ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh responds to Michigan-Ohio State flag plant

Even in rivalry games, the act of planting a flag on the opponent’s logo can prove quite controversial. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh does not share that opinion, though. Michigan players celebrated their win over Ohio State on Saturday by planting a flag on the famous “O” logo at midfield of Ohio Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain

Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
PULLMAN, WA
Yardbarker

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns

Stanford capped off another disappointing season with a loss to BYU on Saturday, and the program added another thing to its to-do list after the game. After Stanford fell 36-25 to BYU to finish the season 3-9, head coach David Shaw announced his resignation. He told reporters the decision is one that he arrived at only in the past several days.
STANFORD, CA
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Announce A Big Promotion

The Phoenix Suns went ten straight seasons without making the NBA Playoffs from 2011-20. However, in each of the last two seasons, they have been one of the premier teams in the NBA. In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and last season they had the best record in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

NBA ROUND-UP: Karl Anthony-Towns leaves defeat to Wizards with non-contact calf injury, Kevin Durant scores season high in Nets win while LA Lakers lose to 25-foot buzzer beater

Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half as the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Louisville Bowl Projections Following End of 2022 Regular Season

The Louisville football program might have once again fallen to Kentucky to close out the 2022 regular season, but, there is still one more game left to be played. The Cardinals are at 7-5 (4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) on the year, meaning they are eligible to go to a bowl game. It is the third time going bowling in four years under head coach Scott Satterfield.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Yardbarker

Pacers Rookie Is Talking The Talk

The 11-8 Indiana Pacers will face off against the 7-11 Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night and it promises to be a big game. It comes after the Pacers have won six of their last eight and the Lakers have won five of their last six. It will also be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy