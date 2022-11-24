Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
'We've used 14 players yet our best is still on the bench': Michael Owen leads outrage on social media after Phil Foden doesn't even come off the bench in England's tedious goalless draw with the United States
Michael Owen has led criticism into why Phil Foden was not brought on in England's goalless draw with the United States. Foden was not included in the starting line-up for the second match in a row, after he only came off the bench in their opening 6-2 win over Iran.
England vs USA - Live World Cup 2022 updates
The USMNT and England battled to a 0-0 draw on Friday. The Americans now need a win against Iran on Tuesday to advance.
SkySports
Hassan Azim dreams of becoming world champion alongside brother Adam: 'He's moving faster than me now, and that's fine'
While his younger brother is headlining Sunday afternoon’s BOXXER: Breakthrough bill live on Sky Sports, Hassan Azim is on the undercard and content to move through his career at his own pace. He is however determined, eventually, for both him and his brother Adam Azim to reach the top...
FOX Sports
Yunus Musah has his World Cup moment, outduels England star Jude Bellingham
AL KHOR, Qatar — Quite soon, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected, according to multiple reports from various countries, to be the target of a Real Madrid transfer bid in excess of $100 million. Before the 19-year-old phenom makes the move to La Liga from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, however,...
FOX Sports
Late red card changes everything for Iran, Wales — and USMNT
Al RAYYAN, Qatar — Iran substitutes Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian broke Wales' hearts with thrilling stoppage-time goals in a dramatic 2-0 victory Friday that will have a major impact on the United States' hopes of advancing from Group B. While a draw likely would have been the best...
World Cup news LIVE: Reaction after England’s Group B draw with USA
England crashed back down to earth on Friday evening as they played out a goalless draw against the USA in Group B to leave them still needing a result against Wales in their final group game. The Three Lions’ performance could not have been more contrasting to their opening match against Iran, where they should fluid movement, a clinical eye for goal and a fearlessness in attack. Last night was the opposite, Gareth Southgate’s men lost control of midfield, looked sluggish throughout and struggled against a team they would have expected to dominate. It was only fortune - and...
England can lose 3-0 against Wales – and STILL qualify for World Cup 2022 knockouts
England's World Cup 2022 could continue even with a Wales thrashing next week
We’re gutted – Gareth Bale floored by Wales’ World Cup loss to Iran
Gareth Bale admitted he was “gutted” by Wales’ last-gasp 2-0 defeat by Iran which left their World Cup hopes in tatters.The Welsh were battling to hold out for a point after an 86th-minute red card for goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey left them with 10 men.But deep into stoppage time Iran struck twice through Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian.Wales will now have to beat England on Tuesday to stand even the slightest chance of getting out of the group.“It’s gutting, we’re gutted, there’s no other way to say it,” Bale told the BBC.“We fought to the last seconds but it’s difficult to...
SkySports
FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association
FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...
Rashford thinks booing of England at World Cup unnecessary
Marcus Rashford didn't think the jeers from England's fans really were necessary
SkySports
Lionel Messi's camp deny Inter Miami move done | Cody Gakpo 'holding out' for Man Utd switch - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Lionel Messi's representatives have hit back at reports the Argentina great will join Inter Miami next summer, saying they are "false" and "fake news". Gareth Southgate is set to ring the changes for England's final Group B clash with Wales...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why England supporters are furious with Gareth Southgate over 0-0 World Cup draw with USA
England took a huge step towards qualifying for the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup as they played out a goalless draw with the United States. But, while the result moved the Three Lions closer to their ultimate goal of glory in Qatar, the performance was not well received by supporters.
Gary Neville slams FIFA as a "rogue organisation" on England vs USA coverage
Gary Neville has questioned the FA and FIFA over the armband argument at World Cup 2022
SkySports
Manchester United make contact with Barcelona over re-signing Memphis Depay- Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... The Premier League has no plans to include regulations in their Owners and Directors Test that would prevent a Saudi investor taking over either Liverpool or Manchester United. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is in talks over the terms of...
SkySports
Rob Page: Iran defeat not a true reflection of Wales | 'We want to finish on a high'
Wales coach Rob Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey's red card - only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history - as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz's team were well worth their win.
NBC Sports
USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
World Cup Odds: Wales vs. England prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022
England can advance to the Knockout Round with a win over Wales as the two European nations clash in the final group-stage match. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Wales-England prediction and pick. Wales is in a situation where they must defeat England and...
World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USA
The England squad took the knee ahead of their World Cup 2022 Group B fixture against the USA on Friday, 25 November.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of the Three Lions' first match kick-off in Qatar, in which players made the same gesture.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," the manager said.The gesture follows a decision by Fifa to threaten European nations, including England and Wales, with sporting sanctions if they chose to wear a OneLove anti-discrimination armband.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up as rainbow as England face USA in World Cup clashFifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day sixFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
SkySports
Gary Neville: England should have followed through with OneLove armband
Gary Neville has criticised the FA for backing down to FIFA in the OneLove armband row and questioned why footballers are in the spotlight over human rights issues in the Middle East. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved...
