BBC

World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match

It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
Daily Mail

'We've used 14 players yet our best is still on the bench': Michael Owen leads outrage on social media after Phil Foden doesn't even come off the bench in England's tedious goalless draw with the United States

Michael Owen has led criticism into why Phil Foden was not brought on in England's goalless draw with the United States. Foden was not included in the starting line-up for the second match in a row, after he only came off the bench in their opening 6-2 win over Iran.
FOX Sports

Yunus Musah has his World Cup moment, outduels England star Jude Bellingham

AL KHOR, Qatar — Quite soon, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected, according to multiple reports from various countries, to be the target of a Real Madrid transfer bid in excess of $100 million. Before the 19-year-old phenom makes the move to La Liga from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, however,...
FOX Sports

Late red card changes everything for Iran, Wales — and USMNT

Al RAYYAN, Qatar — Iran substitutes Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian broke Wales' hearts with thrilling stoppage-time goals in a dramatic 2-0 victory Friday that will have a major impact on the United States' hopes of advancing from Group B. While a draw likely would have been the best...
The Independent

World Cup news LIVE: Reaction after England’s Group B draw with USA

England crashed back down to earth on Friday evening as they played out a goalless draw against the USA in Group B to leave them still needing a result against Wales in their final group game. The Three Lions’ performance could not have been more contrasting to their opening match against Iran, where they should fluid movement, a clinical eye for goal and a fearlessness in attack. Last night was the opposite, Gareth Southgate’s men lost control of midfield, looked sluggish throughout and struggled against a team they would have expected to dominate. It was only fortune - and...
The Independent

We’re gutted – Gareth Bale floored by Wales’ World Cup loss to Iran

Gareth Bale admitted he was “gutted” by Wales’ last-gasp 2-0 defeat by Iran which left their World Cup hopes in tatters.The Welsh were battling to hold out for a point after an 86th-minute red card for goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey left them with 10 men.But deep into stoppage time Iran struck twice through Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian.Wales will now have to beat England on Tuesday to stand even the slightest chance of getting out of the group.“It’s gutting, we’re gutted, there’s no other way to say it,” Bale told the BBC.“We fought to the last seconds but it’s difficult to...
SkySports

FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association

FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...
SkySports

Manchester United make contact with Barcelona over re-signing Memphis Depay- Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... The Premier League has no plans to include regulations in their Owners and Directors Test that would prevent a Saudi investor taking over either Liverpool or Manchester United. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is in talks over the terms of...
SkySports

Rob Page: Iran defeat not a true reflection of Wales | 'We want to finish on a high'

Wales coach Rob Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey's red card - only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history - as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz's team were well worth their win.
NBC Sports

USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive

The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
The Independent

World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USA

The England squad took the knee ahead of their World Cup 2022 Group B fixture against the USA on Friday, 25 November.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of the Three Lions' first match kick-off in Qatar, in which players made the same gesture.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," the manager said.The gesture follows a decision by Fifa to threaten European nations, including England and Wales, with sporting sanctions if they chose to wear a OneLove anti-discrimination armband.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up as rainbow as England face USA in World Cup clashFifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day sixFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
SkySports

Gary Neville: England should have followed through with OneLove armband

Gary Neville has criticised the FA for backing down to FIFA in the OneLove armband row and questioned why footballers are in the spotlight over human rights issues in the Middle East. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved...

