Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25

North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Falls Short of Alabama in 4OT Marathon

PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina didn’t have enough gas to salvage its stay at the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday. The top-ranked Tar Heels came up just short of No. 18 Alabama, 103-101, in a four-overtime marathon to lose the tournament’s third-place game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and just missed on securing their first victory over a ranked opponent this season, all while emptying their energy tank.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions

On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Calling the Schoetts: NCSU Recap, Looking Ahead to ACC Championship Game

North Carolina lost its second game in a row, falling to rival N.C. State, 30-27, in double overtime on Friday afternoon in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels finished the 2022 regular season 9-3 and closed the regular season with two conference losses at home. UNC will face Clemson in the ACC Championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m. On "Calling the Schoetts" presented by Blue Shark Vodka, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin dive into the loss to N.C. State, what went wrong for the Tar Heels, and the takeaways from the disappointing end to the regular season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC vs. Alabama Preview: PKI third-place game

ESPN (Roxy Bernstein, Bill Walton) “Just because you’re experienced doesn't mean that you’re perfect. You can have all the experience in the world. I’m 52 years old, I have 52 years of experience, I make mistakes every day. ... I wish that we would have handled it differently, but we didn’t. And so the next time we’re in that situation, my hope is that we’ll handle it differently.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on the Tar Heels fumbling away their late lead and falling to Iowa State 70-65 in Friday’s tournament semifinals.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
osubeavers.com

Beavers Close PK Legacy Against Duke

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State will have an opportunity to expeditiously bounce back from its first loss of the season when it takes on another well-regarded opponent in Duke on Sunday night. OSU hung with No. 9 Iowa for the majority of Friday's tournament opening game and will look...
CORVALLIS, OR
themiamihurricane.com

Hurricanes advance to championship of Miami Thanksgiving Tournament

The Hurricanes started off the holiday weekend with a bang, opening the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament with a dominant 97-54 rout of the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Miami’s performance has sent them to the championship round of the tournament. “We’re happy to be back home and hosting this high-level tournament...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Big coffee news for Durham (Nov. 25)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Got word this week that 321 Coffee is gearing up to open its first Durham location at 300 Morris St. Join the coffee shop and roastery for its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9:30 a.m. 321 Coffee is a coffee shop and roaster built on inclusion. They currently employ over 40 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). If you are not already familiar with them, get to know them here.
DURHAM, NC

