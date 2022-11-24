ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

paisano-online.com

UTSA finishes perfect in C-USA, defeats UTEP 34-31

Frank Harris led UTSA with 382 yards and three touchdowns to guide the Roadrunners past UTEP 34-31 in historic fashion on Saturday afternoon at the Alamodome. The ‘Runners found themselves trailing the Miners (5-7, 3-5 C-USA) 24-0 in the first half. The comeback victory is the largest in program history, along with UTSA finishing Conference UTSA 8-0.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
paisano-online.com

UTSA football to make history tomorrow

After losing two of its first three games, No. 25 UTSA football is on an eight-game winning streak, including a perfect 7-0 in Conference USA. Now in the final week of the regular season, the Roadrunners have a chance to go undefeated in C-USA for the first time in program history tomorrow against UTEP (5-6, 3-4 C-USA).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KBTX.com

Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
MADISONVILLE, TX
glasstire.com

Top Five: November 24, 2022

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas. For last week’s picks, please go here. 1. Earlie Hudnall, Jr.: Drawn to Communities and Letitia Huckaby: Bitter Waters Sweet. Art League Houston. September 16 – December 3, 2022. From Art League Houston:. “Earlie Hudnall, Jr. always has...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Honored With Key To The City & His Own Day In Houston

Houston, TX - 50 Cent has been given his own day and the key to the city of Houston as H-Town continues to embrace the Queens, New York native as one of its own. The G-Unit boss was presented with the prestigious honors by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Texas metropolis on Thursday (November 24).
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Steakhouse in Houston

Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Transaction gone wrong leads to double shooting in Houston

Two people were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 230 Uvalde Road between Woodforest and Wallisville. https://www.fox26houston.com/news/thanksgiving-night-shooting-woman-dead-man-critical-in-uvalde-road-shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
thehouston100.com

“First Lady of Texas” Ima Hogg

Philanthropist Ima Hogg, most often called Miss Ima, was a lifelong patron of the arts, beginning to play piano at the age of three. In 1901, she headed to New York to study music but returned to Texas to tend to her ill father in 1905. After his death the following year, she continued her musical studies in Berlin and Vienna.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man charged in Thanksgiving quadruple shooting in Houston, killed ex-wife

HOUSTON - A man has been charged by Houston police for shooting four people on Thanksgiving night. Houston police say Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, is charged with four felonies for shooting a woman and man to death and shooting a 15-year-old boy and another man, injuring them. PREVIOUS STORY: Thanksgiving...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot in the back after apparent ambush shooting in Humble

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the back after an apparent ambush northeast of Houston. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire department responded to reports of a shooting in progress at 9390 W FM 1960 in Humble. SUGGESTED: Woman, dog rescued after she drove car into...
HUMBLE, TX
kwhi.com

TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY LEADS TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF HIGHWAY 105

Highway 105 near New Years Creek Lane east of Brenham was closed for nearly two hours Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash. DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz reports around 7:45 p.m., a 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by a 61-year-old male from Houston, was driving eastbound on Highway 105 when it attempted to make a U-turn approaching a hillcrest.
BRENHAM, TX

