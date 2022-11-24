Read full article on original website

slohsexpressions.com
Music Club Looks Towards an Expanded Student Showcase this Thursday
Student musicians prepare the perfect show behind the scenes. Photo Courtesy of reporter Lauren Weyel. This Thursday at 6:30 P.M., San Luis Obispo High School’s Music Club will have their second annual Talent Show. The performers are primarily members of Tri-M, but students with other talents have been invited to perform as well.
slohsexpressions.com
Leila “Mansplains” The Male Fashion Spectrum
Drippy? Photo courtesy of Reporter Leila Dragomir. San Luis Obispo High School has a diverse mix of people and fashion. But let’s be honest: cotton sweatshirts and Vans are not necessarily the pinnacle of good fashion. Expressions went out to interview a handful of male students about their personal...
slohsexpressions.com
Many SLOHS Students Bike to School, Albeit for Different Reasons.
The SLOHS bike racks get a lot of use on the typical school day. Photo courtesy junior Atticus Drake. Most San Luis Obispo High School students walk by the bike racks every morning on their way to their first period classes and it’s hard not to notice how many bikes regularly fill up the space.
SLO County man, family members burned in ‘horrific’ fire during Thanksgiving camping trip
As the fire engulfed the Atascadero man, his daughter “literally tackled him” to try to extinguish the flames, a family friend said.
kclu.org
Central Coast performing arts center burglarized
Authorities are looking for a burglar who blatantly stole more than $10,000 from a Central Coast theater complex. It happened Friday night, at the Cal Poly Police San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center. The crime occurred between 6 and 7 p.m. Some microphones and a camera were stolen. A security...
New Times
Fried and Loaded is SLO's new french fry and tater tot spot to keep late-night hunger at bay
It's hard to find a good french fry, and while slicing, soaking, and double-frying potatoes seems like a straightforward process, most people are hesitant to go all out when that urge to snack calls. That's where Fried and Loaded comes in. Open starting in late October, the eatery on San...
Eater
Reopened 136-Year-Old Former Stagecoach Stop Is a Big Deal for Santa Ynez Wine Country
A reimagined old stagecoach stop is taking the Central Coast’s busy wine region by storm. Mattei’s Tavern has reopened as of November 18 in once-sleepy Los Olivos, located in the heart of Santa Barbara County’s wine community, bringing with it California ranch cuisine with plenty of luxury touches.
See trees sparkle, sculptures shine at SLO Botanical Garden’s Nature Nights event
The new event features eight acres of lighted garden displays interspersed with beautiful artworks.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Gunner
Shy 5-year-old spent time living outside after owner passed away. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Gunner from Woods Humane Society North County. Gunner can be shy and will probably be hiding when we first meet, but he is an absolute sweetheart! You just may not discover that until you sit down next to him. He’s got serious lap cat vibes but needs to feel safe before he can give you his heart.
slohsexpressions.com
How is student mental health looking in the 2022 school year?
Students hard at work studying for finals. Photo courtesy of reporter Leila Dragomir. Mental health is not a new topic of conversation for the students of San Luis Obispo High School. After going through lockdown and losing connection to each other, the students of SLOHS haven’t had it easy when it comes to their mental stability.
weddingchicks.com
An Intimate Ranch Wedding in San Luis Obispo
Bride and groom Katie and John wanted a Boho whimsical feel for their special day, and that’s exactly what they got! They couldn't stop raving that everything about their day at Flying Caballos (San Luis Obispo) turned out better then they could ever have dreamt of and felt completely elevated.
Mountain lion sightings continue to worry San Luis Obispo residents
A local San Luis Obispo community member comes face to face with a mountain lion in her own backyard.
kcbx.org
"A larger connection to society": Nipomo students to hold public forum on politics, policy
Each year, juniors at Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo, California, do a political science project to learn about the government and create their own political platforms. Ryan James co-teaches the course with Caitlin Cocuzzo. He said they ask their students to look beyond the two-party political system,...
Lompoc brewery hosting displaced military members for Thanksgiving dinner
A Lompoc brewery is hosting displaced military members for a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday night.
Downtown lighting ceremony kicks off holiday season
Event the first of multiple annual holiday happenings in Paso Robles. – Paso Robles officially entered the holiday season Friday night when Mrs. Claus threw a switch and lit up the Downtown City Park. The holiday lights festooned in the oak trees illuminated the park. Mayor Steve Martin and members...
‘A secret till you find it’: Jesse James once threw ‘em back at this California bar
How the strange and famous seem to stumble upon California's second-oldest bar.
‘I saw this cat run toward me.’ SLO cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail
“I was afraid to turn my back on him,” mountain biker Rex Hatter said.
Video shows mountain lion prowling through SLO woman’s backyard
Her dog was acting weird and wanted back inside. That’s when she saw the cougar.
When Cambria man was hospitalized, SLO nurse stepped in to care for his dog
“This was the kindest gesture I have ever received! I was beyond grateful, and so was my boy,” Michael Walsh said.
