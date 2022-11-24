ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utdailybeacon.com

Women’s basketball grades: Colorado

Tennessee found the win column on Friday, beating Colorado 69-51. With the win, the Lady Vols move to 3-4 on the year. The win will hopefully boost morale as Tennessee looks to improve following a shaky start to the year. Here’s how the team graded out. Backcourt. Jordan Horston...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Vols stomp Commodores 56-0, secure first 10-win regular season since 2003

No. 10 Tennessee secured its first 10-win regular season since 2003 Saturday night, routing Vanderbilt 56-0 in one of the Vols' most dominant performances of the season. “It’s been a long time since we’ve won 10. That’s something that we talked about this week,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “It’s important to go finish the right way. Our guys did that.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Keys and Predictions: Vanderbilt

Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Andrew Peters and Eric Woods, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup. This week, the No. 10 Vols close out their season trying to get back on track against Vanderbilt. Keys. Andrew...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols outgun Colonels 105-71

The No. 23 Tennessee’s offense stole the show Sunday as they ran away with a 105-71 win in Thompson-Boling Arena against Eastern Kentucky. As a team, Tennessee shot 52% on Sunday. 15 Lady Vols saw the court on Sunday with 14 Lady Vols putting up points. Head coach Kellie...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy