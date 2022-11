Lincoln Riley heard the talk all week about how Notre Dame’s offense was going to run the ball over and over and over at USC’s defense this past weekend in the rivalry game between the Irish and Trojans. Throughout the season, he hasn’t given much weight to what the outside world thinks of his program. But as he sat at the podium following USC’s 38-27 win that kept the Trojans very much alive in the College Football Playoff discussion, Riley directly addressed one of the common narratives in the media leading up to the game.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO