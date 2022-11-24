Read full article on original website
Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West
SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
New apartments are popping up everywhere; What this means for renters
New apartments everywhere. Don Day from BoiseDev has kept a close eye on this project he talks about new development with our Don Nelson.
One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho
Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
OK IDAHO! Meridian’s TopGolf is Ready
Topgolf only has a few locations around the country but has been eyeing the Boise / Meridian area for quite a while before finally being able to come to an agreement on the land. Some groups of lucky Idahoans got to go check the place out for the Soft Opening...
The Maverik Gas Station in Star Features Cool New Wall-to-Wall Idaho Murals [pics]
Picture it: Wyoming, 1928. Reuel Call was a 20-year-old entrepreneur in the making. Call could have pursued a number of industries, but the young visionary had his sights set on commercial fuel. Driven to succeed, the Wyoming native financed his first venture into the retail trade sector with the net...
Fire at Boise apartment complex on Sunday
In a recent Facebook post, the department said that crews were able to extinguish the fire and kept it from moving onto the second and third floors. Everyone made it out safely and no injuries of firefighters or tenants were reported. The department said it appears to have started accidentally but the cause is still under investigation.
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Arbiter Online
Boise State alumni fuel Idaho’s most popular raceway
At Firebird Raceway, any car can be a race car. Connor New, a third-year visual arts major at Boise State University, holds four championships at his family’s racetrack, Firebird Raceway. His winning champion? A hand-me-down 2002 Ford Explorer. “All you need is a seatbelt and pants, then you’re set,”...
Melba man killed in head-on collision south of Nampa
BOISE, Idaho — A Melba man was killed after a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 45 south of Nampa Saturday morning, Idaho State Police reported. The 26-year-old was driving northbound in a Toyota Corolla when it crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Ford F-150. ISP said the man died at the scene of the crash.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho farm says ostrich is a red meat alternative to turkey
KUNA (KIVI) – You’re probably enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers, but did you know there’s a feathered alternative to turkey?. It’s ostrich, and get this, it’s actually a type of red meat. Idaho livestock typically has to travel miles and miles to other states for processing, but...
KTVB
Man sentenced to probation in Arizona for role in complex real estate scam
PHOENIX — A defendant who was part of a "Ponzi scheme" in Arizona will spend the next decade on probation after pleading guilty to attempted fraud, public records show. Bradley Heinrichs, 41, was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court to spend the next 10 years on supervised probation for his role in a complex real estate scheme that solicited up to $82 million out of investors.
FOX 28 Spokane
Two-vehicle crash south of Nampa kills 1, injures 2
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 10:42 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 45 near Deer Flat Road, south of Nampa. A 2003 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 26 year old male, from Melba, was traveling northbound. A 2012 Ford F150, driven...
KREM
Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence
BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
Boise Stage Stop makes sure truck drivers get a thanksgiving meal
BOISE, Idaho — Being with friends and family, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gratitude.. that's what Thanksgiving is all about. However, sometimes people are far away from loved ones. So at the Boise Stage Stop, a well known truck stop between Boise and Mountain Home, this time of the year is all about appreciation. Appreciation for the truck drivers who pass through.
Nampa man dies in hospital after being shot
BOISE, Idaho — A man in Nampa died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD). On Saturday, Nov. 26 at around 11:30 p.m. police went to a location close to 17000 N. Pegram Way in Nampa regarding a shooting. According to a press release from Nampa Police, when the police got there they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot.
One dead, one injured when car collides with parked vehicle on I-84
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality collision that occurred on November 26th, 2022, at 11:47 A.M. on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 80 near Mountain Home. A 37-year-old-female from Nampa was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2014 Mazda 2. The vehicle crossed over the right fog line and struck an unoccupied 1996 Honda Accord on the right shoulder. She was wearing a seat belt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The Mazda was also occupied by a 62-year-old-female passenger from Nampa. She was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Update: Boise Police looking for a vehicle as part of investigation
BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Nov. 21 police shot Jeremy Waste when he refused to comply with officers over an outstanding warrant over aggravated battery and brandished a knife. Waste was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Ada County Jail. The Ada County Critical Incident Task...
Crash in Caldwell kills Greenleaf café owner
CALDWELL, Idaho — Nathan Daniels, 49, died Tuesday night after a pickup struck him in the area of South 20th Avenue and Fillmore Street, the Canyon County coroner has confirmed. Idaho State Police said in a news release that the driver, a 39-year-old Caldwell man, was headed south on...
Caldwell Police respond to reports of gunfire at The Ranch bar
BOISE, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect they believe may have shot a gun outside of The Ranch bar in the early hours on Saturday morning. Just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a bar fight and possible gunfire at The Ranch, located at 4919 Hwy 20/26. Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been punched in the face, with multiple bruises and bumps and lacerations to his face, but no gunshot wound.
