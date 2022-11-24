ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Delaware LIVE News

Vikings advance to second straight state championship

St. Elizabeth got nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns from their dynamic running back duo of Quasim Benson and Chris Caracter, as the Vikings outlasted Seaford, 46-35, in a DIAA Class 1A semifinal Saturday night at Abessinio Stadium. The second-seeded Vikings will meet the top seed, Laurel, on December 10th at Delaware Stadium. It is a rematch of last year’s ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
Temple News

Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center

For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
TEMPLE, PA
NJ.com

Field Hockey: All-Middlesex County Team, 2022

NOTE: The team and honors are selected by coaches from Middlesex County, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Player of the Year: Samantha Arnold, East Brunswick. Offensive Player of the Year: Laila Vaughan, Old Bridge. Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Davis, South Plainfield. Coach of the Year: Brittany Fuentes,...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting Investigated In Camden: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man in Camden,. On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at 6:46 p.m., Camden County Police received a 911 call with a report of a person shot at the 1100 block of Princess Avenue in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
BreakingAC

Somers Point driver crashes into EHT 7-Eleven

A Somers Point man crashed into the 7-Eleven on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday morngin. George Watson was trying to park when he accidentally hit the gas pedal, causing his SUV to crash into the store, police said. Two employees were inside at the time of the...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Parts of Trenton lost Power This Morning In The City’s North-West area

TRENTON , N.J. (PBN) Parts of Central,North, West Trenton experienced a power outage this morning. The power outage sent Trenton Firefighters scrambling to each area as power was being restored causing alarms to go off . The cause of the outage is unknown, Trenton communications was contacted but refused to transfer to a fire chief.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Losers in Trenton city council race file lawsuit to halt runoff election

The fourth, fifth and sixth-place finishers in a race for three at-large seats on the Trenton City Council has filed a lawsuit alleging that the city clerk may have improperly calculated the number of votes need to determine a runoff election. City Clerk Brandon Garcia determined last week that no...
TRENTON, NJ
njurbannews.com

A Fresh start for the city of Trenton

As soon as I heard, read, and confirmed that Reed Gusciora had been re-elected as mayor of the city of Trenton and some members of the most dysfunctional City Council in the state had been voted out, I shouted, “Yes!” I did a backflip and handstand to celebrate the great news!! Granted, I just returned home from the local hospital Emergency Room (ER). However, some things are worth celebrating no matter what!!
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. city celebrates Christmas with annual parade

Millville held its annual Christmas parade Friday night. The parade, which had the theme of “Your favorite Christmas story,” delighted children and adults alike as it traveled the approximately one-mile route along High Street from Harrison Avenue to Main Street at City Hall. Santa waved to the crowd...
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

