San Luis Obispo, CA

Music Club Looks Towards an Expanded Student Showcase this Thursday

Student musicians prepare the perfect show behind the scenes. Photo Courtesy of reporter Lauren Weyel. This Thursday at 6:30 P.M., San Luis Obispo High School’s Music Club will have their second annual Talent Show. The performers are primarily members of Tri-M, but students with other talents have been invited to perform as well.
Leila “Mansplains” The Male Fashion Spectrum

Drippy? Photo courtesy of Reporter Leila Dragomir. San Luis Obispo High School has a diverse mix of people and fashion. But let’s be honest: cotton sweatshirts and Vans are not necessarily the pinnacle of good fashion. Expressions went out to interview a handful of male students about their personal...
Many SLOHS Students Bike to School, Albeit for Different Reasons.

The SLOHS bike racks get a lot of use on the typical school day. Photo courtesy junior Atticus Drake. Most San Luis Obispo High School students walk by the bike racks every morning on their way to their first period classes and it’s hard not to notice how many bikes regularly fill up the space.
Central Coast performing arts center burglarized

Authorities are looking for a burglar who blatantly stole more than $10,000 from a Central Coast theater complex. It happened Friday night, at the Cal Poly Police San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center. The crime occurred between 6 and 7 p.m. Some microphones and a camera were stolen. A security...
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Gunner

Shy 5-year-old spent time living outside after owner passed away. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Gunner from Woods Humane Society North County. Gunner can be shy and will probably be hiding when we first meet, but he is an absolute sweetheart! You just may not discover that until you sit down next to him. He’s got serious lap cat vibes but needs to feel safe before he can give you his heart.
How is student mental health looking in the 2022 school year?

Students hard at work studying for finals. Photo courtesy of reporter Leila Dragomir. Mental health is not a new topic of conversation for the students of San Luis Obispo High School. After going through lockdown and losing connection to each other, the students of SLOHS haven’t had it easy when it comes to their mental stability.
An Intimate Ranch Wedding in San Luis Obispo

Bride and groom Katie and John wanted a Boho whimsical feel for their special day, and that’s exactly what they got! They couldn't stop raving that everything about their day at Flying Caballos (San Luis Obispo) turned out better then they could ever have dreamt of and felt completely elevated.
