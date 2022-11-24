Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Princeton defense muscles Tigers to "Shoot the Rock" Championship
Pontiac and Princeton were anticipated to make for an exciting championship in the Dean Riley “Shoot the Rock” Tourney Saturday. But, once Princeton took command in the first quarter, it was pretty much all over. Jason Smith's Tigers lead 19 – 13 after one and were in firm control 63 – 34 after 3. Four Princeton teammates were in double figures for the night led by Grady Thompson's 26, Bennett William's 15 and eleven each from Noah Laporte and Teegan Davis. Jason Smith said their defense dictated the tempo earlier:
Nazareth Academy Holds On To Beat Peoria High for 5A Football Title, 45-44
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WMBD) — Peoria High fell a point short. Nazareth Academy stopped Malachi Washington on a two-point conversion with just over five minutes to play in the fourth quarter game and held to beat the Lions, 45-44, in a thrilling class 5A state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday. Washington carried […]
Williamsville falls in Class 3A state title game, finishes runner-up
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Williamsville had all the makings of a fun afternoon at Memorial Stadium but a 10-0 lead over IC Catholic quickly went south, with the Knights scoring 48 unanswered points on their way to the Class 3A state championship, beating the Bullets 48-17 on Friday. “When you’re in a game like this and […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community celebrates Peoria High’s state title game run
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria High School lost against Nazareth Academy in Champaign on Saturday for the state championship. The Peoria Lions would miss the go-head two-point conversion, taking 2nd place in the state. Community members gathered in the high school’s gymnasium on Sunday reflecting on the season’s highs...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Friday - November 25, 2022
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Friday was a busy night in high school basketball throughout Central Illinois. Friday was a first at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions. For the first time in the 17-year tournament history, a Bloomington-Normal school played, Normal Community. The Iron fell to Pewaukee, a team from Wisconsin, 53-32. Also at the Tournament of Champions, Washington fell to Santa Fe Springs from California 56-43, and Metamora edges Booker T. Washington 76-73 from Houston, Texas.
wglt.org
B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better
Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Women’s Club restores building; holds fundraiser
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 136 years in the making, one local club has been working to restore its former beauty. The second oldest women’s club in the nation stands in Peoria, and the women behind it, have been restoring the building they call a second home. “To drive...
1470 WMBD
Unattended cooking leads to weekend apartment fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters are still issuing warnings in the post-Thanksgiving period about cooking fires, after one early yesterday caused $20,000 in damage to an apartment building. Firefighters were called just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a two-story apartment building on North Great Oak Road. The fire was...
25newsnow.com
Hundreds line up for Black Friday at Bass Pro Shops
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A line of over 200 people stretched around the East Peoria Bass Pro Shops early Friday morning, full of shoppers searching for a deal. “I came out today to finish holiday shopping and to hit up all the deals,” Shopper Emma Green said.
tspr.org
90.7 FM down in Galesburg
Tri States Public Radio’s signal in Galesburg is down due to a network issue at Knox College. TSPR broadcasts NPR and local content on WVKC’s 90.7 FM on the Knox campus via the Internet, under an agreement approved in 2013. As the college responds to a system disruption...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
With the holidays just right around the corner, Bloomington-Normal is full of spirit and events. Here are five things to do this weekend in the area:. The Illinois Art Station will be holding a Holiday Cookie Decorating Fun event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Children will be able to...
Central Illinois Proud
4 displaced after Friday afternoon house fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents are displaced after safely escaping a house fire Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue. The fire began just after 1:30 p.m. at 1309 S. Arago in Peoria. While firefighters were en route, they were alerted that all four residents–who were inside when the fire began–had evacuated the home safely.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Two-year-old injured in accidental shooting, man arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – A young child is being treated for injuries following what was reported as an accidental shooting in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day, and a man was taken into custody. Peoria Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home on East Archer Avenue off of Knoxville...
Coroner identifies Warrensburg woman killed Wednesday night
Update 12:15 p.m. The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg. Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.” […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: House that caught fire on Peoria’s south side considered a total loss
UPDATE (5:15 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department said the home on the city’s south side that caught fire Friday afternoon is a total loss. Four residents were displaced, but all who were at home at the time escaped unharmed. First-arriving firefighters said they saw smoke and flames showing...
starvedrock.media
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police arrest suspect in ‘accidental’ shooting of 2-year old child
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have arrested a man after authorities say a two-year old child was accidentally shot Thanksgiving evening. Police said Friday they arrested Jordan Parker for endangering the life and health of a child. The shooting happened in a home in the 400 block of...
25newsnow.com
Pets get a helping ‘paw’ with Small Business Saturday donations
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - The holiday season is kicking off early for some pups and kittens waiting for a good home. At the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights, the Bear’s Bites Foundation partnered with the Peoria Humane Society to collect donations for shelter animals at ‘Presents for Paws’. Those include everything from food to toys, with the chance to support other local owners while there. There, local business owners without brick-and-mortar locations also had a chance to set up kiosks to sell their products to visitors. And of course, you could bring your dog along, complete with a photo op with Santa.
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
starvedrock.media
Deputies nab cell phone-using drivers in Peru Township
Yes, the police notice drivers using their cell phone while driving. Last Tuesday, in Peru Township, three were arrested for that in 45 minutes time. 46-year old Jerrid Ware was stopped at 24th street and 63-year old James Hurst at 36th street. Both are from Peru. It wasn't long before 32-year old Britney Sadnick of Oglesby was detained on Fourth street for the same charge. Also, last Tuesday, 25-year old Myles Danage of Peoria was ticketed for using his cell phone behind the wheel when stopped in Ottawa.
