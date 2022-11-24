Read full article on original website
Davis Cup: Canada to face Australia in final after Felix Auger-Aliassime inspires win over Italy
Canada claimed a hard-fought win over Italy to set up a meeting with Australia in the Davis Cup final in Malaga. Lorenzo Sonego had given the Italians the upper hand with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov in the opening singles match, which lasted over three hours and ended with a disappointing double fault by the world number 18.
Lionel Messi expected to resist joining MLS club Inter Miami and stay in European football until at least 2024
Lionel Messi is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. Sky Sports News has been told that Messi is not close to a new agreement with any club - including his current team Paris Saint-Germain, who want to keep him beyond his current deal which expires in 2023.
World Cup 2022 - Portugal 2-0 Uruguay: Bruno Fernandes scores twice as Cristiano Ronaldo claims goal to qualify for last 16
Bruno Fernandes scored twice to send Portugal through to the knockout stages from Group H with a game to spare after beating Uruguay 2-0. Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had scored a second-half header although the striker did not get a touch to Fernandes' cross which ended up in the net.
Monday at the World Cup: How will Brazil cope without Neymar? Can Heung-Min Son kickstart South Korea charge?
Brazil will face Switzerland in the World Cup on Monday without their talisman Neymar, ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday, but midfielder Casemiro thinks they have a host of young talent to step in for him. "We could spend several...
France 2-1 Denmark: Kylian Mbappe lights up World Cup with double
France became the first team to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup as Kylian Mbappe’s double sent them to a 2-1 win over Denmark in Group D. Mbappe - fresh from scoring in France's opening night 4-1 win over Australia - scored the first of his two poacher-like efforts when converting a cross from Theo Hernandez on 61 minutes.
Marcus Rashford says Gareth Southgate has raised training standards at England with greater intensity and dedication
England forward Marcus Rashford has questioned the level of dedication to training under Gareth Southgate's predecessors, claiming that the intensity has reached a new level under the current regime. Rashford came off the bench to score with his third touch in the 6-2 win over Iran last Monday, notching his...
Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia: Robert Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal to send Poles top of Group C
An emotional Robert Lewandowski said he had fulfilled a childhood dream by scoring his first World Cup goal as he helped Poland to a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia to send them top of Group C. The Barcelona striker netted Poland's second just four days after he missed a crucial...
World Cup pitch invader carries rainbow flag onto grass during Portugal vs Uruguay
A protester carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a 'Save Ukraine' T-shirt invaded the pitch of Portugal's World Cup group-stage match with Uruguay. The supporter, whose blue top had the Superman logo on the front and the words 'Respect Iranian Women' on the back, entered the field of play during the second half.
England reporter notebook: Should Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka be rested for Wales game?
England produced a limp performance in a goalless draw with the USA on Friday, but what caused the drop in levels just four days after an impressive 6-2 win over Iran? Sky Sports News' reporter Rob Dorsett provides his thoughts from Doha... Is Kane struggling with fitness?. Harry Kane does...
Sunday at the World Cup: Can Germany bounce back? Can Canada get first win?
Germany will be looking to bounce back from their shock defeat to Japan when they take on Spain in one of the most highly-anticipated group matches of the 2022 World Cup. Elsewhere in Group E, Japan failed to make it two wins from two when they lost to Costa Rica.
Man Utd eyeing Christian Pulisic loan in January | Cody Gakpo 'holding out' for Man Utd switch - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Gareth Southgate is set to ring the changes for England's final Group B clash with Wales on Tuesday. Three people were injured at a World Cup viewing party in Melbourne's Federation Square when fans let off flares in the wake of Australia's win over Tunisia.
Rob Page coy on dropping Aaron Ramsey against England | Gareth Bale: Every team has a weakness
Rob Page says he will select a team to compete with England - but stopped short of revealing if Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey would start for Wales' in their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. Defeat to Iran has left Wales' chances of progressing to the round of...
Wales reporter notebook: Does Rob Page do the unthinkable and drop Gareth Bale against England?
Let's not beat around the bush here. Wales require something extraordinary. They need to be extraordinary. A performance and ideally a result that fully represents Wales' form, character and ability to grind out a result when needed. That hasn't happened so far at this World Cup. So what's the problem?...
Gary Neville: Glazers can exit Man Utd in right way, why I didn't criticise them sooner and Cristiano Ronaldo's future
Gary Neville insists Manchester United supporters deserve a manifesto from any potential new owners and admits he regrets not speaking out against the Glazer family sooner. United's American owners announced last week they are willing to listen to offers for the club after a 17-year reign dominated by fan protests and declining on-pitch performance.
Lionel Messi rescues Argentina but this could be Kylian Mbappe's tournament - World Cup hits and misses
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Lionel Messi had endured a deeply frustrating evening against Mexico at the Lusail Stadium, his struggles mirroring those of the Argentina team as a whole, but his sensational opening goal was a reminder that he can still change a game in an instant. Messi...
Chelsea close on Christopher Nkunku transfer & David Beckham to bid for Manchester United - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Chelsea are reportedly closing in on Christopher Nkunku's transfer from RB Leipzig - with only a contract needing to be signed. THE SUN. David Beckham will make a bid to buy Manchester United, pal Rio Ferdinand has revealed. Arsenal and...
Gareth Southgate: England manager says he cannot freely give caps to fringe players against Wales by rotating his line-up
Gareth Southgate says he cannot freely hand out caps to his England fringe players in Tuesday's final World Cup group game with Wales, despite the temptation of rotation. England are top of Group B with four points and needing one more to secure safe passage into the knockout rounds, but Southgate is facing calls to rotate his squad with qualification all but secured. Only a four-goal defeat to Wales, at the bottom of the group, would see a last-16 spot come under threat.
Gary Neville: England should have followed through with OneLove armband
Gary Neville has criticised the FA for backing down to FIFA in the OneLove armband row and questioned why footballers are in the spotlight over human rights issues in the Middle East. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved...
Japan Cup: Ryan Moore at his very best to steer Vela Azul to victory in Tokyo Grade One
Ryan Moore was at his brilliant best as he defied traffic problems aboard Vela Azul to win the Japan Cup for a second time in Tokyo. The 7/2 third-favorite found himself in an impossible position with two furlongs to run, but Moore conjured up a bit of magic aboard the five-year-old to weave his way to the front. And his mount was more than up for the challenge once finding daylight storming clear of the Cristian Demuro-ridden favourite Shahryar in the closing stages.
Tunisia 0-1 Australia: Mitchell Duke's first-half header gives Socceroos first win of World Cup 2022
Australia sparked their World Cup campaign into life thanks to a 1-0 win over Tunisia, secured by Mitchell Duke's excellent first-half header. The Socceroos, who lost their opening game to France on Tuesday, went into the game knowing another defeat would end their World Cup with a game to spare.
