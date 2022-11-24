Read full article on original website
MLive.com
See photos of Belleville’s football victory over Caledonia for D1 state title
DETROIT, MI — Belleville defeated Caledonia 35-17 in the Division 1 MHSAA Football Finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 26. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery.
Muskegon can't overcome slow start in loss to Detroit King in D3 title game
Muskegon returned to Ford Field for the fifth time in seven seasons taking on defending state champion Detroit Martin Luther King at Ford Field
South Christian shuts out Goodrich in Division 4 state championship
Stats from the Michigan high school football 2022 state finals DETROIT – The Grand Rapids South Christian Sailors (14-0) finish their season undefeated for the first time in school history after sailing over the Goodrich Martians (12-2) 28-0 to win their first Division 4 state title since 2014. ...
fhcsportsreport.com
Ranger Hockey win secured by a Mielock masterpiece
If someone asks you to describe this past week for Ranger hockey, tell them it was a winning one. After a monstrous win over Caledonia on Wednesday, FHC kept its winning week alive by outlasting Grand Haven on the ice this Saturday. Most of the credit for the win against...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids girls basketball preseason rankings: Meet the top 10
The high school girls basketball season tips off this week for teams across the Grand Rapids area. MLive.com has a hunch that fans will be hearing about the teams listed below in the months to come. Check out the Grand Rapids preseason top 10:
Oh WOW! Without This Muskegon Man, Snowboarding Would Not Exist
When you think of winter sports, you immediately think of ice skating, skiing, and snowboarding. Did you know that snowboarding was invented in Michigan, specifically Muskegon?. Before there was 'snowboarding,' there was a prototype for it. Thanks to this Muskegon man. Around 1965, Sherman Poppen, who was an engineer, was...
Lombardo’s Sicilian Pizza moving, but not far, to bigger location in Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Lombardo’s Sicilian Pizza is moving to a new, roomier location in Muskegon. The location at the corner of Glenside and West Sherman boulevards is just up the street from Lombardo’s current takeout business on Sherman. It will be the second sit-down restaurant for...
WWMTCw
Sports Director Andy Pepper to start 18-hour Bell Ringing Marathon Monday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another year means another Bell Ringing Marathon with News Channel 3's Sports Director Andy Pepper. For the past seven years, Pepper has set off around West Michigan, putting in 18 hours to raise money on behalf of the Salvation Army. Donations: Salvation Army kicks off annual...
WOOD
Man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment complex
A man was killed in a Friday night shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex. (Nov. 26, 2022) Michigan likely will move up to No. 2, with the Buckeyes falling. (Nov. 26, 2022) Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare …. Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare for...
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s Big Tuck’s Food Truck serves comfort food from scratch
MUSKEGON, MI - Big Tuck’s Food Truck is becoming a go-to spot in the Muskegon community because of its comfort food dishes since opening in August 2022. Owners Andrew and Jalyssa Tucker operate the business, you can find parked at local spots in the Muskegon area. A mainstay space the couple tends to return to is the Pines Motel in North Muskegon, 1508 Whitehall Rd.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
Flames rekindle at business near Hudsonville after early morning fire
Firefighters were called to a business near Hudsonville Thursday morning after a truck caught fire inside a garage.
Muskegon Will See Michigan’s First Bar, Dispensary, and Live Music Venue in 2023
The cannabis industry in Michigan has sure come a long way since we first adopted medical marijuana policies in 2008! Now that both medical and recreational marijuana is legal in the Mitten it seems like you'll find a dispensary located on nearly every corner. However, one thing we don't have...
Curbside yard waste pickup extended in city of Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The city of Muskegon has extended its yard waste pickup through next week. Curbside pickup of leaves and brush will occur on normal garbage days through Friday, Dec. 9, according to a notice from the city. It had been scheduled to end this week. Leaves must...
Thousands flock to downtown Grand Rapids for Turkey Trot supporting GRPS student athletes
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Before stuffing their stomachs with Thanksgiving turkey, over 4,500 people participated Thursday in the 30th annual Turkey Trot in downtown Grand Rapids. The 5K race, hosted by Blue Care Network, started at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St. W and finished on the south side of the arena on Oakes Street.
Festival of Wreaths returns to downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once the leftover Thanksgiving food starts getting put into the refrigerator, many people immediately start thinking about holiday shopping. And over the last several years, there's been an increased focus on getting people to shop small during the holidays. Downtown Muskegon business owners hope that getting...
whtc.com
I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville
GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
WWMTCw
Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
Love BBQ? New ‘Old School’ BBQ Restaurant and Tap House Opening Up in Caledonia
A new place for BBQ and brews is coming to Caledonia!. Good news, meat lovers! A new restaurant smoking and grilling up all the meats is opening up soon!. The owners of Wildwood Family Farm and Saladino Smoke are joining forces to bring a new restaurant and tap house, Butcher Block Social, to 9900 Cherry Valley Road in Caledonia.
