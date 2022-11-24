ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fhcsportsreport.com

Ranger Hockey win secured by a Mielock masterpiece

If someone asks you to describe this past week for Ranger hockey, tell them it was a winning one. After a monstrous win over Caledonia on Wednesday, FHC kept its winning week alive by outlasting Grand Haven on the ice this Saturday. Most of the credit for the win against...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
US 103.1

Oh WOW! Without This Muskegon Man, Snowboarding Would Not Exist

When you think of winter sports, you immediately think of ice skating, skiing, and snowboarding. Did you know that snowboarding was invented in Michigan, specifically Muskegon?. Before there was 'snowboarding,' there was a prototype for it. Thanks to this Muskegon man. Around 1965, Sherman Poppen, who was an engineer, was...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment complex

A man was killed in a Friday night shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex. (Nov. 26, 2022) Michigan likely will move up to No. 2, with the Buckeyes falling. (Nov. 26, 2022) Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare …. Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare for...
KENTWOOD, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s Big Tuck’s Food Truck serves comfort food from scratch

MUSKEGON, MI - Big Tuck’s Food Truck is becoming a go-to spot in the Muskegon community because of its comfort food dishes since opening in August 2022. Owners Andrew and Jalyssa Tucker operate the business, you can find parked at local spots in the Muskegon area. A mainstay space the couple tends to return to is the Pines Motel in North Muskegon, 1508 Whitehall Rd.
MUSKEGON, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Curbside yard waste pickup extended in city of Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI – The city of Muskegon has extended its yard waste pickup through next week. Curbside pickup of leaves and brush will occur on normal garbage days through Friday, Dec. 9, according to a notice from the city. It had been scheduled to end this week. Leaves must...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Festival of Wreaths returns to downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once the leftover Thanksgiving food starts getting put into the refrigerator, many people immediately start thinking about holiday shopping. And over the last several years, there's been an increased focus on getting people to shop small during the holidays. Downtown Muskegon business owners hope that getting...
MUSKEGON, MI
whtc.com

I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville

GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

