket for NJs Holiday Open Houses! (Photos)Morristown MinutePrinceton, NJ
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
Giants’ Nick Gates, Cowboys’ Micah Parsons get chippy about playing dirty
On Thanksgiving, the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants, 28-20. In the last minute of the game, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was flagged for unnecessary roughness on Giants center Nick Gates. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And now both players are speaking up about the situation.
NFL insider praises Eagles, Jets for ‘great performances’ in big Week 12 wins
Sunday was a good day to be a football fan in the state of New Jersey. Those in North Jersey were treated to a rain-soaked 31-10 win by the New York Jets, with backup quarterback Mike White leading the team to victory over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. BUY...
Maryland DraftKings promo code for MNF: Bet $5, win $200 guaranteed on Steelers vs. Colts
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Marylanders can now take part in online sports betting and a Maryland DraftKings promo code is the quickest way to a guaranteed $200...
Cross-country: Christian Brothers, Union Catholic advance to Nationals
While the NJ cross-country season might be over, many of the state’s best teams and runners competed today in regional meets in hopes of qualifying for national meets. The two major regional meets were the Nike Northeast Regionals at Bowdoin Park in Wappinger Falls, NY and the Champs Northeast Regionals at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.
Rangers ‘drawing interest’ on ex-Yankees prospects
The Texas Rangers have some desirable players. According to the Dallas Morning News, Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith are both drawing interest from potential trade partners. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The duo of utility infielders went over to the Rangers in 2021 as part of the...
WINNERS: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home Half A Million Dollars, Another Gets $50K
One lucky Powerball lottery player in New Jersey is half a million dollars richer, and another lucky player will take home $50,000. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, Nov. 26 drawing were sold at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake and Super Convenience on West Front Street in Plainfield, lottery officials said.
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $56M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/28/2022)
The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s lottery drawing has jumped to an estimated $56 million with a cash option of $29.1 million. The winning numbers were: 29, 30, 32, 48 and 50. The Powerball was 20 with a Power Play of 2X. While no one across the country hit Saturday’s...
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins jackpot of nearly $1 million
HEWITT, N.J. (PIX11) — There’s some more green to spread around the Garden State! A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Passaic County won the jackpot of nearly $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to state lotto officials. The lucky ticket, sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike near North Lake Shore Drive in Hewitt, […]
The Fantastic Dickens Festival is Saturday in Smithville, NJ
Thanksgiving is over and the Black Friday shopping is underway, but what to do on Saturday? The forecast is looking great for Saturday. Sunny and highs near 52, beautiful weather for a day outdoors enjoying Christmas music and fun. Just a short drive down the Garden State Parkway is the...
New Jersey Globe
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
New Jersey Globe
Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing
Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
Cops identify N.J. man killed in Thanksgiving crash on Route 1
A 51-year-old man from Jersey City was killed Thanksgiving night when his pickup truck hit a median and flipped over on Route 1 in Woodbridge, police said. The overturned truck was then hit by a second vehicle, which officials learned was stolen, according to Woodbridge Township Police Department officials. All three occupants of the stolen vehicle were arrested.
Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater
Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
News 12
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain and wind Sunday afternoon in New Jersey
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says rain starts by late in the morning. Heavier rain is expected in the afternoon around 3 or 4 p.m. There could be some heavy rain with gusty winds. SUNDAY: Rain and wind throughout the day. Gusts up to 25 mph. Highs...
Driver Amazingly Uninjured in Buena Vista Twp., NJ, Crash, Fire
After seeing the photos of the crash that happened early Saturday, Nov 26 on Weymouth Road in Newtonville, Buena Vista Twp, you would never believe that the driver in the one-car crash walked away uninjured. But, that's what happened. First responders were called to the scene of a one-car crash...
Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store
A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
World's largest indoor go-kart track coming to NJ in time for holidays
The world’s largest indoor go-kart racing course has been built in New Jersey. Supercharged Entertainment, a recreation company that owns a go-kart track in Wrentham Massachusetts, plans to open its second location in Edison on Dec. 16.
Middle Twp., NJ, Police Investigate Thanksgiving Night Shooting
Authorities in Middle Township say no one was injured after shots were fired following what may have been an attempted car burglary Thanksgiving night. Police responded to the 100 block of East Anna Street in the Whitesboro section of the township just before 11:30 for a report of a possible shooting.
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Sold Two $92.9 Million Powerball Tickets Over The Weekend!
This weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing was held in Kansas, where the jackpot-winning ticket was sold. Two people from New Jersey won consolation prizes of $50,000 each. Two people from New Jersey won a total of $50,000 because they matched four of the five white balls. One ticket was...
N.J. still paying for lead industry’s sins | Opinion
It’s bad enough having to deal with consequences from bad decisions people made years ago because they didn’t know any better, but it’s outrageous having to deal with additional consequences that clearly could have been avoided — but weren’t, because someone wanted to keep making money.
