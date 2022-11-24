While "Don't overreact to the results of one week" is an axiom more frequently served up in the NFL, you can also apply it to the NHL. Saturday's Maple Leafs-Penguins matchup proved to be a good example. The visiting Leafs were +115 on the moneyline despite having an average price of -115 before a 5-2 win in Pittsburgh on Nov. 15. (Toronto had also suffered a home loss to the Penguins on Nov. 11.) That's an implied win probability drop of 7% over 11 days despite the game being played in the same venue.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO