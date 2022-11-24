ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lionel Messi expected to resist joining MLS club Inter Miami and stay in European football until at least 2024

Lionel Messi is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. Sky Sports News has been told that Messi is not close to a new agreement with any club - including his current team Paris Saint-Germain, who want to keep him beyond his current deal which expires in 2023.
France 2-1 Denmark: Kylian Mbappe lights up World Cup with double

France became the first team to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup as Kylian Mbappe’s double sent them to a 2-1 win over Denmark in Group D. Mbappe - fresh from scoring in France's opening night 4-1 win over Australia - scored the first of his two poacher-like efforts when converting a cross from Theo Hernandez on 61 minutes.
World Cup pitch invader carries rainbow flag onto grass during Portugal vs Uruguay

A protester carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a 'Save Ukraine' T-shirt invaded the pitch of Portugal's World Cup group-stage match with Uruguay. The supporter, whose blue top had the Superman logo on the front and the words 'Respect Iranian Women' on the back, entered the field of play during the second half.
Gary Neville: Glazers can exit Man Utd in right way, why I didn't criticise them sooner and Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Gary Neville insists Manchester United supporters deserve a manifesto from any potential new owners and admits he regrets not speaking out against the Glazer family sooner. United's American owners announced last week they are willing to listen to offers for the club after a 17-year reign dominated by fan protests and declining on-pitch performance.
Gareth Southgate: England manager says he cannot freely give caps to fringe players against Wales by rotating his line-up

Gareth Southgate says he cannot freely hand out caps to his England fringe players in Tuesday's final World Cup group game with Wales, despite the temptation of rotation. England are top of Group B with four points and needing one more to secure safe passage into the knockout rounds, but Southgate is facing calls to rotate his squad with qualification all but secured. Only a four-goal defeat to Wales, at the bottom of the group, would see a last-16 spot come under threat.
Gary Neville: England should have followed through with OneLove armband

Gary Neville has criticised the FA for backing down to FIFA in the OneLove armband row and questioned why footballers are in the spotlight over human rights issues in the Middle East. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved...
Japan Cup: Ryan Moore at his very best to steer Vela Azul to victory in Tokyo Grade One

Ryan Moore was at his brilliant best as he defied traffic problems aboard Vela Azul to win the Japan Cup for a second time in Tokyo. The 7/2 third-favorite found himself in an impossible position with two furlongs to run, but Moore conjured up a bit of magic aboard the five-year-old to weave his way to the front. And his mount was more than up for the challenge once finding daylight storming clear of the Cristian Demuro-ridden favourite Shahryar in the closing stages.

