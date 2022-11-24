ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

starvedrock.media

Princeton defense muscles Tigers to "Shoot the Rock" Championship

Pontiac and Princeton were anticipated to make for an exciting championship in the Dean Riley “Shoot the Rock” Tourney Saturday. But, once Princeton took command in the first quarter, it was pretty much all over. Jason Smith's Tigers lead 19 – 13 after one and were in firm control 63 – 34 after 3. Four Princeton teammates were in double figures for the night led by Grady Thompson's 26, Bennett William's 15 and eleven each from Noah Laporte and Teegan Davis. Jason Smith said their defense dictated the tempo earlier:
PRINCETON, IL
WCIA

Williamsville falls in Class 3A state title game, finishes runner-up

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Williamsville had all the makings of a fun afternoon at Memorial Stadium but a 10-0 lead over IC Catholic quickly went south, with the Knights scoring 48 unanswered points on their way to the Class 3A state championship, beating the Bullets 48-17 on Friday. “When you’re in a game like this and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria community celebrates Peoria High’s state title game run

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria High School lost against Nazareth Academy in Champaign on Saturday for the state championship. The Peoria Lions would miss the go-head two-point conversion, taking 2nd place in the state. Community members gathered in the high school’s gymnasium on Sunday reflecting on the season’s highs...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Friday - November 25, 2022

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Friday was a busy night in high school basketball throughout Central Illinois. Friday was a first at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions. For the first time in the 17-year tournament history, a Bloomington-Normal school played, Normal Community. The Iron fell to Pewaukee, a team from Wisconsin, 53-32. Also at the Tournament of Champions, Washington fell to Santa Fe Springs from California 56-43, and Metamora edges Booker T. Washington 76-73 from Houston, Texas.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better

Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Women’s Club restores building; holds fundraiser

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 136 years in the making, one local club has been working to restore its former beauty. The second oldest women’s club in the nation stands in Peoria, and the women behind it, have been restoring the building they call a second home. “To drive...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Unattended cooking leads to weekend apartment fire

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters are still issuing warnings in the post-Thanksgiving period about cooking fires, after one early yesterday caused $20,000 in damage to an apartment building. Firefighters were called just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a two-story apartment building on North Great Oak Road. The fire was...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Hundreds line up for Black Friday at Bass Pro Shops

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A line of over 200 people stretched around the East Peoria Bass Pro Shops early Friday morning, full of shoppers searching for a deal. “I came out today to finish holiday shopping and to hit up all the deals,” Shopper Emma Green said.
EAST PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

90.7 FM down in Galesburg

Tri States Public Radio’s signal in Galesburg is down due to a network issue at Knox College. TSPR broadcasts NPR and local content on WVKC’s 90.7 FM on the Knox campus via the Internet, under an agreement approved in 2013. As the college responds to a system disruption...
GALESBURG, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

With the holidays just right around the corner, Bloomington-Normal is full of spirit and events. Here are five things to do this weekend in the area:. The Illinois Art Station will be holding a Holiday Cookie Decorating Fun event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Children will be able to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 displaced after Friday afternoon house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents are displaced after safely escaping a house fire Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue. The fire began just after 1:30 p.m. at 1309 S. Arago in Peoria. While firefighters were en route, they were alerted that all four residents–who were inside when the fire began–had evacuated the home safely.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Two-year-old injured in accidental shooting, man arrested

PEORIA, Ill. – A young child is being treated for injuries following what was reported as an accidental shooting in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day, and a man was taken into custody. Peoria Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home on East Archer Avenue off of Knoxville...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies Warrensburg woman killed Wednesday night

Update 12:15 p.m. The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg. Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.” […]
WARRENSBURG, IL
starvedrock.media

OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday

Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Pets get a helping ‘paw’ with Small Business Saturday donations

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - The holiday season is kicking off early for some pups and kittens waiting for a good home. At the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights, the Bear’s Bites Foundation partnered with the Peoria Humane Society to collect donations for shelter animals at ‘Presents for Paws’. Those include everything from food to toys, with the chance to support other local owners while there. There, local business owners without brick-and-mortar locations also had a chance to set up kiosks to sell their products to visitors. And of course, you could bring your dog along, complete with a photo op with Santa.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales

The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
KNOX COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Deputies nab cell phone-using drivers in Peru Township

Yes, the police notice drivers using their cell phone while driving. Last Tuesday, in Peru Township, three were arrested for that in 45 minutes time. 46-year old Jerrid Ware was stopped at 24th street and 63-year old James Hurst at 36th street. Both are from Peru. It wasn't long before 32-year old Britney Sadnick of Oglesby was detained on Fourth street for the same charge. Also, last Tuesday, 25-year old Myles Danage of Peoria was ticketed for using his cell phone behind the wheel when stopped in Ottawa.
PERU, IL

