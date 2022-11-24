Bitcoin has been declining because the introduction of the bear market. However the bearish pattern escalated previously three weeks because of the lending disaster. The Terra collapse, the macroeconomic scenario, and the present FTX disaster has made 2022 a terrible year for crypto. The worry of extra losses has led to huge withdrawal from exchanges previously weeks. Traders and merchants are making strikes, looking for methods to cut back the chance of extra losses.

13 HOURS AGO