Black Friday sales 2022 A to Z: where to find the best deals this year

Black Friday sales will be kicking off in the coming weeks, ringing in the holiday shopping season as early as ever. This year, many retailers will start their holiday savings events early which is good news for deal hunters out there. But just what Black Friday sales are some of the best to shop this year? We'll show you.

If you're someone who likes to do the window browsing yourself, this is the page for you. Here we'll be tracking Black Friday 2022 sales and when they start, what they feature and what you can expect to find on sale. While we'll be covering the best offers over at our best Black Friday deals hub, this page is dedicated to those who just want to know where to shop this year.

You'll find over 50 Black Friday sales either already happening or scheduled to kick off over the next month, so if you're hoping to jump on deals early you'll want to start shopping ASAP. To see all of the Black Friday sales we recommend shopping at this year use the quick navigation menu at the top or scroll on down.

Black Friday Sales: A - E

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch offered a great mix of deals on fall fashions, as well as discounts on clearance and out of season styles. Their Black Friday sale hasn't started just yet, but you can head to their Sale page for all current offers.

Abt

adidas

Adorama

AJ Madison

Amazon

Appliances Connection

Amerisleep

Apple

Ashley Furniture

Asics

Backcountry

Bass Pro Shop's

B&H Photo

BEAR Mattress

Best Buy

Cabela's

Cacoon by Sealy

Converse

Cricket

Dell

Dick's Sporting Goods

Etnies

Black Friday Sales: F - J

Famous Footwear

Finish Line

Forever 21

GAP

GameStop

HP

Black Friday Sales: K - O

Kirkland's

Kohl's

Lenovo

Lego

While Lego has officially announced that their Black Friday sale will kick off November, we don't have the specific date just yet. However, they've already got some great holiday deals to take advantage of right now.

Lowe's

An excellent one-stop shop for home owners and DIYers looking for a good deal this holiday seasons, stop by Lowe's Black Friday sale once it kicks off in November for some serious home savings.

Mattress Firm

Microsoft

Newegg

Nike

Ninja

Old Navy

Overstock

Black Friday Sales: P - T

PacSun

Razer

Sears

Sephora

SKECHERS

Target

Black Friday Sales: U - Z

Ulta

Vans

Vaya Mattress

Verizon

Zappos

Zoma

Black Friday Sales Shopping Tips

How to shop Black Friday sales smart this year

While everyone loves waiting for Black Friday to show up, it's important to go into the holiday shopping season with a plan. There's a lot that goes on sale during the holiday months, and for some it can be both a blessing and a curse.

For gift shoppers, chances are you'll find everything on your list on sale during Black Friday but it's important to keep in mind shipping times this year. As with last years pandemic, it's easy to forget just how impactful these types of social situations are to shipping and receiving. Be sure to have your shopping list ready to go and grab products as early as you can. There's just no telling how slow shipping through UPS, USPS and other companies may be what with reduced staffing and other factors.

When it comes to buying for yourself, however, be ready for some competition! Items go on sale throughout the holiday season, some of which actually hit their Black Friday pricing well before the holiday, so if it's possible to grab that one thingy you've been waiting for early don't pass up the chance. There may be shortages on popular items, and as previously mentioned, possible shipping delays.

If you want to be smart this year when shopping for the best Black Friday deals, shopping on Black Friday may not be the best option. Keep an eye out on offers in the weeks leading up to the holiday shopping event. It's extremely likely this year that many retailers will kick off their sales early in an effort to ensure prompt holiday shipping times. Also, if an item is on sale the week or two prior to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it most likely will not go much cheaper come the actual sale day.

What to look out for during Black Friday sales this year

Black Friday sales are like no other and many stores will be stacking discounts and deals on top of each other to bring shoppers the biggest savings. While general Black Friday sales will be happening throughout the course of November, deal hunters will find flash sales and limited time offers popping regularly throughout the day.

Following all those deals and flash sales is going to get confusing and difficult, so you'll want to make sure you've got your Black Friday shopping plan ready to go. Here are some tips to making sure you get the most out of your Black Friday deal shopping experience:

Set up shopping alerts and notifications at your favorite online stores

Many retailers offer email notifications and desktop alerts for their biggest sales when you sign up on their website. This is an excellent tool for those who don't want to waste time checking back regularly and ensures you see the best Black Friday sales and deals happen when they happen.

Following a store or brands Twitter, Facebook and Instagram feeds is also an excellent way to get a first look at upcoming Black Friday sales. You'll see updates and deals dropping quickly as we get closer to Black Friday sales, so having notifications setup will make sure you can jump on them before they're gone!

Compare prices and shop for the best deal available

While Black Friday deals tend to bring the best prices of the year, it doesn't hurt to make sure you're getting the best deal available on Black Friday. Be sure to shop around for the best deal available on the product you're looking for. Google apps and extensions like CamelCamelCamel can actively compare and provide previous sale prices on specific items, making sure you're paying the absolute best price on Black Friday.

It also helps to keep an eye on coupon sites like Retailmenot. These sites are great at providing coupons and other flash sale info, and can help ensure you save the most money during your Black Friday shopping spree. Whatever your method is, don't always take the first deal you come across. If someone has an amazing deal on that new pair of headphones you've been after, chances are there's someone else with an even better one going on during Black Friday sales.

Make sure you understand each stores return and refund policies

Black Friday sales are by far the best time to save big, but they can also come with fine print that many tend to skim over. Refunds and returns are special cases during Black Friday sales (especially this year with Coronavirus), so take the time to get yourself acquainted with return policies.

While it's always great to get that video game 50% off or that new TV during a smoking hot sale, it's an even bigger bummer to receive or buy the wrong item and be unable to return it. Take your time, make sure what you're buying is returnable or refundable and make sure everyone is happy during your Black Friday deal shopping.

Only shop with verified stores and use secure payment methods

With this year's Black Friday sales going to be primarily online, ensuring you use a safe and verified method of payment is going to be crucial. This is a great time for scammers and the like to prey on unknowing shoppers, so do everything you can to make sure your credit card info is safe and secure.

The good news is that all major stores will have a verified payment methods with secure processing for credit, debit and gift cards. What you'll want to keep an eye on is links and other outside articles that may redirect you to "mock" sales pages designed to collect your payment info.

Rest assured, all links provided by T3 are verified and will direct you to each retailers landing page but there are sites out there that may have other plans. Shop safely and never provide your credit card info to any site that seems sketchy. Trust your gut!

Who will have the best Black Friday sales this year?

Large retailers and big box stores are going to have the best selections of deals and available stock this year. While this question depends on just what exactly you're hoping to find on sale this season, stores like Amazon or Best Buy tend to offer the most well-rounded offering.

That isn't to say specialty stores and sites won't have good deals, they just may be harder to snag due to stock issues or shipping delays.

Editor's Recommendations

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.