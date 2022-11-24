Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club honors past presidents
Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club held its annual ceremony and dinner to honor and thank past presidents Oct. 24 at the Children’s Beach House in Lewes. Honorees shown are (l-r) George Jarvis (2019-20), Jason Bentley (2018-19), Parker Livingston (2017-18), Jack Riddle (2012-13), Chuck Ward (2020-21), Andrew Ratner (2002-03), Michael Makowski (1999-2000), Bill Huntley (2021-22), and Anis Saliba (1981-82).
Cape Gazette
Sussex Consortium students tie-dye donated Buddy Walk T-shirts
When Sussex Consortium teacher Catherine Flaherty received the gift of leftover donated T-shirts from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk, she saw an opportunity for an art and learning project. To thank the Boardwalk Buddy Walk, Flaherty’s class tie-dyed shirts for the board members. “We had so much fun...
Cape Gazette
WPS hosts addiction recovery art project representatives
Worcester Preparatory School recently hosted representatives from the Art League of Ocean City, Md., who presented Stigma Highlighted: Portraits of Recovery. The project uses artwork and personal stories to address how negativity can be directed toward individuals battling addiction. Sponsoring organizations are the Giving Spirit Foundation, Worcester County Health Department, Worcester Goes Purple, Talbot Goes Purple and the art league.
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth is top fundraiser in state for heart health
The Southern Delaware Heart Walk was one for the record books with premier sponsor Bayhealth far exceeding its fundraising goal, becoming the American Heart Association of Delaware’s top health system fundraiser in Delaware with more than $51,000 donated. This comes just a week before Bayhealth, AHA, Food Bank of...
Cape Gazette
CHEER senior gift donation drop-off begins Nov. 28
CHEER Meals on Wheels is seeking gift donations for seniors for its Operation Christmas CHEER program. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 19, at any CHEER Center in Sussex County. On Christmas morning, volunteers deliver a complete roast turkey dinner, a poinsettia and a Christmas...
Cape Gazette
Community Bank donation supports Milton Fire Department
Community Bank Delaware recently presented a $2,500 donation to Milton Fire Department in support of its new addition. The bank has committed to donate a total of $7,500 over a three-year period. To meet the increased needs resulting from the population growth in Milton, it was necessary for the Milton...
WBOC
Lending a Hand: Members of Public Get Hands Casted for Salisbury Downtown Statue
SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone. One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze. Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
Cape Gazette
Traci Denise Hurd, cherished family
Traci Denise Hurd (Dutton), 56, of Milford, wheeled her way into heaven Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Her strength, silliness, sass, and kindness carried her through life making friends and memories along the way. She loved going to church, working with children, shopping with her mom, holding babies, and her dogs,...
Cape Gazette
Health Fitness & Leisure Expo seeks exhibitors March 11
Delaware Resorts Expos announces its 4th Annual Health Fitness & Leisure Expo is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at Cape Henlopen High School on Kings Highway in Lewes. More than 80 exhibitors will offer a full array of health, fitness, retirement community and leisure-related products and services for current and future resort-area residents and their homes. Lead sponsor Beebe Healthcare will again offer free health screenings.
Cape Gazette
302 Food Rescue unveiled in Milford
As the weather turns frigid in the Cape Region, the Food Bank of Delaware has teamed up with Bayhealth and Food Lion to start a new program to help get food to those in need. The program is 302 Food Rescue, an app that helps connect volunteers with food pantries to deliver fresh foods from participating grocery stores, restaurants and caterers. Bayhealth serves as the primary sponsor, while the Food Bank provides volunteers and Food Lion is helping to provide food.
Cape Gazette
Cookie walk set at Epworth UMC Dec. 10
Epworth United Methodist Church will hold its cookie walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, continuing while supplies last. The price for cookies is $10 per pound. Cash payment is preferred. The cookie walk is the primary fundraiser for Christmas Joy, Epworth's program that serves to help local families celebrate...
Cape Gazette
Give thanks to those who work for fishermen and hunters
A while back, I wrote a column about how lucky we are to live in the Cape Region, where we have access to such good fishing and hunting. While we give thanks for that this Thanksgiving, perhaps we should reflect on why we have all those open spaces along the beach and in the woods and fields.
Cape Gazette
Atracare celebrates new Ocean View clinic with ribbon cutting
Atracare celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic in Ocean View by hosting a Nov. 16 ribbon cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. This new walk-in facility will provide healthcare access to more residents in Southern Delaware. Owned and operated by Delaware locals Dr. William Albanese and...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth professor pens second novel
The long-held dream comes true once again for Rehoboth author Ethan Joella, whose second novel, “A Quiet Life,” will be released by Simon & Schuster Tuesday, Nov. 29. In November 2021, when Simon & Schuster published his first book, “A Little Hope,” Joella was told the publisher generally waits to see how the first novel sells before buying a second one. However, Simon & Schuster signed him for a second novel before the first was even available for sale.
Cape Gazette
Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3
The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
WGMD Radio
DSP & Seaford PD Holding Community Cafe Monday Morning
Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Seaford Police will host a Community Cafe on Monday, November 28 beginning at 9am at Smith’s Cafe on Sussex Highway in Seaford. Troop 5 Administration, Seaford Police Administration and Community Engagement Officers will be on hand to meet and talk with members of the public. State and Local police want to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve.
Cape Gazette
This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs
Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
Cape Gazette
Stephen C. Fleetwood, man of many talents
Stephen C. Fleetwood, 55, of Georgetown, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at TidalHealth Nanticoke. Steve was born in Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 2, 1967, to the late William T. and Reba Megee Fleetwood. He was currently employed at Baker’s Hardware in Millsboro, where he worked in their rental department. Steve was previously employed by Westwoods Farms as a driver and by Sears automotive department in Salisbury, Md. He and his wife, Diane, were married Sept. 10, 2016, in Georgetown. He attended Carey’s Methodist Church in Millsboro. Steve was a man of many talents. He could fix and build just about anything and loved to work on projects. His passion was buying and restoring cars. He was blessed with a wonderful singing voice, and his favorite singer was Elvis Presley. He and his daughter, Rebekah, loved to sing Elvis together, and work on cars. He and Diane enjoyed traveling to Lancaster, Pa., with their special friends Tom and Diane Baione, taking in the scenery, attending auctions, shopping, and of course eating. Steve can be described as a humble, loving and mischievous man, who was a wonderful husband, dad and pop pop who will be dearly missed.
Cape Gazette
Paige A. Lynch, George & Lynch retiree
Paige A. Lynch, 61, of Houston, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Paige was born and raised in Milford, and had a lifelong career of 42 years with George & Lynch Inc., where he worked his way through the company to ultimately being equipment superintendent.
Cape Gazette
Record number hit during Thanksgiving for Thousands
Mountaire Farms’ Thanksgiving for Thousands is a record breaker in 2022. The company is partnering with hundreds of churches and nonprofit organizations in four states to pack 32,250 meal boxes for families in need, enough to feed 129,000 people. Locally, nearly 300 volunteers got to work early Nov. 21,...
