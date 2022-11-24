Read full article on original website
Summer airport chaos ahead as workers promise to strike next week over 'unacceptable' risk to passengers
Passengers flying in, out or around Australia next Friday have been warned to expect delays and cancellations as airport firefighters working at all major airport gear up for a four-hour strike. Airport firefighters have been in negotiations with Airservices Australia for the past 12 months, with the aviation branch of...
Tuesday briefing: What’s behind angry protests against China’s ‘deadly’ Covid restrictions
In today’s newsletter: A timeline of increasing dissent as Chinese citizens demand ‘food, not PCR tests’ and blame Xi Jinping’s government for restrictions they say have cost lives
Why Laax could be Switzerland’s greenest ski town
Wolves and lynx are returning to the mountains around this sustainable ski resort, where solar-powered lifts serve the grand prix runs and snow parks
Beijing police arrested at least 3 people in their homes who had attended a peaceful protest against China's zero-COVID measures: report
The Straits Times reported that three people were taken from the homes in Beijing after attending a Sunday protest near Liangma River.
