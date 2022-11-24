Even before Rep.-elect Tom Kean Jr. takes the oath of office as New Jersey’s newest congressman, House Democrats have announced plans to go after him in the next election. The House Majority PAC, the House Democrats’ super political action committee, named New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District as one of the first 19 seats it would target in the next election. Six other seats are in New York.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO