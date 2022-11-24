ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 best Black Friday telescope deals we've seen so far 2022

By Jason Parnell-Brookes
 4 days ago

Black Friday deals have been unfolding all week and the best telescope deals are now in full throttle with hundreds of dollars worth of savings to be had across a wide range of telescopes. We've highlighted the best Black Friday deals for all gifts space-related this holiday season on our live Black Friday deals page . But to make things simpler we've rounded up our top 10 favorite telescope deals right here.

From beginner telescopes all the way up to premium telescopes, you can spend under $100 or over $1000 to enhance your stargazing experience. And there are some massive savings to be had, so check out the best Black Friday deals down below.

Celestron NexStar 8SE: was $1599 , now $1359 at Amazon and Adorama

Save over $200 on the largest of the Celestron NexStar family, the Celestron NexStar 8SE is a serious skywatching telescope that offers seamless night sky tours. Views of everything from Saturn's rings to the Whirpool Galaxy are within reach and at high clarity. View Deal

Celestron AstroMaster 114 EQ Telescope: was $319.95, now $249.95 on Amazon .

Save $70 with Amazon's additional $40 coupon on a telescope that is perfect for those without years and years of stargazing experience. There's a 114mm objective lens, fully coated optics, sturdy frame and it's lightweight. The accessories include two eyepieces, an adjustable tripod, a red dot finder scope, slow-motion controls and a free download of useful software. A Lithium-ion battery is included. View Deal

Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ: was $479.95 now $399 on Amazon .

Save over $80 on one of the top telescopes for beginners on the market. Its 130mm aperture and 650mm focal length combined with quality optics make it perfect for viewing nebulas, star clusters and galaxies. The StarSense app means even those without any experience can find and view their targets while knowing what they are looking at. View Deal

Celestron NexStar 4SE: was $749.99 , now $499 on Amazon .

This Black Friday, you can save 33% on computerized telescope, the Celestron NexStar 4SE. Complete with a 25mm eyepiece, Red Dot Finderscope, steel tripod, astronomy software, among other pieces of kit, this Maksutov-Cassegrain is ideal for beginner and seasoned astronomers alike. View Deal

Unistellar eQuinox Computerized Telescope: was $2999 , now $1999 on Amazon .

Save $1000 on a highly sophisticated telescope from Unistellar. Galaxies, nebulae and star clusters are easily visible due to the 400x digital magnification, auto-detection, light pollution reduction system and an app with a database of 5000 objects means you know exactly what you're looking at. You can also stream your stargazing with connected devices, for an added experience. View Deal

Celestron FirstScope Signature Series Moon by Robert Reeves Telescope : was $89.99, now $54.90 on Amazon .

An updated look on Celestron's FirstScope, this tabletop reflector features a stunning moon image, courtesy of astroimager Robert Reeves. Suitable for the entire family, in particular kids who want to explore the night sky, this instrument is fully portable and comes with a selection of accessories — 20mm and 4mm eyepieces and a free PDF download of the "Lunar Landscapes" ebook by Reeves himself. View Deal

Unistellar eVscope 2 Computerized Telescope: was $4899, now $3999 from Unistellar and here on Amazon .
Save $900 on a highly computerized telescope that's ideal for set-and-forget astrophotography. It doesn't require much previous astronomy experience and it features a 114mm aperture, 450mm focal length, 150x digital zoom and extras including a Nikon-made eyepiece. The use of an app and the smartphone to control the telescope makes the experience fun and easy. View Deal

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ Refractor Telescope : was $189.95 , now $159.97 on Amazon .

Save 16% on a refractor telescope that's ideally suited for beginners. A 70mm aperture and a 900mm focal length mean views of the moon and other planets are good and you get the usual quality of build from Celestron along with a lightweight design and a collapsible tripod. View Deal

Encalife ENTE501P refractor telescope: was $249.97 , now $199.97 at Encalife .

20% off this refractor telescope for beginners puts the ENTE501P at under $200 and with a 70mm aperture and 400mm focal length we're pleased to see this entry-level optic at such a low price. Take it anywhere with the collapsible tripod and backpack to enjoy observing the night sky.
View Deal

Celestron Inspire 100AZ telescope: was $468.95 , now $359.95 at Adorama .

Save 23% on this beginner-friendly refractor from Celestron. It has a large aperture to drink in the light and handy accessories to help simplify your journey into astronomy and astrophotography. View Deal

If none of those take your fancy, why not browse our guides to the Best telescopes , Best telescopes for deep space or Best telescopes for seeing planets . Entry-level astronomers might be interested in discovering some of the Best telescopes for beginners or for those with smaller hands, the Best telescopes for kids .

As well as bagging a Black Friday bargain here, we also have deals hubs for Budget telescopes under $500 and our perennial Telescope deals on sale . Or take a look at general space gifts in our Black Friday deals live page.

