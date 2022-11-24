Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 51-year-old in Little Haiti
WSVN-TV
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have airlifted a man to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in North Lauderdale, triggering a search for the gunman responsible. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the...
WSVN-TV
Man in wheelchair struck by 18-wheeler in NW Miami-Dade dies; widow pleads for information
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an 18-wheeler in Northwest Miami-Dade has died in the hospital, and now his widow is making an emotional plea for information as police make progress tracking down the driver of the truck. Speaking with 7News on...
WSVN-TV
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for driver involved in shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale that left man, woman and girl injured
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a driver who, they said, opened fire on a car along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, sending a man, a woman and a young girl to the hospital. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound...
NBC Miami
Man in Wheelchair Struck by 18-Wheeler That Left Scene in NW Miami-Dade Dies
A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an 18-wheeler that left the scene in northwest Miami-Dade last week has died from his injuries, officials said. Miami-Dade Police confirmed Monday that the man who was struck on Nov. 22 has died. Police haven't released his identity but family identified...
Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village
MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing...
WSVN-TV
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing elderly woman from Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Deborah Stewart. Stewart, 86, was last seen at noon, Sunday, walking away from her home in unincorporated Boca Raton. She walks with a cane and was last seen wearing a pink jacket. Stewart has been...
WSVN-TV
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
wflx.com
Police call off search for missing 10-year-old boy
Police have called off the search for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Riviera Beach. Riviera Beach police said Tahfin Chowdhury had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community. Police told WPTV they are investigating a drowning in the same community, but they didn't...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting in North Bay Village apartment; 1 dead
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a shooting in North Bay Village. Just before 8:00 a.m., North Bay Village police received a call about a reported triple shooting that occurred in Belle Isle Apartments located at 7920 East Drive on Harbor Island, Monday. North...
cw34.com
3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
NBC Miami
Woman in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Pinewood
Police are investigating after a person shot a 20-year-old woman in the head at a bus stop in Pinewood over the weekend. The victim, Angelyne Ruiz, had traveled to Miami from Cuba when she was shot, and now is fighting for her life. “She was assaulted, and somebody shot her...
Suspect sought in Hobe Sound stabbing last seen in Jupiter
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing another man at a home inside a gated community in Hobe Sound.
cw34.com
Crash in Lake Worth leaves two people dead and another in critical condition
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead following a crash in Lake Worth. The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of 6th Avenue South and Sunset Drive. Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jason Figueroa Jr., 22, was driving eastbound on Avenue...
NBC Miami
$5,000 Reward Offered in Fort Lauderdale Double Shooting That Killed Woman
A $5,000 reward is being offered in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of the 100 block of Northwest 1st Avenue. Fort Lauderdale Police officials responded to the area and found the...
NBC Miami
1 Juvenile Dead, 8 Others Hospitalized After Car Crash in Tamarac: BSO
One juvenile is dead and at least 8 other people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed in Tamarac Saturday afternoon, according to Broward Sheriff's Office. Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash involving two vehicles near west Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac around 6 p.m. BSO said.
WSVN-TV
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run out of Miramar that left a man dead. Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 6500 block of Pembroke Road, at around 2:15 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the victim was attempting to cross...
WSVN-TV
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
Click10.com
Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot, injured in northwest Miami-Dade
PINEWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Saturday morning, authorities said. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. near 115th Street and 12th avenue in the Pinewood area of Miami-Dade County. Northside units with the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to...
