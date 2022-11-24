Read full article on original website
Related
Review: The Entropy Center Has You Saving the World by Solving Puzzles
It’s so easy to compare one video game to another when writing reviews. While that’s something I try to avoid, it’s hard, especially when a game does little to hide its inspiration. Such is the case with The Entropy Centre, a game that is full of its own ideas, but takes wholesale inspiration from the Portal series.
Review: Storypod is a Great Interactive Learning Aid for Kids
There are a lot of ways to learn as a kid these days. There’s the things we grew up on like picture book and PBS as well as educational video games for computer, consoles, and the tablets that most children under 5 can navigate better than we even can. There’s virtual home assistants that can spout out facts whenever a kid feels like asking, so you don’t have to table that question about if the cat can eat strawberries or if pigs are smarter than dolphins.
Review: <em>Ship of Fools</em> Is a Chaotic Co-Op Roguelike
While some co-op video games test the boundaries of friendship, playing on the couch with a buddy or significant other is one of my favorite types of video game playing. Ship of Fools is a rare game that’s all about two player cooperation, but also mixes in some rogue-ish elements in to create a game where communication is vital, but chaos reigns.
HP’s Instant Ink service left me with invisible benefits
My subscription has ended and so the four printer cartridges I’ve been sent have stopped working
Review: The Photography of Maura Z—An Ode to Gray
Over the past 20 years, with advances made in digital and phone cameras, many of us feel the best way to capture a scene is by taking a color photo. Most of us are led to believe that color photography not only provides better detail, but also helps capture the mood of a particular scene. But in the latest exhibition, Creation and Re-Creation in Shades of Gray at Everybody’s Coffee, Maura Z shows us how details as well as moods can better come to life in photography using various shades of gray.
Third Coast Review
Chicago, IL
367
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0