Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
theScore
Report: Colorado offers Deion Sanders head coaching job
Colorado has offered Jackson State sideline boss Deion Sanders a head coaching job, Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reports. Sanders has "legit interest" in taking the job, Feldman adds. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has orchestrated an immediate turnaround at Jackson State since arriving in 2020 after the program went...
theScore
Colts' Saturday defends clock management: 'Thought we had plenty of time'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday believes he managed the clock adequately on the final drive of Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts were down 24-17 with 59 seconds left in the game when quarterback Matt Ryan ran for 14 yards to the Steelers' 26-yard line to set up a third-and-3. Saturday neglected to use one of his three timeouts after Ryan's run, and the clock ticked down to 30 seconds before the next snap.
theScore
How T.J. and J.J. Watt compare to the NFL's greatest brother duos
It's a shame that T.J. Watt tore his pec in the season opener and was sidelined for a couple of months. When healthy, the sack master has resembled a ballhawk. Joe Burrow knows all about Watt's new forte. Before Watt was injured in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Bengals, he blew up a handoff for a 4-yard loss, then one-upped himself on the next snap, leaping to make this dexterous grab at the line of scrimmage.
What uniforms the Bills, Patriots will wear in Week 13
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will wear during their Week 13 matchup at Gillette Stadium:
theScore
Boeheim rips Bryant's Grasso after loss: 'He gave me a sarcastic apology'
Longtime Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim chided his Bryant counterpart Jared Grasso after the Bulldogs scored a last-second game-winner to escape with a one-point victory Saturday. Boeheim said he was upset that some Bryant players didn't join the handshake line after the fiery contest and criticized Grasso's conduct. "They ran...
theScore
3 reasons why Michigan dominated Ohio State for 2nd straight year
The biggest rivalry in college sports went Michigan's way for the second straight year on Saturday, with Jim Harbaugh and the third-ranked Wolverines shocking No. 2 Ohio State on the road 45-23. It's the first time since 2000 that Michigan has won two straight games in the series, and the...
theScore
Giannis, Allen combine as Bucks inflict Mavs' 4th consecutive defeat
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Grayson Allen's sizzling start for Milwaukee meant the Dallas Mavericks couldn't stop their recent cold spell. Allen went 7 of 7 from 3-point range in the game's first 17 1/2 minutes, and the Bucks never trailed in a 124-115 victory Sunday night that sent the Mavericks to their fourth straight loss.
Patrick, Brittany Mahomes announce birth of second child
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced the birth of their second child on Monday night - Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.
theScore
Najee Harris left MNF vs. Colts due to abdominal injury
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris exited the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts due to an abdominal injury. Harris suffered the injury in the second quarter. He went to the locker room and didn't return. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that Harris is being...
theScore
Siemian starting for Bears despite pregame injury; Fields inactive
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is inactive for Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a shoulder injury, the team announced. Despite injuring his oblique in pregame warmups, Trevor Siemian made the start for the Bears. It was previously announced before the game that Nathan Peterman would get the nod due to Siemian's ailment.
theScore
NHL weekly betting guide: True moneylines for every game
While "Don't overreact to the results of one week" is an axiom more frequently served up in the NFL, you can also apply it to the NHL. Saturday's Maple Leafs-Penguins matchup proved to be a good example. The visiting Leafs were +115 on the moneyline despite having an average price of -115 before a 5-2 win in Pittsburgh on Nov. 15. (Toronto had also suffered a home loss to the Penguins on Nov. 11.) That's an implied win probability drop of 7% over 11 days despite the game being played in the same venue.
theScore
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Nets dramatic game-winner
Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal to cap the Oilers' four-goal, third-period rally during Saturday's 4-3 win over the host Rangers. Draisaitl, who has three goals in four games, connected during a man-advantage situation with 2:02 to go Saturday. The 27-year-old center's 12th goal of the season clinched the come-from-behind victory. After the Oilers fell behind 3-0, Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway potted his first NHL goal, setting the stage for Draisaitl's fourth game-winning goal this season. Draisaitl, who has eight power-play goals, added three shots and two PIM against the Rangers.
theScore
49ers' Elijah Mitchell out 6-8 weeks with MCL sprain
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will miss six-to-eight weeks with an MCL sprain, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Mitchell suffered the injury in the 49ers' win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He left the game in the third...
theScore
Top OL prospect Fashanu returning to Penn State for 2023
Offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu will return to Penn State for the 2023 season, he announced on Twitter. Fashanu was widely regarded as one of the top offensive line prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft and a potential top-10 pick. "There is still more that I want to achieve personally and...
Lakers blow 17-point lead in 4th quarter, lose to Pacers at buzzer
Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points with 14 assists and Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the visiting
theScore
Shesterkin self-critical after loss to Devils: 'Played a shit game again'
Igor Shesterkin was his own harshest critic after the New York Rangers fell 5-3 to the New Jersey Devils on Monday. "The goalie played a shit game again," Shesterkin said following the loss. "I feel so bad and play so bad. I'm ashamed." He added: "Every goal is easy play...
theScore
TCU-Kansas State rematch highlights conference title matchups
Another regular season has come to a close, and the conference title matchups are all set for next weekend. A number of teams will be fighting for more than just a conference title, as one of the four slots in the College Football Playoff could be at stake. Here are...
theScore
Nebraska hires Rhule as next head coach
Matt Rhule has agreed to become Nebraska's next head coach on an eight-year contract, the team announced Saturday. The Carolina Panthers fired Rhule in October after he served as the team's head coach for 38 games. He was in his third season of a seven-year, $62-million contract when the Panthers dismissed him.
theScore
No. 3 Michigan gashes No. 2 Ohio State to advance to Big Ten title game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After Michigan beat Ohio State with stunning ease for the second straight year, Wolverines defensive lineman Cam Goode grabbed a huge maize and blue flag and rushed with teammates to the block “O” in the middle of the Ohio Stadium turf. They planted...
theScore
Texas A&M upsets No. 5 LSU to spoil Tigers' CFP hopes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Riding a five-game winning streak and assured of playing in next week's Southeastern Conference title game, No. 6 LSU just had to take care of underperforming Texas A&M to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Instead, Devon Achane had a career-best 215 yards...
