Hamilton Township, NJ

NJ.com

Cross-country: Christian Brothers, Union Catholic advance to Nationals

While the NJ cross-country season might be over, many of the state’s best teams and runners competed today in regional meets in hopes of qualifying for national meets. The two major regional meets were the Nike Northeast Regionals at Bowdoin Park in Wappinger Falls, NY and the Champs Northeast Regionals at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Rangers ‘drawing interest’ on ex-Yankees prospects

The Texas Rangers have some desirable players. According to the Dallas Morning News, Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith are both drawing interest from potential trade partners. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The duo of utility infielders went over to the Rangers in 2021 as part of the...
PIX11

Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins jackpot of nearly $1 million

HEWITT, N.J. (PIX11) — There’s some more green to spread around the Garden State! A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Passaic County won the jackpot of nearly $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to state lotto officials. The lucky ticket, sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike near North Lake Shore Drive in Hewitt, […]
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing

Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
NJ.com

Cops identify N.J. man killed in Thanksgiving crash on Route 1

A 51-year-old man from Jersey City was killed Thanksgiving night when his pickup truck hit a median and flipped over on Route 1 in Woodbridge, police said. The overturned truck was then hit by a second vehicle, which officials learned was stolen, according to Woodbridge Township Police Department officials. All three occupants of the stolen vehicle were arrested.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater

Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store

A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. still paying for lead industry’s sins | Opinion

It’s bad enough having to deal with consequences from bad decisions people made years ago because they didn’t know any better, but it’s outrageous having to deal with additional consequences that clearly could have been avoided — but weren’t, because someone wanted to keep making money.
NEW JERSEY STATE
