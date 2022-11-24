Read full article on original website
North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
Raleigh, N.C. — The final WRAL College Football Power Rankings are here and NC State has moved up four spots to number one after their win over UNC this past Friday. A good portion of these teams in the top 10 will still have games left in the season between a conference championship, bowl games or the FCS Championship Tournament.
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina didn’t have enough gas to salvage its stay at the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday. The top-ranked Tar Heels came up just short of No. 18 Alabama, 103-101, in a four-overtime marathon to lose the tournament’s third-place game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and just missed on securing their first victory over a ranked opponent this season, all while emptying their energy tank.
On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
North Carolina lost its second game in a row, falling to rival N.C. State, 30-27, in double overtime on Friday afternoon in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels finished the 2022 regular season 9-3 and closed the regular season with two conference losses at home. UNC will face Clemson in the ACC Championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m. On "Calling the Schoetts" presented by Blue Shark Vodka, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin dive into the loss to N.C. State, what went wrong for the Tar Heels, and the takeaways from the disappointing end to the regular season.
ESPN (Roxy Bernstein, Bill Walton) “Just because you’re experienced doesn't mean that you’re perfect. You can have all the experience in the world. I’m 52 years old, I have 52 years of experience, I make mistakes every day. ... I wish that we would have handled it differently, but we didn’t. And so the next time we’re in that situation, my hope is that we’ll handle it differently.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on the Tar Heels fumbling away their late lead and falling to Iowa State 70-65 in Friday’s tournament semifinals.
Some NC State players had a disrespectful gesture after their win over rival North Carolina. NC State led at multiple points in the game, including 14-3, and later 24-17 with under four minutes left. But the Tar Heels scored on the final play to tie the game and send it to overtime.
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State will have an opportunity to expeditiously bounce back from its first loss of the season when it takes on another well-regarded opponent in Duke on Sunday night. OSU hung with No. 9 Iowa for the majority of Friday's tournament opening game and will look...
Jason Myers wasn't just a television station meteorologist -- he was a father of four that graduated from North Carolina State University and married his childhood friend.
The Hurricanes started off the holiday weekend with a bang, opening the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament with a dominant 97-54 rout of the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Miami’s performance has sent them to the championship round of the tournament. “We’re happy to be back home and hosting this high-level tournament...
Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving... about $1.8 million more.
Fire officials said smoke from the fire was now drifting across I-540.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several churches in the Raleigh area are no longer affiliated with the United Methodist Church, as some religious leaders fear the church could change traditions when it comes to same-sex couples. On November 19, representatives from local United Methodist churches in eastern North Carolina met...
RALEIGH, N.C. — Got word this week that 321 Coffee is gearing up to open its first Durham location at 300 Morris St. Join the coffee shop and roastery for its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9:30 a.m. 321 Coffee is a coffee shop and roaster built on inclusion. They currently employ over 40 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). If you are not already familiar with them, get to know them here.
6-year-old Cameron Robertson died in a car crash in 2021. His family launched a sports academy to help keep his name alive.
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's Osteria and Bar in Raleigh get their grades. Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's Osteria and Bar in Raleigh get their grades.
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man injured in a Sunday night shooting at North Hills knew the person who shot him, police say. Around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the Regal movie theater at 4150 Main at North Hills St., close to the Christmas tree and green space in the busy shopping center.
A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh's Christmas parade last weekend.
