Read full article on original website
Related
tripatini.com
Ivans Caye Ghost Chabil Mar Resort Belize
While on a sailing day from Chabil Mar Resort, we stopped at Ivan's Caye for lunch and a relaxing break. This video depicts what appears to be a ghost walking around the island. The Caye (Island) was so enjoyable for a relaxing afternoon.
‘It’s a staple of the culture.’ Meet Souseman, king of Black Miami’s signature stew
“No way they’re coming here,” Souseman Larry, born Larry Reaves, says under his breath.
Buenos Aires’ Compañía de Cine Swoops on Gender Doc ‘The Way You See Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Buenos Aires-based Compañía de Cine (“Lemebel”) has secured world sales rights for director M Sin Título’s absorbing queer documentary “The Way You See Me” (“Como Tú Me Ves”). A standout arthouse distribution outfit, the company will also step-in to co-produce the venture alongside auteur-focused peers Paula Zyngierman at Maravilla Cine (“Amando A Martha”) and Mexico’s Ojo de Vaca (“Say Goodbye”), expanding the depth of their offerings. “‘ ’The Way You See Me’ came to us in a very organic way, at a time when we felt like getting involved from a more active place in creation,” Paulina Portela, managing director at...
tripatini.com
Taxi For Jodhpur Sightseeing Tour From Drive India By Yogi.
You also want to see the sightseeing places of Jodhpur in the package. . Browse through a wide range of Jodhpur holiday packages with exciting offers at Drive India By Yogi. Book customized Jodhpur vacation packages with exciting deals & offers. Feel like being transported to the royal era of Kings and Queens as you book the Jodhpur Tour Packages that will give you a chance to explore the culture, tradition, and royal legacy of this city. You’ll not only explore the palaces and forts by booking these packages, but you’ll also visit the scenic attractions, historical centers, and shopping joints that will make you fall in love with this city. Covers all the popular places of interest and activities in Jodhpur to make your trip a memorable one. So whether you are an adventure lover or a nature lover or a shopping enthusiast, you will never be bored during this trip.
tripatini.com
Get India's top travel experiences with JCR Cab
If you're looking for a guided tour of some of the most popular tourist attractions in Jodhpur, then a Taxi service in Jodhpur is the perfect way to do it. JCR Cab with a large network of drivers and passenger cars, Taxi services can easily whisk you around town, making it easy to explore all the highlights without having to worry about time or money.
Comments / 0