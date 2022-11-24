Read full article on original website
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh responds to Michigan-Ohio State flag plant
Even in rivalry games, the act of planting a flag on the opponent’s logo can prove quite controversial. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh does not share that opinion, though. Michigan players celebrated their win over Ohio State on Saturday by planting a flag on the famous “O” logo at midfield of Ohio Stadium.
No. 18 Alabama outlasts No. 1 North Carolina in 4OT thriller
Despite Caleb Love scoring a career-high 34 points, No. 1 North Carolina fell to No. 18 Alabama 103-101 in a
Watch: Oregon LB D.J. Johnson punches Oregon State fan after loss
After the Beavers' 38-34 victory, fans stormed the field, and through the sea of people, Johnson and the fan crossed paths. The Oregon State fan appeared to gesture toward Johnson, and whatever it was, or whatever was said, set the lineman off. Johnson was way out of line here, and...
Yardbarker
Watch: Michigan players break out disrespectful celebration after beating Ohio State
The Michigan Wolverines have waited more than two decades to beat Ohio State in Columbus again, and they made the most of it when it happened on Saturday. After Michigan’s 45-23 win over the Buckeyes, Wolverines players took over midfield and planted the Michigan flag in the middle of the famous midfield “O” in Columbus.
Yardbarker
Ohio State fan LeBron James reacts to Buckeyes' big loss to Michigan
He’s right. The game started off being very close, with Ohio State leading Michigan 20-17 at the half. But the Wolverines scored on their first possession of the second half and blew things open at the end with two long touchdown runs and two interceptions. It started close but...
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain
Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
Commits Respond To Win
Several South Carolina commits responded to the Gamecocks' monumental win, urging recruits to join the fun in the future.
Yardbarker
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns
Stanford capped off another disappointing season with a loss to BYU on Saturday, and the program added another thing to its to-do list after the game. After Stanford fell 36-25 to BYU to finish the season 3-9, head coach David Shaw announced his resignation. He told reporters the decision is one that he arrived at only in the past several days.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Announce A Big Promotion
The Phoenix Suns went ten straight seasons without making the NBA Playoffs from 2011-20. However, in each of the last two seasons, they have been one of the premier teams in the NBA. In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and last season they had the best record in the...
NBA ROUND-UP: Karl Anthony-Towns leaves defeat to Wizards with non-contact calf injury, Kevin Durant scores season high in Nets win while LA Lakers lose to 25-foot buzzer beater
Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half as the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
Yardbarker
Former Knicks Player Said Michael Jordan Is One Of The Dirtiest Players In NBA History: "He Would Cheap-Shot You And Then Look At The Ref For Help"
When we talk about Michael Jordan, most people will admit that there was no one more competitive than the Chicago Bulls superstars. We have heard a plethora of Jordan's competitive nature, but was Jordan a dirty player? It's something that we have never heard of. However, former New York Knicks...
Yardbarker
Louisville Bowl Projections Following End of 2022 Regular Season
The Louisville football program might have once again fallen to Kentucky to close out the 2022 regular season, but, there is still one more game left to be played. The Cardinals are at 7-5 (4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) on the year, meaning they are eligible to go to a bowl game. It is the third time going bowling in four years under head coach Scott Satterfield.
Yardbarker
Pacers Rookie Is Talking The Talk
The 11-8 Indiana Pacers will face off against the 7-11 Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night and it promises to be a big game. It comes after the Pacers have won six of their last eight and the Lakers have won five of their last six. It will also be...
