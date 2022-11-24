Read full article on original website
‘Equal Justice Under Law’ motto proves to be a myth | Letters
The words “Equal Justice Under Law " are inscribed on the front of the U.S. Supreme Court. Stephen Bright, who teaches law at Yale University, has said that justice is not equal for 80% of poor people. We know this is true just considering the thousands of individuals, disproportionally...
Friendly Fire: Christie’s pivot, Trump’s taxes, and gun control politics
Can Americans still have a sensible and friendly political discussion across the partisan divide? The answer is yes, and we prove it every week. Julie Roginsky, a Democrat, and Mike DuHaime, a Republican, are consultants who have worked on opposite teams for their entire careers yet have remained friends throughout. Here, they discuss the week’s events with editorial page editor Tom Moran.
Buying a hearing aid over the counter? Read the fine print. | Opinion
Currently, an estimated 38 million Americans or more have some degree of hearing loss. The good news is there are additional ways to access hearing aids now that the government has finalized rules allowing adults with self-perceived mild to moderate hearing loss to purchase hearing aids over the counter (OTC).
House Democrats already going after Tom Kean Jr. for 2024 — and he hasn’t even been sworn in yet
Even before Rep.-elect Tom Kean Jr. takes the oath of office as New Jersey’s newest congressman, House Democrats have announced plans to go after him in the next election. The House Majority PAC, the House Democrats’ super political action committee, named New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District as one of the first 19 seats it would target in the next election. Six other seats are in New York.
House Dems in frantic push to pass big bills before GOP takes over. Here’s what it means for N.J.
Congress is back for a lame-duck session, giving the Democrats who control both houses one last chance to enact legislation before the Republicans take back the House in January. There is some must-pass legislation on the agenda. Congress must enact a new spending bill by Dec. 16 or see the...
N.J. still paying for lead industry’s sins | Opinion
It’s bad enough having to deal with consequences from bad decisions people made years ago because they didn’t know any better, but it’s outrageous having to deal with additional consequences that clearly could have been avoided — but weren’t, because someone wanted to keep making money.
N.J. may soon set standards for students to learn how to separate fact from fiction on social media
With the internet and social media now firmly established as dominant places to get news and info, New Jersey may soon create standards for students in all grades to learn how to discern trustworthy sources, conduct research using facts and data, and avoid misinformation. Though Garden State schools already have...
