The Louisville football program might have once again fallen to Kentucky to close out the 2022 regular season, but, there is still one more game left to be played. The Cardinals are at 7-5 (4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) on the year, meaning they are eligible to go to a bowl game. It is the third time going bowling in four years under head coach Scott Satterfield.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO