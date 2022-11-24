ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Friendly Fire: Christie’s pivot, Trump’s taxes, and gun control politics

Can Americans still have a sensible and friendly political discussion across the partisan divide? The answer is yes, and we prove it every week. Julie Roginsky, a Democrat, and Mike DuHaime, a Republican, are consultants who have worked on opposite teams for their entire careers yet have remained friends throughout. Here, they discuss the week’s events with editorial page editor Tom Moran.
NJ.com

Buying a hearing aid over the counter? Read the fine print. | Opinion

Currently, an estimated 38 million Americans or more have some degree of hearing loss. The good news is there are additional ways to access hearing aids now that the government has finalized rules allowing adults with self-perceived mild to moderate hearing loss to purchase hearing aids over the counter (OTC).
NJ.com

House Democrats already going after Tom Kean Jr. for 2024 — and he hasn’t even been sworn in yet

Even before Rep.-elect Tom Kean Jr. takes the oath of office as New Jersey’s newest congressman, House Democrats have announced plans to go after him in the next election. The House Majority PAC, the House Democrats’ super political action committee, named New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District as one of the first 19 seats it would target in the next election. Six other seats are in New York.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. still paying for lead industry’s sins | Opinion

It’s bad enough having to deal with consequences from bad decisions people made years ago because they didn’t know any better, but it’s outrageous having to deal with additional consequences that clearly could have been avoided — but weren’t, because someone wanted to keep making money.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy