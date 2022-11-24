No. 10 Tennessee secured its first 10-win regular season since 2003 Saturday night, routing Vanderbilt 56-0 in one of the Vols' most dominant performances of the season. “It’s been a long time since we’ve won 10. That’s something that we talked about this week,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “It’s important to go finish the right way. Our guys did that.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO